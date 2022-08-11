ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

gamecocksonline.com

Former Softball Standout Making a Difference in Lives of Children

Former South Carolina softball outfielder Kaitlin (Westfall) Moore (2009-2012) is being inducted into her high school’s athletics hall of fame next month, but she’s already doing hall of fame work as an occupational therapist working with children with special needs for the Richland One School District in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Former Eastside High star Payton Mangrum given USC scholarship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A life changing moment happened for South Carolina receiver Payton Mangrum. The former Eastside High star was at a team meeting. Head football coach Shane Beamer was at the front of the room breaking down film, when his name was brought up. “Just continue to...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Shane Beamer emotional after Petty Family comes to USC practice

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gamecocks had some special guests at practice on Friday. The family of Phil Petty were there getting a behind the scenes look at the team. Petty was a Gamecocks quarterback who tragically passed away a month ago. Phil’s wife, Morgan, was there with their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

WATCH: Swain scores two TDs after committing to Carolina

A few hours after Vicari Swain committed to South Carolina, the three-star athlete scored a couple of touchdowns. Swain reached pay dirt twice in Central High School’s scrimmage against Heard County. Both were captured on film and later posted to Swain’s Hudl account. The first is at the...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina Women's Open showcases outstanding golf talent

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — The South Carolina Women's Open teed off Friday with some weather challenges. But Saturday's weather was ideal for the golfers who attacked the Cobblestone Park Golf Club. This is the fifth edition of the South Carolina Women's Open but the third consecutive year the event has...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
247Sports

Lloyd updates injury status

South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd feeling fine. But he isn’t quite 100 percent right now. Lloyd, who sat out the scrimmage on Saturday, was a limited participant during practice on Monday morning. “The injury, I had a little sprain in my foot, a minor sprain,” Lloyd said....
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Final dress rehearsals for high school football teams

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Memorial Stadium had the lights on, fans in the stands and players on the field for the Richland One Sertoma Sportsarama. Teams from Richland One squared off in the final day of the preseason. A.C. Flora and Dreher both feature new head coaches as Ken Floyd...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Dirt track draws unique racing scene to Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — Under the Friday night lights in Sumter, a different kind of racer finds speed. "Yeah we're just a bunch of adult men who play with toy cars for fun," said racer, Austin "Joker" Snyder. Every weekend the Sumter RC Raceway draws a crowd of trailers, tailgates,...
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Lexington Chef Chris Williams started in a gas station. Here's how he's moving to bigger things.

From the time Chris Williams was a kid growing up in Olar, a small town of less than 300 in rural South Carolina, grilling was a way of life. “Grilling was just how it was," Williams said. "I grew up in the country ... around a lot of family functions. It didn't matter the occasion ... any function pretty much in the summertime and even some of the winter ones, there was something on the grill. There was somebody on the grill.”
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Here's how to attend SC technical college for free this fall

SUMTER, S.C. — Manufacturing is big business in the Gamecock City and an industry Sumter Chamber of Commerce President Chris Hardy knows well. "We have a lot of large industry and manufacturing employers," Hardy said. Like much of the nation, filling job vacancies has been a challenge. "Finding people...
SUMTER, SC
The Post and Courier

Fort Jackson has more Confederate names than all but 3 military bases

One in four roads on Fort Jackson could be renamed as part of a wide-ranging study that has already suggested new names for nine military bases with Confederate ties. The same panel that on Aug. 8 announced renaming nine Army bases to scrub Confederate references would cost about $21 million has also compiled a list of streets, buildings and other symbols that could be changed. The Naming Commission, established during the national reckoning with Confederate iconography in the wake of the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of police, is still working on its final report recommending how to handle the more than 850 items on its list.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Woman says 1 in 600,000 chance SC lottery win changed her life

LANCASTER, S.C. — A woman in Lancaster County says a sizable lottery jackpot - the last one in this particular game - has been life-changing. The winner, who asked not to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she bought the Crossword Bonus Cash ticket at 93 Discount Beverage on Chesterfield Avenue in Lancaster.
LANCASTER, SC
Aiken Standard

Sheffield's restaurant has closed at Rose Hill in Aiken

Sheffield’s is no longer open for business in Aiken. The restaurant stopped serving customers earlier this month. Sheffield’s was located in the main house on the Winter Colony estate in Aiken known as Rose Hill. Rose Hill is continuing to operate as an event venue, and overnight accommodations...
AIKEN, SC
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
GREENVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

New homes, developments coming to Lugoff area

LUGOFF, S.C. — As more people call Kershaw County home, more apartments and homes are popping up also. According to the United States Census Bureau, from April 1st, 2020 to July 1st, 2021, over 700 people moved to the area,. Kershaw County Administrator Danny Templar says, "It seems like...
LUGOFF, SC

