ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
California Restaurants
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Restaurants
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
restaurantclicks.com

A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Chicago

Chicago is an iconic Midwestern metropolis with one of the greatest restaurant scenes in the nation. Along with world-famous sports facilities, architecture, and museums, Chicago’s restaurants are one of its primary tourist attractions. Chicago has more James Beard Award-winning restaurants than nearly every other city, and many of them...
CHICAGO, IL
star967.net

Wu Tang Clan and NAS Tickets!

Listen to Antone for your 90s Fix at 6:00 and you could go see Wu Tang Clan with one of the greatest rappers of all time, Nas!. The show is on Friday, September 2nd at 8:00p at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park. Tickets on sale NOW at LiveNation.com.
TINLEY PARK, IL
Secret Chicago

Celebrate Greek Culture With Delicious Food And Live Music At The Free Taste Of Greektown Festival This Month

Hosted by Greektown Chicago, and presented by the Greektown Chamber of Commerce,  the annual event returns for its 32nd year, bringing authentic food and drinks, live music, dancing, a gyro-eating contest, and so much more. Known to all as the city’s largest celebration of Hellenic cuisine and culture, the weekend event brings crowds together along Halstead Street for a celebration of acclaimed Greek food, live music, dancing, and local vendors. The festival is proud to host several acclaimed Greek restaurants in the area like 9 Muses Bar & Grill, Artopolis Bakery, Cafe and Agora, Athena Restaurant, Mr. Greek Gyros, and Spectrum Bar...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Chicago Culinary Kitchen and more of the best BBQ in the Chicagoland area

Do you love BBQ? Then you’re going to love this episode of Chicago’s Very Own Eats. Hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff have been on a barbecue kick lately, and apparently they aren’t alone. First, they talk with Chicago Culinary Kitchen owner Greg Gaardbo about his place in Palatine that is also topping multiple lists for Chicago food lovers, including Eater Chicago’s 20 Essential Suburban Restaurants. Greg tells Kevin and Mike about where it all began, what goes into the menu and the amazing daily specials, why they rock so hard (seriously, they do), and how his personality shows in both the food and the location.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Real Times#Wireless Headphones#Food Drink#The Rooftop Cinema Club
Chicago magazine

Five Things To Do: August 12-14

Take a trip down memory lane, otherwise known as Roscoe Village, for Retro on Roscoe. The festival is celebrating its 25th year in business with oldies and throwbacks spanning six blocks and three stages. If the music isn’t enough, there’ll be vendors and local restaurants in attendance. August 12-14. starevents.com.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Things to do this weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO - With multiple festivals, parades and events happening throughout Chicago this weekend, there's something for visitors and residents alike. Saturday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. CHICAGO, USA - AUGUST 11:A team performs at the "Bud Billiken Parade" at Martin Luther King Drive in Chicago, United States on August 11,...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

“The Color Is” Fashion Exhibit to Open at DuSable Black History Museum

“Nick Cave and Jack Cave: The Color Is Fashion Exhibition,” created by Internationally acclaimed multi-disciplinary artist Nick Cave and his brother fashion designer Jack Cave, will bring a once-in-a -lifetime collection of avant-garde and haute couture inspired fashion to the Roundhouse of the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center. The exhibition which opens to the public on August 27, 2022, will continue through November 27, 2022, and is in partnership with the MCA Chicago and the groundbreaking retrospective exhibition “NICK CAVE: FOROTHERMORE,” which is currently on view at the MCA until October 2, 2022. This is the first time that these wearable works will be installed publicly and the DuSable is the first museum in the world to ever exhibit Nick Cave’s or Jack Cave’s fashion collections.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Chicago Defender

27th Annual Black Women’s Expo Expected to Draw Thousands

The 27th Annual Black Women’s Expo (BWe NEXT) returns August 12 – 14, 2022 at McCormick Place uplifting the theme “The Legacy Continues.”. “We chose this theme in tribute to the thousands of Black women, men and families that have supported us over the years without fail,” said Merry Green, Creator and Executive Producer of the largest expo for Black women in the country. “This weekend has always been about celebrating the greatness of the Black woman. As a team, we strive to make every moment spent at Expo uplifting, empowering and just plain fun.”
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting spots in Chicago area this weekend

CHICAGO - Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener. Actually, you might want to be in the Wienermobile this weekend. It plans to "ketchup" on several local events. On Saturday, you can "relish" the vehicle at Chicago’s annual Bud Billiken Parade. On Sunday, it's scheduled to stop...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

A Chicago casino is one step closer to reality — what to know

CHICAGO - Bally's is one step closer to making a Chicago casino a reality. The company has officially filed its application with the Illinois Gaming Board. Bally's is proposing to build a $1.74 billion casino in River West. It is not expected to open until 2026. In the meantime, Bally’s...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Bronzeville Historian and Pioneer Harold Lucas dies

Harold Lucas loved the Bud Billiken Parade. In a YouTube video, he said he dreamed of riding a horse in the iconic event. On Saturday, August 13, Lucas will be watching the beloved spectacle from above instead of the sidelines. Lucas, who stood up to Chicago’s political establishment as a...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Chicago Defender

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chicago Defender is multi-media content provider of news, information and events that cover the interests of the urban African American community with culturally relevant content not regularly serviced by mainstream media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy