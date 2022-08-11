Read full article on original website
Bluestem PACE to Offer a Month of Community-Focused Events
McPherson, Kan. —Bluestem PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly), a non-profit dedicated to helping seniors live well at home, will observe National PACE Month throughout the month of September with a lineup of community-focused activities and events in McPherson. Bluestem PACE supports individuals aged 55 and better...
HutchCC Trustees Approve Publication of 2022-23 Budget
HUTCHINSON – Hutchinson Community College Trustees have approved publication of a proposed 2022-23 budget that would set the mill levy at an estimated 21.869 mills. This is the same as for the past year, although the actual levy came in a bit less than that after final property valuations were set.
Harold Dale Kaufman
Harold D. Kaufman, 95, of Moundridge, Kansas, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Pine Village. He was born January 13, 1927 in McPherson County, Kansas, the son of David and Helen (Graber) Kaufman. He attended school at Pleasant Ridge, Berlin and Liberty Elementary Schools. Harold graduated from Moundridge High...
Tickets Still Available to Support Hospice Festival of Remembrance
HUTCHINSON – The 21st annual Festival of Remembrance, Hospice Reno County’s largest yearly fundraiser, will be held Friday, August 19th, at 6 p.m., at Prairie Dunes Country Club. You can support this fundraiser either in person or by participating in silent auction bidding. Raffle tickets to win the...
Philip H. Lee
Philip H. Lee, of Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away in his home at the age of 79. He was preceded in death by his father, Dwight R. Lee, and his mother, Edna M. Lee. Phil was a life-long K-State Wildcat fan having graduated from Kansas State University with undergraduate and master’s degrees in journalism. During his career, he worked as the editor of several newspapers in Nebraska and Kansas, including the Sterling Bulletin and the Hebron Journal Register. Later in life, he became a collector and dealer of antique furniture and glass.
Thursday’s Turkey Creek Senior Men’s Golf Results
McPherson, Kan. – On a beautiful August morning, 50 golfers took part in the Senior Men’s Golf Scramble at Turkey Creek Golf Course on Thursday. In the Championship Flight the team of Joe Mitchell, Tony Unruh, Gerry Meng, and Steve Ericksen would take first shooting 54. Following for second shooting 55 was the team of, Gary Walker, Don Herrick, Dennis Everhart, LeRoy Weddle, and George Edmonson. Third place in the Championship flight would go to Don James, Danny Hett, Brett Sohl, and Kenny Sims, as they recorded a score of 56.
