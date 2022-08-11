Read full article on original website
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Wendy Williams Sparks More Concern After Promoting New Podcast, ‘I’ll Be Back’
Wendy Williams has been drawing more concern than fanfare these days as the talk show queen teases her return to the public forum. The former Wendy Williams Show host posted a since-deleted promo video on Wednesday teasing her new podcast, The Wendy Experience. “Co-hosts, I’m famous, and I’ll be back,...
‘Insecure’ Actress Denise Dowse Falls Into Coma Caused By Meningitis
The family of actress Denise Dowse needs support and prayers. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the television star, famed for roles in Insecure and Beverly Hills, 90210, is currently in a coma. Doctors are uncertain when she’ll wake up. Her sister, Tracey Dowse, shared the news on Denise’s Instagram...
Steve Harvey Says Kelis Messed Up A Potential Business Deal By Complaining About Beyoncé Sampling Her
Steve Harvey addressed the feud between Kelis and Beyoncé surrounding the brief “Milkshake” sample that has since been pulled from Bey’s new Renaissance album, on his radio show. “I don’t even understand,” Harvey said in response to Kelis’ issue with unknowingly being included on the album....
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lizzo appears to respond to Kathy Hilton mistaking her for ‘Precious’ on ‘Watch What Happens Live’
Kathy Hilton went and stepped right in it during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night by not being able to identify our queen and goddess Lizzo and, in doing so, committed a racial and fatphobic microaggression. And it appears as though the “About Damn Time” singer may have subtly clapped back.
Jasmine Guy Dishes On Not Having Ownership Stake In ‘A Different World’
Now 60, actress Jasmine Guy is shedding light on her tenure on the ’90s classic sitcom A Different World. Guy recently appeared on the Uncensored podcast with Ryan Cameron, where she revealed that she still receives compensation for her beloved role as Whitley Gilbert, the sassy Southern belle of Gilbert Hall at an Historically Black College.
‘Dr. Phil’ Lays Off 25 Staffers As the Daytime Talk Show Returns For Season 21 (EXCLUSIVE)
“Dr. Phil” is downsizing. The long-running daytime talk show, which returns in September for its 21st season, resumed production this month with 25 fewer staffers. The employees, who were mostly in production, were let go in a cost cutting move, the show confirmed to Variety. “Going into season 21, we streamlined production to ensure longevity. As is typical of this process there were some roles we discovered that we could reduce yet still deliver our dynamic, forward-thinking program,” a spokesperson for “Dr. Phil” said. The long-running daytime talk show made headlines earlier this year when a dozen current and former employees of...
HipHopDX.com
Beyoncé Was Ready To Fight 50 Cent During JAY-Z Beef: 'I Didn’t Know How To Respond'
Beyoncé once confronted 50 Cent over his long-simmering rivalry with JAY-Z, the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper has revealed. During an interview with The Breakfast Club on Friday (August 12), 50 recalled Queen Bey stepping to him in Vegas while he was greeting Hov because she assumed he was confronting her then-boyfriend.
P-Valley Actor J. Alphonse Nicholson and Black-Owned Cannabis Company Create Strain To Treat Anxiety
Bell Family Farms (BFF), an L.A.-based cannabis company, announced the release of a new strain titled “The Phonzie,” created in collaboration with P-Valley actor J. Alphonse Nicholson. According to a PRNewswire release, after he was introduced to BFF’s products, Nicholson, who plays rapper Lil Murda on P-Valley, discovered...
‘The Family Chantel’ Preview: Pedro Is ‘Determined’ To Separate From Chantel
“Leaving the Dominican Republic and going back to Atlanta, I feel like I’ve accomplished nothing. What I did accomplish is it’s worthless. What value is a relationship with Pedro’s mom if I don’t have a relationship with Pedro?” Chantel says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the August 15 episode of The Family Chantel.
‘Amazing Grace’: Producers Take Legal Action Against Distributor Neon Over “Fraudently” Inducing Deal For Aretha Franklin Doc
Aretha Franklin documentary Amazing Grace, which tells the story of the singer’s 1972 gospel album, is subject of more legal issues. The film, which was mired in limbo for 46 years as a result of various legal battles, is now the subject of a suit from producers including Alan Elliott, against distributor Neon and CEO Tom Quinn. The crux of the issue also involves the Hollywood trade press, including Deadline, which covered the news that Neon had acquired the U.S rights to the film in December 2018. There was one small problem, the producers allege, it hadn’t signed a deal, and in...
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Paid Future $250,000 for ‘Pressurelicious’ Verse
Getting a feature from one of the top rappers in the game can get pricey. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion. The Lone Star State rapper revealed she paid Future $250,000 for a "Pressurelicious" verse. In a video interview with Power 106 Los Angeles' Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk, which premiered...
Issa Rae Headlines American Express Business Class LIVE 2022
Credit card giant American Express held its tenth Business Class LIVE conference last month, which was headlined by actress Issa Rae. Forbes reported the free full-day event was held on July 20 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City and was streamed online for free. The event aims to inspire and support small business owners and leaders from all industries with strong connections and expert insight.
ETOnline.com
Sherri Shepherd Says Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Are the Inspirations for Her New Show (Exclusive)
Just a month away from the premiere of her new talk show, Sheri Shepherd is looking to the legends of daytime TV for inspiration. Fresh off her move to New York City for the show's launch, Shepherd said she's hoping to incorporate Ellen Degeneres-style humor with Oprah-esque interviews when Sherri premiers on September 12 on Fox.
Lamont Dozier, Prolific Composer of Motown Classics, Dies At 81
Acclaimed Motown composer Lamont Dozier has died at age 81. The Songwriters Hall of Famer wore many hats as producer/songwriter/recording artist. But he was revered as the architect behind dozens of hits for The Supremes, Four Tops, The Isley Brothers, and Martha and the Vandellas. On August 9, the icon’s...
Here’s Why Kelly Rowland Gives a Nod of Approval To Re’Gine Terry’s Black-Owned Busy Baking
Grammy Award-winning musical artist Kelly Rowland is motivating her fans to live a healthier lifestyle while supporting Black-owned businesses out loud. Through a series of TikTok challenges, Rowland is inviting her audience to swap cow’s milk for dairy-free alternatives thanks to a collaboration with Silk—a Danone-owned vegan brand with a line of dairy-free products. The #SwapItWithSilk taste challenge is part of the partnership that aims to demonstrate that the dairy-free alternative is a viable swap for the cow-derived version.
Kenan Thompson Will Host 2022 Emmy Awards Next Month
The accolades and achievements keep coming for Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson!. NBC and the Television Academy announced that the longest-running SNL cast member will host the 74th Emmy Awards next month. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles. The show will air live on Monday, Sept.12 on NBC and stream online on Peacock.
