WCAX
What to do: Sunday, August 14
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region for Sunday, August 14, 2022. If you’re looking to get outside and explore what nature has to offer, the Birds of Vermont Museum in Huntington is hosting museum community day. During the event, folks can go on an insect walk and take part in other tours.
Colchester Sun
GALLERY: Lunafest at the Essex Experience
TOWN OF ESSEX —The Essex Experience green was filled with local vendors and rows of lawn chairs as people gathered for Lunafest, a traveling festival of short films by and about women, last Friday, Aug. 12. The film portion of the night’s festivities was ticketed, with all proceeds going...
WCAX
Suspicious fire at Colchester camp
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - An early Saturday morning fire destroyed a camp next to Lake Champlain. Colchester Police say the blaze was discovered just after 1 a.m. at 1267 Lake Shore Drive. The camp building was unoccupied at the time. The flames even destroyed the camp boat. The Colchester Fire...
vermontbiz.com
NVRH receives donation of over 80 blankets from Saint J Subaru
From left to right: ICU Clinical Nurse Educator Caleigh Phelps, CCRN, BSN; Med/Surg Unit Secretary Abby Johnson, LNA, AAPT; Med/Surg nurses Sarah Hicks, RN, BSN; Katie Hilliard, RN; float nurse Teresa Stimpson, RN; St. J Auto Sales Associate Matt Robinson; St. J Auto Director of Marketing and Business Development Evan Loschiavo; and St. J Auto General Manager Chris Matte.
outdoorsfirst.com
Vermont’s Bryan Labelle Wins Toyota Series at Lake Champlain Presented by Boat Logix
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (Aug. 12, 2022) – Pro Bryan Labelle of Hinesburg, Vermont, brought five bass to the stage Saturday weighing 21 pounds, 10 ounces to win the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. at Lake Champlain Presented by Boat Logix and earn the top payout of $86,500. Labelle’s three-day total of 15 bass weighing 61-11 earned him the victory by a narrow 2-ounce margin over second place pro Kyle Hall of Granbury, Texas, who finished first at the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit event on Lake Champlain last week.
WCAX
65th annual Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - “They come here to see the cars, they come here, as I mentioned earlier about the nostalgia,” said Christopher G. Barbieri of the Car Show. Whether it’s food, or old car parts, there’s something for everyone at the Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show.
mynbc5.com
Thunder Road driver's passion for racing helped him overcome addiction
SOUTH HERO, Vt. — Thunder Road is home to one of the most famous short track courses in the Northeast, and its history spans generations. Ken Squire opened the course in 1960 and since then it's invited some of the best racers in the area to try and master the circuit.
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Georgia, VT
GEORGIA, Vt. — This week, NBC5 anchor Sarahbeth Ackerman went to Georgia, Vermont, a small community in Northern Vermont near St. Albans. Coming up next week, we're taking you to Underhill to showcase what that community has to offer.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Chief
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 2-year-old dog named Chief. If you’re looking for a fun and furry best friend, then Chief might be the one for you. He is playful, affectionate and really loves to eat treats. He’s the perfect dog for an active household.
mynbc5.com
Shelburne Farms co-founder dies on Lake Champlain
SHELBURNE, Vt. — One of the co-founders of Shelburne Farms died on Thursday while swimming in Shelburne Bay with his grandchildren. Shelburne Police said that Marshall Webb, 74, was swimming with his grandchildren on Lake Champlain near the edge of the Shelburne Farms property when a storm began to roll in. The children told police they continued to play in the water, then the boat they were using began to float away, causing Webb to stop and help put the children inside.
The Valley Reporter
Katie Martin is Harwood’s new field hockey and girls’ ice hockey coach
Harwood alumna Katie Martin has been named Harwood Union High School’s new varsity field hockey coach, as well as the girls’ varsity ice hockey coach. Previously, she was the middle school field hockey coach and junior varsity coach from 2018 until this year. She was also the girls’ varsity ice hockey assistant coach, joining in the 2020-2021 season. On the ice hockey team, Martin will be joined by Chelsea Delpia, the returning assistant defensive and goalie coach. “Chelsea and I played together in high school and it was always our dream to coach this program together. She was one of the best goalies that the program had in its history,” Martin said.
WCAX
Back to School drive with Plattsburgh Police Dept.
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - We are weeks away from back to school, and shopping for school supplies can be hard for some families. But, the Plattsburgh police department wants to help. They’ve teamed up with Behavioral Health Services North in Plattsburgh for a back to school drive. You can...
WCAX
Plattsburgh Police reboot ‘Explorers’ program for teens
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh Police Department is bringing back its Explorer teen career training program. The program was put on pause during the pandemic but they are taking applications now for its next round. Youth from 14 to 21 who are accepted will spend a few hours a week on the job with different officers to see what the job is like. The program runs for six weeks and they are looking for six explorers for this first round.
Addison Independent
Tarry Ho’s mini horses bring big smiles to Field Days
If you stop by the Sara McCarty Children’s Barn at Addison County Fair and Field Days, you’re guaranteed to run into Jim and Barbra Amblo, as well as their team of miniature horses named after Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable...
mynbc5.com
Florida State head coach works out with girls in Vermont
PUTNEY, Vt. — It's not every day you have the opportunity to work out with a national champion, but some young softball players in New England had an opportunity to learn from one of the best, in Putney, Vermont. 2018 national champion and six-time ACC coach of the year...
mychamplainvalley.com
Thousands flock to Church Street Marketplace sidewalk sale
Burlington, VT — One of Burlington’s great traditions, the Church Street Marketplace sidewalk sale, is happening through Sunday and is an opportunity to encourage people to shop local. Throughout the weekend, stores put out tents with discounted items lining the street, as thousands of people are expected to visit.
This Place in History: Barre Cow Pasture
It was originally an area for cattle to graze, but it was later a golf course and is now a woodland preserve open for hiking.
miltonindependent.com
This $465,000 home in Milton has a modern charm and is move in ready
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Milton has a stunning living room with vaulted ceilings and oak laminate flooring. The house also has a massive eat-in kitchen with a abundance of counter space. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 three-quarter) Price: $465,000. Square Feet: 1,568. HIGHLIGHTS: half acre...
WCAX
New York State Police investigating a drowning in Altona
ALTONA, NY. (WCAX) - A New York man is dead after drowning in an Altona, NY lake Friday. New York State Police say is happened around 10:45 a.m. at Miner Lake. They say they found 60 year-old Donald Perry, of Ganienken Community in Altona in the water near his kayak.
mynbc5.com
38 gravestones knocked over during cemetery vandalism
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — Police are looking for more information regarding a vandalism at Holy Cross Cemetery in St. Albans that left 38 gravestones knocked down. Frank Cioffi, the president of the Greater Burlington Industrial Corporation, said the vandalism occurred during the evening of Aug. 10. He said...
