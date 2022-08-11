Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod News 08/15/2022
WAREHAM – On Monday morning at 3:13 AM, the Wareham Fire Department responded to a home on Marion Road for a reported trailer fire. Fifteen firefighters under the command of Capt. Chip DeBlois quickly attacked the fully involved camper fire, preventing any extension to the residence. There were…. Full...
capecoddaily.com
Yarmouth Stormwater Project to Boost Water Quality
YARMOUTH – A local environmental official highlighted a stormwater assessment that will boost water quality in Yarmouth and help reduce beach closures. Association to Preserve Cape Cod Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb said his groupwill work with Yarmouth to identify sites that are contributing stormwater to waterways and select locations for “green infrastructure.” “What we’re doing […] The post Yarmouth Stormwater Project to Boost Water Quality appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Child pulled from water, revived in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A child was pulled from the waters at the beach at Goodwill Park off Gifford Street in Falmouth sometime before 4 PM Sunday. A Good Samaritan was able to revive the victim who was conscious when rescuers responded and transported her to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. The post Child pulled from water, revived in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Developing: Two of four people in water off Edgartown missing
EDGARTOWN – Emergency officials responded to a report of several people in the water off Edgartown shortly after 11 PM Sunday. The incident unfolded off Seaview Avenue at the “Big Bridge” also known as the “Jaws” bridge after a memorable scene from the 1975 blockbuster was filmed there. Initial reports say four people were in […] The post Developing: Two of four people in water off Edgartown missing appeared first on CapeCod.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capecoddaily.com
One Year Ago: Cape Cod Shining Sea Bikeway
It has been almost a year since traveling to Cape Cod. The ocean there is a whole different experience. Much of the coastline is rocky and inaccessible — definitely not a place to roll out the beach towel and bask in the sun. Yet, it is beautiful and one way to enjoy it is on a bike! Feel the breeze, stop and go when you like, and in this case, on the Shining Sea Bikeway, end up in Falmouth at Woods Hole.
capecoddaily.com
Falmouth Enforces Irrigation Water Ban
FALMOUTH – A mandatory water ban has been put in effect by the Falmouth select board as the region continues to struggle with drought conditions. The ban states that as of Monday, August 15 all irrigation of outdoor areas is prohibited. Watering by hand is permitted. Falmouth’s Water Superintendent Cathal O’Brien stated at the August […] The post Falmouth Enforces Irrigation Water Ban appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Chatham to Hold Meeting on Wetland Protection Changes
CHATHAM – Chatham’s Conservation Commission is hosting a public hearing as the group prepares possible revisions to the town’s Wetland Protection Regulations. The commission’s proposed revisions include changes to regulations on adjacent upland resource areas. The group may also add new sections on landscape standards, mitigation standards, Pleasant Bay area of critical environmental concern, and […] The post Chatham to Hold Meeting on Wetland Protection Changes appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
TWO MISSING JUMPERS FROM “JAWS BRIDGE” IN EDGARTOWN
[MSP MEDIA STATEMENT] At midnight State Police were requested by Edgartown Police to assist in searching for two males who jumped into the water from the “Jaws Bridge” on Martha’s Vineyard. The males did not surface after jumping. State Police mobilized marine and air assets to respond. Local police and firefighters searched for the men until approximately 3:30 AM. The State Police Marine Unit transported State Police divers to the island to resume the search this morning. The MSP Air Wing also has responded. Search operations by MSP and local units are ongoing. Officially named the American Legion Memorial Bridge, the bridge is located on Beach Road and connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs. Updates will be provided when appropriate. The post TWO MISSING JUMPERS FROM “JAWS BRIDGE” IN EDGARTOWN first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
IN THIS ARTICLE
capecoddaily.com
Barnstable County to Hold Meetings on Substance Use Data
BARNSTABLE – Two “kick-off” meetings are being held by Barnstable County in September to collect data that will be used for an updated baseline assessment of substance use on Cape Cod. The assessment will update the region’s data on substance use. It will cover harm reduction, youth prevention, recovery, and treatment. “These kick-off meetings aim […] The post Barnstable County to Hold Meetings on Substance Use Data appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Steamship Authority Service Changes for Falmouth Road Race, Fireworks
FALMOUTH – A number of alterations to the Steamship Authority’s ferry schedule are being made to facilitate summer events. On Friday, August 19, the last two trips into and out of Oak Bluffs will be diverted to Vineyard Haven due to the Ocean Park Fireworks. The specific trips affected are the 6:30 p.m. departure from […] The post Steamship Authority Service Changes for Falmouth Road Race, Fireworks appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Wareham firefighters extinguish fully involved camper blaze
WAREHAM – On Monday morning at 3:13 AM, the Wareham Fire Department responded to a home on Marion Road for a reported trailer fire. Fifteen firefighters under the command of Capt. Chip DeBlois quickly attacked the fully involved camper fire, preventing any extension to the residence. There were no injuries and the cause of the […] The post Wareham firefighters extinguish fully involved camper blaze appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Construction to cause closure of Route 3 ramps in Bourne
BOURNE – On Monday, August 15th, as part of the continuing pavement upgrades being made to Route 3, the contractor will be closing the Route 3 Southbound On/Off ramps. These will include the ramp exiting Route 3 just prior to the Sagamore Bridge and the ramp leading to the Sagamore Bridge from the Scenic Highway. […] The post Construction to cause closure of Route 3 ramps in Bourne appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capecoddaily.com
FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE CAMPER BLAZE, SAVE HOME DURING WEE HOURS
[WFD MEDIA STATEMENT] “On Monday morning at 3:13 a.m., the Wareham Fire Department responded to a home on Marion Road for a reported trailer fire. Fifteen firefighters under the command of Capt. Chip DeBlois quickly attacked the fully involved camper fire, preventing any extension to the residence. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Responding units were Engine 5, Engine 3, and Car 5.” [WFD photos/HN edits] The post FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE CAMPER BLAZE, SAVE HOME DURING WEE HOURS first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
capecoddaily.com
Car vs pole crash causes fire in Mashpee
MASHPEE – A car struck a utility pole at the end of Running Light Way in Mashpee around 11 PM Saturday. No injuries were reported. Live wires caused a fire involving the vehicle that crews had to be careful of because of the risk of electrocution until Eversource could cut the power. The pole and […] The post Car vs pole crash causes fire in Mashpee appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Box truck overturns in Bourne
BOURNE – A crash resulted in a box truck overturning in Bourne. It happened shortly before 7 PM on Route 28 near the Otis Rotary. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. The post Box truck overturns in Bourne appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Nine people rescued after getting carried out in current in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Nine people were rescued after getting carried out in the current off Town Neck Beach in Sandwich shortly after 3 PM Sunday. The victims were on floats and were able to tie themselves together. Sandwich Fire was able retrieve all of the people and return them to shore uninjured. The post Nine people rescued after getting carried out in current in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Barnstable Police looking for missing 20-year-old Hyannis woman
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are looking for Alyssa Cormier, last Seen in Hyannis on July 18, 2022. Ms. Cormier is a white female, 20-years-old, who is 5’4″, 100 lbs. with blond hair and hazel eyes. If you have an information please contact Detective Jackson at 774-487-6354 or the Barnstable Police Department at 508-778-3874. The post Barnstable Police looking for missing 20-year-old Hyannis woman appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
HN PHOTOS: Centerville male arrested on suspicion of driving drunk after allegedly leaving crash scene…
CENTERVILLE – Barnstable Police responded to Lumbert Mill Road, just north of Nye Road, early this morning after a caller heard a loud crash near his home. It turned out to be single vehicle crash into guardrails on both side of Lumbert Mill Road. All the airbags inside the vehicle had deployed from the force of the crash. The driver was nowhere to be found and the doors to vehicle were all locked. After a computer check, officers learned the registered owner of the vehicle lived a number of blocks away on James Otis Road. Officers located an adult male at the James Otis Road address and placed him under arrest for suspicion of drunk driving, negligent operation and leaving the scene… No further details were available at the time of this report… * The initial details contained in the above report are based on police radio transmissions and information on scene. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. The post HN PHOTOS: Centerville male arrested on suspicion of driving drunk after allegedly leaving crash scene… first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
Comments / 0