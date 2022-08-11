Read full article on original website
KAYAN Presents Check in Support of “Life-Changing” KLC 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas Association for Youth Alumni Network (KAYAN) proudly presented a check to Kansas Association for Youth (KAY) State Director Annie Diederich in the amount of $2,395 in support of KAY Leadership Camp 2022. “For the past 76 years, one of the many constants in the...
Kansas Farmers Named Leopold Finalists
(Kansas Farmer) – Four finalists have been selected for the 2022 Kansas Leopold Conservation Award,, according to the Sand County Foundation. Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers, ranchers, forestland owners and other landowners who inspire others with their dedication to the land, water and wildlife resources in their care.
