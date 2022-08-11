ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QC Chamber highlights successes, names permanent CEO

By Sharon Wren
Leaders from the Quad Cities Chamber spotlighted the group’s accomplishments during their Annual Meeting on August 11 at Rhythm City Casino Resort. During the luncheon, they also announced LaDrina Wilson as the group’s new CEO.

“LaDrina is an exceptional leader and facilitator. She is the right person at the right time to lead our Chamber. This commitment will provide the stability needed and ensure the good work of the Chamber continues. It also provides us with a unique opportunity to develop a thorough and comprehensive analysis of the region and determine a strategic plan for the organization that aligns with the needs of the Quad Cities region,” said Debbie Anselm, Quad Cities Chamber Board Chair and Publisher of the Quad-City Times and Dispatch/Argus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r1Kbb_0hDoKcWH00
LaDrina Wilson is the new CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber.

“It’s a privilege and an honor to serve our region as CEO for the Quad Cities Chamber,” said Wilson. “Looking forward, we are an effective and efficient organization, and we won’t stray from our roots. We will re-evaluate our priorities, our past practices and we will act on that insight to push our work to the next level.”

“There is much to celebrate in our region over the last year,” said A.J. Loss, FY22 Board Chair and CEO of Bush Construction. “We are grateful for the partnerships and investors who continually come together to better our region. Looking back, we have much to be proud of and our collective efforts will help grow our economy.”

One of the top accomplishments of FY 2022 was the launch of the new regional brand in partnership with Visit Quad Cities. QC, That’s Where! offers a platform to boast about innovative industry leaders and creative start-ups, culture and events, career opportunities and community support.

Other highlights included being involved with 72 new active projects, including 59 business attractions and 13 business expansions.

The Chamber assisted in attracting Fair Oaks Foods to the area, which plans to invest $134 million in a new food production facility with an annual economic impact estimated at $182.9 million, making it the largest business attraction project in Chamber history.

They also engaged 32 minority businesses in the new African American Business Council and Women’s Business Council and increased partnerships and participation in the High School Registered Apprenticeship Program to 66 students and 17 employers.

They awarded $58,000 to Davenport property and business owners in façade improvement grants and obtained $4.4 million in City of Rock Island, State of Illinois and private funding to renovate Rock Island’s central business district.

