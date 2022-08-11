ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readsboro, VT

theberkshireedge.com

Selectboard listens to concerns about Berkshire Busk!

Great Barrington — During the Selectboard’s Monday, August 8 meeting, business owners delivered their concerns about the Berkshire Busk! series of events. Back at its meeting on April 11, the board approved a request from organizers to close Railroad Street to traffic on both Friday and Saturday nights from 6 to 10 p.m., from Memorial Day until Labor Day.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WCAX

Grieving parents turn loss into action to benefit opioid recovery

CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - In today’s world, as the opioid pandemic continues, you would be hard-pressed not to know someone who has struggled with addiction. Whether it’s in your neighborhood, your place of work, or your local diner. “2020 was hard for many reasons and having to push...
CHESTER, VT
iBerkshires.com

Return to Normalcy Makes Pittsfield COVID Rates Rise

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A return to normalcy has caused COVID-19 cases to rise in the city but health officials are not alarmed. During Tuesday's City Council meeting, Director of Public Health Andy Cambi compared metrics from this summer and last summer. On Monday the percent positivity rate was 12.5...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

WATCH: Beautiful Black Bear Cools Off on a Hot Summer Day in Western MA

Summer in Berkshire County continues to heat up and wild animal sightings are nothing new. With the benefit of technology, folks throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts capture and share videos and photos of animals out in nature doing their thing. Sometimes those animals aren't that far out in nature as some of them show up on decks, patios, driveways, and backyards. Bears in particular get bold when they are looking for food.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
1420 WBSM

Beloved Newport Diner Closes Permanently This Weekend

Normally, Bishop's 4th Street Diner in Newport serves an oversized Mickey Mouse pancake with blueberry eyes, a raspberry nose and a wide whipped-cream smile. Only this weekend, that smile is melting into a long, dejected frown, as owners Steven and Vicki Bishop prepare to grill their last blue-plate specials before going out of business Sunday, Aug. 14.
NEWPORT, NH
#The Deerfield Valley News
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

1 Grant Street: Herzog Lawrence J Est and Gary H. Herzog of Adams to Elizabeth Baldwin, $180,000 on 07/27/2022. 7 Hoosac Street: Spinning Mill LLC of Adams to Adams Spinning Partners, $692,500 on 07/28/2022. 9 Bobs: Keith F. Michalski and Rebecca A. Michalski of Adams to Stephanie A. Cloutier and...
PITTSFIELD, MA
FUN 107

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCAX

Claremont woman dies following collision with propane truck

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - A Claremont woman has died after colliding with a propane truck Friday morning. It happened around 8:45 a.m. on Windsor Road near the Cornish town line. Police say the 63-year-old, who has not been identified, collided with the truck. Witnesses and first responders tried to resuscitate the woman but were unsuccessful.
CLAREMONT, NH
WNYT

Tree removal employee killed in Halfmoon

HALFMOON – A tree removal company employee has died in Saratoga County. The sheriff’s department will only say that a 38-year-old man was killed. The man died in the town of Halfmoon. The circumstances of his death are under investigation, but officials say foul play is not suspected.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

