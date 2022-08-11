Read full article on original website
waynetimes.com
Trevor Catalano visits Race of Champions’ Sportsman Modified Victory Lane at Spencer
Trevor Catalano of Ontario, N.Y., earned his first Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series victory this past Friday by being in the right place at the right time. Catalano was running third when the white flag was displayed when contact occurred during a battle for the lead. Race leader Kevin Timmerman of Walworth, N.Y., was spun by Shawn Nye of Lancaster, N.Y. Nye was penalized for the incident which saw Catalano earn the top spot in the race.
waynetimes.com
New Assistant Principals appointed in Newark
Mary Kate Wilbert was appointed the new Assistant Principal at Lincoln and Perkins Schools by the Newark Board of Education August 3rd. A Teacher on Special Assignment (TOSA), who supported the school community in addressing climate, safety, instructional and social-emotional goals with the Pre-K through second grade students at the Ivan Green Primary School in the East Irondequoit School District for the last three school years, she is replacing Peter Czerkas who had held the position since last November and became Principal of Perkins School in mid-July.
waynetimes.com
As the school year approaches, some Districts still trying to fill open positions
For the most part, Wayne County Schools Districts are pretty well set for staff, overall...with these exceptions. The teacher positions have been actively recruited and it appears the only voids at the moment are for a Spanish and a Technology (standard shop class) teacher. The District indicated that there are enough bus drivers to start the school year. One staff position that is yet to be filled is a civil service position for Senior Night Custodian. No COVID restrictions are being put in place, other than usual health and safety precautions. Masks will not be required.
waynetimes.com
Red Creek man faces numerous charges
On Tuesday, State Troopers out of Wolcott reported the arrest of Thomas W. Kirsch, age 25, of 7484 Eades Road in Red Creek involving three incidents. It is alleged that on July 26, Kirsch stole numerous items from the Family Dollar store in Wolcott. He was charged with Petit Larceny in that case.
waynetimes.com
Primary Day for Republican Congressional candidates is Tuesday, August 23rd
Even though voters recall casting ballots in a Primary in June, they should be aware that another Primary is coming. On Tuesday, August 23rd, registered Republicans in Wayne County will vote again. Three candidates are vying for the Republican line for the 24th Congressional District. This is the seat currently...
