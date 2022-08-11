Read full article on original website
State Police conducting a murder investigation in Webster County
Kentucky State Police said the Webster County Sheriff’s Office contacted them to conduct a murder investigation of a strangulation that occurred in Dixon on Saturday. They said 47-year-old William Bryan of Dixon contacted Webster County Dispatch at 9 a.m. Saturday and reported he had strangled his girlfriend and that she was dead. Deputies arrived on the scene and confirmed the death of 32-year-old Heather Davidson of Dixon.
Two contract employees at McCracken jail accused of rape
On Friday, two contract employees of the McCracken County Regional Jail were arrested and charged with rape for having relationships with inmates. First, Kentucky State Police troopers said the jail contacted them on Thursday regarding a report that 25-year-old Taylor Goodin of Paducah, a contracted kitchen employee, was allegedly having sex with an inmate inside the jail.
New details released about charges filed against Webster Co. Sheriff
We're learning more about what lead to an indictment by a grand jury against Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones.
McCraken County jail contractor charged with rape
PADUCAH, Ky. (FOX 56) – A contractor at the McCraken County Jail has been charged with rape on Friday. Kentucky State Police was asked to investigate reports of sexual misconduct between a female employee and an inmate inside the jail facility. The employee was contracted as kitchen staff, according...
Carlisle traffic stop turns into drug arrest for two women
A Friday night traffic stop in Carlisle County turned into a drug arrest for two women. A Carlisle County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Christina Griffin of Paducah. The deputy noticed the passenger, Rikki Warthen of Carbondale, allegedly try to hide something in the glove box. The...
Northern Kentucky jailer voices concerns about overcrowding, length of inmates' stays
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A Northern Kentucky jailer is voicing his concerns on overcrowding in the detention center. Dozens of state inmates are getting held in the county too long. Inside the Kenton County Detention Center, Jailer Marc Fields said its capacity is 602 beds. “As of today, right...
Wanted Metropolis man arrested after trespassing complaint
A Metropolis man wanted for trespassing was arrested after a new trespassing complaint last week. Metropolis police responded to the complaint at a home on East 7th Street, where they reportedly found 59-year-old Darrell A. McCoy hiding inside. McCoy was charged with criminal trespassing and taken to the Massac County...
Marion, Kentucky, police searching for stolen pickup truck, man accused of stealing it
MARION, KY — Police in Marion, Kentucky, are searching for a stolen pickup truck and a man accused of taking it. Police say a dark gray 2004 Ford Ranger with Kentucky license plate 403CZH and a front plate that reads "Poppy" was stolen in Marion. The Marion Police Department...
Illinois man dies in Oldham County crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Illinois man was killed in a crash in Oldham County Friday afternoon. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Rose Island, north of Oldham Acres Road, OC police chief Greg Smith said in a release. First responders found a black, 2002 Jaguar pinned against...
Paducah police investigating report of stolen motorcycle
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a motorcycle that was reported stolen from a home on Thursday, August 11. According to Paducah police, a woman called and said her 2022 Honda NAVI110 was stolen from the street in front of her home in the 1900 block of Jackson Street between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Paducah police seek help locating missing teen
The Paducah Police Department requests the public's help locating a missing teenager. They said 17-year-old Jaedyn Dick was last seen on Anderson Court in Paducah. She is described as a white female, 5'02" tall, weighing 95 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is...
KSP asks for help in western Kentucky cold case
Kentucky State Police at the Mayfield Post are asking for the public’s help in solving a 37-year-old cold case murder that took place in Hickman County in western Kentucky. On the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty, had closed their market in Clinton for the night and were walking to their vehicle. As they approached it, which was parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan, an unknown male individual appeared from a nearby alley.
Krebs Station crash injures Calvert City woman
A Calvert City woman was injured in a Saturday crash on Krebs Station road. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a crash with injuries on Krebs Station road a little after noon Saturday. Deputies said Holly Hillman of Calvert City was traveling eastbound and turned into a drive at the crest of a hill, pulling in front of Dale Wano of Paducah.
Traffic stop nets Calvert City man on drug charges
A Calvert City man was arrested Thursday afternoon on drug charges after a traffic stop. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they stopped 49-year-old Charles Baucum on Calvert Drive near Benton Road for a traffic violation. During their investigation, they said Baucum had crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, and...
Salem man saved by witnesses of fiery McCracken County crash
A Salem man's life was saved on Thursday by witnesses of a fiery McCracken County crash after a semi and pickup truck collided head-on. McCracken County deputies responded to the accident at the 8000 block of Blandville Road. Authorities said a semi, driven by Ricardo Castaneda of California, had left the roadway, causing Castaneda to overcorrect and collide with a pickup truck.
FEMA faces criticism for response as flood death count grows
The number of people who died as a result of flash flooding in eastern Kentucky has risen to 39. Governor Andy Beshear says the death count rose when a death was counted in Breathitt County. He didn't identify the person or provide details. On Thursday, the governor criticized the Federal Emergency Management Agency for denying too many requests for assistance in the flood-ravaged Appalachian region.
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, August 11. The briefing was held at the Capitol in Frankfort at 11:30 a.m. The governor gave an update on the continuing efforts in eastern Kentucky following historic flooding, noting that the state is now moving from the emergency phase to the stabilization phase.
Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
‘Shame on them’: Kentucky LGBTQ advocacy organization says GOP rhetoric at Fancy Farm harms transgender people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During Fancy Farm this year, a handful of Republican politicians made jokes against the LGBTQ community, specifically about the transgender community, during their stump speeches. Spectrum News 1 reached out to the Fairness Campaign, a Kentucky LGBTQ advocacy organization, to hear their response. The organization’s Executive Director Chris Hartman said, “Shame on Kentucky Republicans for trying to turn Kentucky’s trans kids into political pawns for votes.”
