Philip H. Lee, of Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away in his home at the age of 79. He was preceded in death by his father, Dwight R. Lee, and his mother, Edna M. Lee. Phil was a life-long K-State Wildcat fan having graduated from Kansas State University with undergraduate and master’s degrees in journalism. During his career, he worked as the editor of several newspapers in Nebraska and Kansas, including the Sterling Bulletin and the Hebron Journal Register. Later in life, he became a collector and dealer of antique furniture and glass.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO