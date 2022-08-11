Read full article on original website
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
WLTX.com
South Carolina men's basketball unveils non-conference basketball schedule
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first season of the Lamont Paris era at South Carolina will tip off in early November with three consecutive games at the Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks' non-conference basketball schedule has been released and it starts with an exhibition game on Wednesday, Nov. 2 against Mars Hill.
gamecocksonline.com
Former Softball Standout Making a Difference in Lives of Children
Former South Carolina softball outfielder Kaitlin (Westfall) Moore (2009-2012) is being inducted into her high school’s athletics hall of fame next month, but she’s already doing hall of fame work as an occupational therapist working with children with special needs for the Richland One School District in Columbia.
FOX Carolina
Former Eastside High star Payton Mangrum given USC scholarship
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A life changing moment happened for South Carolina receiver Payton Mangrum. The former Eastside High star was at a team meeting. Head football coach Shane Beamer was at the front of the room breaking down film, when his name was brought up. “Just continue to...
FOX Carolina
Shane Beamer emotional after Petty Family comes to USC practice
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gamecocks had some special guests at practice on Friday. The family of Phil Petty were there getting a behind the scenes look at the team. Petty was a Gamecocks quarterback who tragically passed away a month ago. Phil’s wife, Morgan, was there with their...
WATCH: Swain scores two TDs after committing to Carolina
A few hours after Vicari Swain committed to South Carolina, the three-star athlete scored a couple of touchdowns. Swain reached pay dirt twice in Central High School’s scrimmage against Heard County. Both were captured on film and later posted to Swain’s Hudl account. The first is at the...
WLTX.com
South Carolina Women's Open showcases outstanding golf talent
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — The South Carolina Women's Open teed off Friday with some weather challenges. But Saturday's weather was ideal for the golfers who attacked the Cobblestone Park Golf Club. This is the fifth edition of the South Carolina Women's Open but the third consecutive year the event has...
Lloyd updates injury status
South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd feeling fine. But he isn’t quite 100 percent right now. Lloyd, who sat out the scrimmage on Saturday, was a limited participant during practice on Monday morning. “The injury, I had a little sprain in my foot, a minor sprain,” Lloyd said....
WLTX.com
Final dress rehearsals for high school football teams
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Memorial Stadium had the lights on, fans in the stands and players on the field for the Richland One Sertoma Sportsarama. Teams from Richland One squared off in the final day of the preseason. A.C. Flora and Dreher both feature new head coaches as Ken Floyd...
Dirt track draws unique racing scene to Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Under the Friday night lights in Sumter, a different kind of racer finds speed. "Yeah we're just a bunch of adult men who play with toy cars for fun," said racer, Austin "Joker" Snyder. Every weekend the Sumter RC Raceway draws a crowd of trailers, tailgates,...
Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
WIS-TV
South Carolina State University responds to housing concerns as students return
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina State University issued a statement Monday in response to housing concerns on campus. President Alexander Conyers said a record influx of students caused a shift of upperclassmen to supplemental housing. Conyers said it is the largest class to SC State in almost 15 years.
'We’re in this together': Trail of prayers held for South Carolina schools
IRMO, S.C. — Riverland Hills Baptist Church held a back-to-school prayer ride on Saturday. The church partnered with the Apostles Motorcycle Club to pray over several schools across the Midlands. The group made six stops. The first was at Mid-Carolina High School at 8:45 am. From there the riders...
The Post and Courier
Lexington Chef Chris Williams started in a gas station. Here's how he's moving to bigger things.
From the time Chris Williams was a kid growing up in Olar, a small town of less than 300 in rural South Carolina, grilling was a way of life. “Grilling was just how it was," Williams said. "I grew up in the country ... around a lot of family functions. It didn't matter the occasion ... any function pretty much in the summertime and even some of the winter ones, there was something on the grill. There was somebody on the grill.”
Here's how to attend SC technical college for free this fall
SUMTER, S.C. — Manufacturing is big business in the Gamecock City and an industry Sumter Chamber of Commerce President Chris Hardy knows well. "We have a lot of large industry and manufacturing employers," Hardy said. Like much of the nation, filling job vacancies has been a challenge. "Finding people...
The Post and Courier
Fort Jackson has more Confederate names than all but 3 military bases
One in four roads on Fort Jackson could be renamed as part of a wide-ranging study that has already suggested new names for nine military bases with Confederate ties. The same panel that on Aug. 8 announced renaming nine Army bases to scrub Confederate references would cost about $21 million has also compiled a list of streets, buildings and other symbols that could be changed. The Naming Commission, established during the national reckoning with Confederate iconography in the wake of the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of police, is still working on its final report recommending how to handle the more than 850 items on its list.
WLTX.com
Woman says 1 in 600,000 chance SC lottery win changed her life
LANCASTER, S.C. — A woman in Lancaster County says a sizable lottery jackpot - the last one in this particular game - has been life-changing. The winner, who asked not to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she bought the Crossword Bonus Cash ticket at 93 Discount Beverage on Chesterfield Avenue in Lancaster.
Sheffield's restaurant has closed at Rose Hill in Aiken
Sheffield’s is no longer open for business in Aiken. The restaurant stopped serving customers earlier this month. Sheffield’s was located in the main house on the Winter Colony estate in Aiken known as Rose Hill. Rose Hill is continuing to operate as an event venue, and overnight accommodations...
Barbecue, buildings and homes: The landscape of Chapin continues to change
CHAPIN, S.C. — Sitting at the heart of the I-26 interchange project, residents in Chapin are no strangers to construction But this community is also seeing additional construction as several other projects are popping up across the town. "We have several projects from a commercial standpoint that are under...
Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
New homes, developments coming to Lugoff area
LUGOFF, S.C. — As more people call Kershaw County home, more apartments and homes are popping up also. According to the United States Census Bureau, from April 1st, 2020 to July 1st, 2021, over 700 people moved to the area,. Kershaw County Administrator Danny Templar says, "It seems like...
