New York City, NY

Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Dr. Phil’ Lays Off 25 Staffers As the Daytime Talk Show Returns For Season 21 (EXCLUSIVE)

“Dr. Phil” is downsizing. The long-running daytime talk show, which returns in September for its 21st season, resumed production this month with 25 fewer staffers. The employees, who were mostly in production, were let go in a cost cutting move, the show confirmed to Variety. “Going into season 21, we streamlined production to ensure longevity. As is typical of this process there were some roles we discovered that we could reduce yet still deliver our dynamic, forward-thinking program,” a spokesperson for “Dr. Phil” said. The long-running daytime talk show made headlines earlier this year when a dozen current and former employees of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Amazing Grace’: Producers Take Legal Action Against Distributor Neon Over “Fraudently” Inducing Deal For Aretha Franklin Doc

Aretha Franklin documentary Amazing Grace, which tells the story of the singer’s 1972 gospel album, is subject of more legal issues. The film, which was mired in limbo for 46 years as a result of various legal battles, is now the subject of a suit from producers including Alan Elliott, against distributor Neon and CEO Tom Quinn. The crux of the issue also involves the Hollywood trade press, including Deadline, which covered the news that Neon had acquired the U.S rights to the film in December 2018. There was one small problem, the producers allege, it hadn’t signed a deal, and in...
MOVIES
Black Enterprise

Issa Rae Headlines American Express Business Class LIVE 2022

Credit card giant American Express held its tenth Business Class LIVE conference last month, which was headlined by actress Issa Rae. Forbes reported the free full-day event was held on July 20 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City and was streamed online for free. The event aims to inspire and support small business owners and leaders from all industries with strong connections and expert insight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

Lamont Dozier, Prolific Composer of Motown Classics, Dies At 81

Acclaimed Motown composer Lamont Dozier has died at age 81. The Songwriters Hall of Famer wore many hats as producer/songwriter/recording artist. But he was revered as the architect behind dozens of hits for The Supremes, Four Tops, The Isley Brothers, and Martha and the Vandellas. On August 9, the icon’s...
MUSIC
Black Enterprise

Here’s Why Kelly Rowland Gives a Nod of Approval To Re’Gine Terry’s Black-Owned Busy Baking

Grammy Award-winning musical artist Kelly Rowland is motivating her fans to live a healthier lifestyle while supporting Black-owned businesses out loud. Through a series of TikTok challenges, Rowland is inviting her audience to swap cow’s milk for dairy-free alternatives thanks to a collaboration with Silk—a Danone-owned vegan brand with a line of dairy-free products. The #SwapItWithSilk taste challenge is part of the partnership that aims to demonstrate that the dairy-free alternative is a viable swap for the cow-derived version.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Kenan Thompson Will Host 2022 Emmy Awards Next Month

The accolades and achievements keep coming for Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson!. NBC and the Television Academy announced that the longest-running SNL cast member will host the 74th Emmy Awards next month. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles. The show will air live on Monday, Sept.12 on NBC and stream online on Peacock.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

