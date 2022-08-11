ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri’s average gas price falls to $3.62

By Joel Williams
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JoAhS_0hDoDYG800

As of August 10, Missouri’s average gas price according to AAA was $3.62 for regular gas, which was below the national average of $4.01. Gas prices fell from the previous week’s average of $3.79 and were below the July average of $4.41. On August 10, 2021, the state’s average price was $2.87.

Joplin was the metro area in the state with the lowest average price at $3.37. Jefferson City was the metro area in the state with the highest average price at $3.81.

Missouri has a gas tax of $0.1742 cents per gallon, making it the fourth-lowest in the United States. The lowest is Alaska ($0.0895) and the highest is Pennsylvania ($0.586). The average across the country is $0.2885.

The price of gasoline is affected by several factors. Gas prices are primarily driven by crude oil prices, which are in turn affected by supply and demand, financial markets, international politics, environmental regulation, taxes, weather, and other factors. When the supply of oil increases due to increased production, the price will likely decrease. When demand increases—either from individual consumers or oil-dependent industries—the price will likely increase. Production may increase or decrease depending on advances in technology, changes in industry regulation, policy changes, political forces, and more.

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

Missouri celebrates 201 years of statehood

201 years ago, Missouri became the 24th state admitted to the Union on Aug. 10, 1821. According to archeological excavations, humans have inhabited the Missouri area since about 9000 BCE. There were many different civilizations of native peoples including the Missouri, Quapaw, and Osage. The French began to settle in present-day Missouri around 1735.
MISSOURI STATE
Ballotpedia News

Tomorrow’s statewide primary (yes, Saturday)

Welcome to the Friday, August 12, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Campaigns for four ballot initiatives in Colorado submit signatures. #FridayTrivia: How many states place no restrictions on who can purchase voter file data?. Previewing Hawaii’s Saturday primary election. When...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Joplin, MO
State
Alaska State
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
Ballotpedia News

Campaign to increase vote threshold for new or increased taxes in California submits signatures for a place on the 2024 ballot

Californians for Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability submitted more than 1.1 million signatures for a ballot initiative to increase the vote requirement for new taxes and define levies, charges, and fees as taxes in the California Constitution. Currently, state tax increases require approval by a two-thirds vote in each chamber...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Massachusetts voters will decide on two ballot initiatives this fall related to retail alcohol licensing and dental insurance

The Massachusetts Secretary of State completed the signature verification process for the second round of signatures submitted by campaigns for two ballot initiatives. The Committee on Dental Insurance Quality is leading the campaign in support of a ballot initiative to establish a medical loss ratio for dental plans at 83% and require the insurer to refund the excess premium to its covered individuals and covered groups. A medical loss ratio is the portion of premium revenue a healthcare insurance company spends on claims, medical care, and healthcare quality for its customers. Currently, Massachusetts has established an 88% medical loss ratio for medical insurance plans, but there is no medical loss ratio for dental insurance plans.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Ballotpedia News

Election Legislation Weekly Digest: August 12, 2022

Here is our weekly round-up on election-related legislation. In it, you’ll find the following information:. Noteworthy bills: Here, we identify and report on the contents and legislative status of noteworthy bills. Recent activity: Here, we report on the number of bills acted on within the past week. The big...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#International Politics#Crude Oil Prices#Aaa
Ballotpedia News

Twenty-two U.S. House candidates file to run in Alaska’s new top-four primary system, a decade-high

The filing deadline for candidates running for the U.S. House in Alaska was June 1, 2022. This year, 22 candidates are running in Alaska’s At-Large U.S. House district, a decade-high. The candidates running include nine Republicans, one Democrat, nine independents, and three third-party candidates. The 22 candidates running this year are 16 more than the six candidates who ran in 2020 and 15 more than the seven who ran in 2018.
ALASKA STATE
Ballotpedia News

The top fundraisers among Michigan statewide elected offices

Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
MICHIGAN STATE
Ballotpedia News

Wyoming sees most U.S. House candidates since 2016

The filing deadline for candidates running for Congress in Wyoming this year was May 27, 2022. Eight candidates are running for Wyoming’s At-Large U.S. House district, including three Democrats and five Republicans. That’s three more than the five candidates who ran in 2020 and in 2018. Here are...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Ballotpedia News

Brian Dahle raised more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in California

California Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have raised $10.4 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Brian Dahle has raised more than any other Republican. Dahle is the representative for California State Senate District 1 and is running for Governor of California in 2022. Dahle...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

The top fundraisers in the Michigan State Senate

Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
MICHIGAN STATE
Ballotpedia News

Wilton Simpson raised more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in Florida

Florida Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have raised $17.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Wilton Simpson has raised more than any other Republican. Simpson is the representative for Florida State Senate District 10 and is running for Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer...
FLORIDA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Kemp, Abrams, and three other candidates running for Georgia governor on Nov. 8

Incumbent Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D), and three other candidates are running in the general election for governor of Georgia on November 8, 2022. Kemp and Abrams faced each other in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election, with Kemp defeating Abrams 50-49%. Georgia has had a Republican governor since 2003, and President Joe Biden (D) won the state by less than one percentage point in 2020. Politico‘s Brittany Gibson said Kemp and Abrams are “stuffing their campaign war chests for what is expected to be an expensive rematch,” and that “[t]he razor-thin margins for Georgia elections has made fundraising even more competitive since the last gubernatorial election.”
GEORGIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy