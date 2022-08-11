Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Bud Billiken Parade returns to South Side with emphasis on safety
After a smaller version last year due to the pandemic, this year's festivities will feature dozens of marching bands, dance groups and drill teams.
wgnradio.com
Ron Onesti shares everything happening at Little Italy Festa
Phil Manicki is in for Dave Plier and is joined by Ron Onesti, President & CEO at Onesti Entertainment, Arcada Theatre, The Des Plaines Theatre and more! They talk about all the excitement happening August 11th-14th, 2022 at the Little Italy Festa on Taylor Street!
Small Cheval opens, with mural of Donny Hathaway overlooking patio
The much-anticipated Hyde Park Small Cheval has opened at 1307 E. 53rd St., with burgers, fries, milkshakes and a liquor license. It's the fifth one in the city and the first on the South Side. Complementing the business's spacious patio abutting Nichols Park is a mural of Chicago soul legend...
Jennifer Hudson hosts 12th annual ‘Hatch Day’ in honor of nephew Julian
CHICAGO — Jennifer Hudson is in Chicago Sunday for her annual back-to-school giveaway in honor of her nephew, who was a victim of gun violence. The 12th annual “Hatch Day” will take place at Salem Baptist Church, located at 10909 S Cottage Grove Ave, starting at 10 a.m. until supplies last. The event honors Julian […]
restaurantclicks.com
A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Chicago
Chicago is an iconic Midwestern metropolis with one of the greatest restaurant scenes in the nation. Along with world-famous sports facilities, architecture, and museums, Chicago’s restaurants are one of its primary tourist attractions. Chicago has more James Beard Award-winning restaurants than nearly every other city, and many of them...
star967.net
Wu Tang Clan and NAS Tickets!
Listen to Antone for your 90s Fix at 6:00 and you could go see Wu Tang Clan with one of the greatest rappers of all time, Nas!. The show is on Friday, September 2nd at 8:00p at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park. Tickets on sale NOW at LiveNation.com.
Celebrate Greek Culture With Delicious Food And Live Music At The Free Taste Of Greektown Festival This Month
Hosted by Greektown Chicago, and presented by the Greektown Chamber of Commerce, the annual event returns for its 32nd year, bringing authentic food and drinks, live music, dancing, a gyro-eating contest, and so much more. Known to all as the city’s largest celebration of Hellenic cuisine and culture, the weekend event brings crowds together along Halstead Street for a celebration of acclaimed Greek food, live music, dancing, and local vendors. The festival is proud to host several acclaimed Greek restaurants in the area like 9 Muses Bar & Grill, Artopolis Bakery, Cafe and Agora, Athena Restaurant, Mr. Greek Gyros, and Spectrum Bar...
wgnradio.com
Chicago Culinary Kitchen and more of the best BBQ in the Chicagoland area
Do you love BBQ? Then you’re going to love this episode of Chicago’s Very Own Eats. Hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff have been on a barbecue kick lately, and apparently they aren’t alone. First, they talk with Chicago Culinary Kitchen owner Greg Gaardbo about his place in Palatine that is also topping multiple lists for Chicago food lovers, including Eater Chicago’s 20 Essential Suburban Restaurants. Greg tells Kevin and Mike about where it all began, what goes into the menu and the amazing daily specials, why they rock so hard (seriously, they do), and how his personality shows in both the food and the location.
Chicago magazine
Five Things To Do: August 12-14
Take a trip down memory lane, otherwise known as Roscoe Village, for Retro on Roscoe. The festival is celebrating its 25th year in business with oldies and throwbacks spanning six blocks and three stages. If the music isn’t enough, there’ll be vendors and local restaurants in attendance. August 12-14. starevents.com.
Bud Billiken Parade: Largest African American parade in US returns to South Side
After a smaller version last year due to the pandemic, this year's festivities will feature dozens of marching bands, dance groups and drill teams.
Things to do this weekend in Chicago
CHICAGO - With multiple festivals, parades and events happening throughout Chicago this weekend, there's something for visitors and residents alike. Saturday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. CHICAGO, USA - AUGUST 11:A team performs at the "Bud Billiken Parade" at Martin Luther King Drive in Chicago, United States on August 11,...
“The Color Is” Fashion Exhibit to Open at DuSable Black History Museum
“Nick Cave and Jack Cave: The Color Is Fashion Exhibition,” created by Internationally acclaimed multi-disciplinary artist Nick Cave and his brother fashion designer Jack Cave, will bring a once-in-a -lifetime collection of avant-garde and haute couture inspired fashion to the Roundhouse of the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center. The exhibition which opens to the public on August 27, 2022, will continue through November 27, 2022, and is in partnership with the MCA Chicago and the groundbreaking retrospective exhibition “NICK CAVE: FOROTHERMORE,” which is currently on view at the MCA until October 2, 2022. This is the first time that these wearable works will be installed publicly and the DuSable is the first museum in the world to ever exhibit Nick Cave’s or Jack Cave’s fashion collections.
27th Annual Black Women’s Expo Expected to Draw Thousands
The 27th Annual Black Women’s Expo (BWe NEXT) returns August 12 – 14, 2022 at McCormick Place uplifting the theme “The Legacy Continues.”. “We chose this theme in tribute to the thousands of Black women, men and families that have supported us over the years without fail,” said Merry Green, Creator and Executive Producer of the largest expo for Black women in the country. “This weekend has always been about celebrating the greatness of the Black woman. As a team, we strive to make every moment spent at Expo uplifting, empowering and just plain fun.”
chicagostarmedia.com
The Great American Lobster Fest, the Midwest’s largest lobster and seafood festival, returns to Navy Pier
The Midwest’s largest Lobster & Seafood Festival, Great American Lobster Fest, will return to celebrate its seventh year at Navy Pier from noon to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, Saturday, Sept. 3 and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. The live lobsters will be flown in fresh...
fox32chicago.com
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting spots in Chicago area this weekend
CHICAGO - Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener. Actually, you might want to be in the Wienermobile this weekend. It plans to "ketchup" on several local events. On Saturday, you can "relish" the vehicle at Chicago’s annual Bud Billiken Parade. On Sunday, it's scheduled to stop...
blockclubchicago.org
Black-Owned Moor’s Brewing To Be Sold At Mariano’s Stores As Owners Plan New Brewhouse In Chicago
DOUGLAS — Beer from a Black-owned brewery that celebrated its first anniversary this Juneteenth will be sold at Mariano’s in the coming weeks — and the brewery is planning a standalone brewhouse in Chicago, its owners said. Moor’s Brewing Company, which sells a session ale, an IPA...
WGN’s Pat Tomasulo spends a day at Chicago’s Playpen
WGN Morning News Sports Anchor Pat Tomasulo spent a day at Lake Michigan’s “Playpen,” Chicago’s floating clubhouse — and it’s probably the best thing on the internet. Watch the video in the player above.
fox32chicago.com
A Chicago casino is one step closer to reality — what to know
CHICAGO - Bally's is one step closer to making a Chicago casino a reality. The company has officially filed its application with the Illinois Gaming Board. Bally's is proposing to build a $1.74 billion casino in River West. It is not expected to open until 2026. In the meantime, Bally’s...
Bud Billiken Parade draws thousands to South King Drive in Bronzeville
Thousands turned out for the 93rd annual Bud Billiken Parade in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side. Honorary Grand Marshal Brig. Gen. Rodney Boyd of the Illinois National Guard said it’s exciting to participate in the parade.
chicagocrusader.com
Bronzeville Historian and Pioneer Harold Lucas dies
Harold Lucas loved the Bud Billiken Parade. In a YouTube video, he said he dreamed of riding a horse in the iconic event. On Saturday, August 13, Lucas will be watching the beloved spectacle from above instead of the sidelines. Lucas, who stood up to Chicago’s political establishment as a...
