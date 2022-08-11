Read full article on original website
Woodstock aims to house local workers with subsidies to landlords
The program pushes landlords to convert short-term rentals to long-term rentals and encourages accessory dwelling units. Read the story on VTDigger here: Woodstock aims to house local workers with subsidies to landlords.
glensfallschronicle.com
Taste of the North County called off; Kiwanis hopes in ’23
Glens Falls Kiwanis Club’s Taste of the North Country food festival will NOT take place as scheduled on Sunday, Oct. 2, in Glens Falls City Park. It “just isn’t possible this year,” organizer Jerrod Ogden told The Chronicle. “We had very few restaurants sign up, and...
If You Are In The Berkshires, Take A Ride Over to Bennington Tomorrow For Food, History & Fun!
Bunches of Food trucks and vendors from Vermont and beyond will be serving a wide variety of dishes something for everyone, such as Mexican, Jamaican, Slavonian/European, BBQ, comfort foods, frozen novelties, unique sandwiches, maple items, baked goodies, beer garden and more!. Plus there will be entertainment and fun including Two...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Water devil on Five Mile Pond in Springfield
A water devil was captured on camera traveling across Five Mile Pond in Springfield.
Deerfield Valley News
Krimhilde Luise Schneeberger
WILMINGTON - Krimhilde Luise (Ziegler) Schneeberger died peacefully at home on Friday, July 29, at the age of 88. Hilde was born June 4, 1934, in Gau-Algersheim, Germany, to Arthur and Theresa (Berktold) Ziegler and was one of seven children. She lived and attended schools in Kempten in the Bavaria region of Germany. After secondary school she studied nursing while attending La Pouponniere et L’Abri in Lausanne, Switzerland, where she learned to speak French.
mynbc5.com
Florida State head coach works out with girls in Vermont
PUTNEY, Vt. — It's not every day you have the opportunity to work out with a national champion, but some young softball players in New England had an opportunity to learn from one of the best, in Putney, Vermont. 2018 national champion and six-time ACC coach of the year...
Bloody Mess: Animal Carcasses Spill Out onto Capital Region Roadway
Ok, this is nasty. Very nasty. On Wednesday, a truck carrying animal remains spilled on to a very busy portion of Route 9 in Queensbury. Right in front of the Lake George Outlets to be exact. One witness posted a very graphic video to Facebook, claiming the driver of the...
DEC calls for pool owners to watch out for beetles
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is making a call out to anyone with a pool. Next time you go out to take a dip, keep an eye out for an invasive insect that could cause significant harm to New York's natural ecosystem.
Tavern on the Hill damaged by fire in Easthampton
The Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton is closed until further notice after suffering damage from a fire.
House of the Week: Log cabin for sale with nearby state park to kayak, paddle board, hike and fish
New homeowners could soon be relaxing in rocking chairs on the porch of their log cabin after a day of hiking and fishing. A home located at 1091 Alger St. in Winchendon is for sale and offers all these things. The 2-bed, 2-bath house is listed for $379,900. It is...
iBerkshires.com
Return to Normalcy Makes Pittsfield COVID Rates Rise
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A return to normalcy has caused COVID-19 cases to rise in the city but health officials are not alarmed. During Tuesday's City Council meeting, Director of Public Health Andy Cambi compared metrics from this summer and last summer. On Monday the percent positivity rate was 12.5...
Bernardston rollover crash sends 1 person to hospital
The Bernardston Fire Department were called to a motor vehicle rollover just after 1:00 p.m. Friday near the Greenfield and Bernardston line on Interstate 91 Southbound.
Powerball: $50,000 winning ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Massachusetts
A $50,000 prize was won off of a Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts. The prize was from the Saturday drawing and the ticket was sold at 7-Eleven in Waltham. There was also a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize won Saturday. It was sold at Uxbridge Mobil in Uxbridge. Overall,...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Easthampton responded to Mountain Road Friday night for reports of a fire at the Tavern on the Hill. According to Easthampton Fire, they received the call around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. Officials said that a second alarm was struck after Captain Matt Sandler and...
The Democratic primary for Vermont’s congressional seat was expected to be close. It wasn’t. Why?
It is hard to quantify something like momentum. But even as other candidates plateaued, engagement with Becca Balint’s campaign only grew. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Democratic primary for Vermont’s congressional seat was expected to be close. It wasn’t. Why?.
Suspects Sought In Drive-Thru Shooting at Springfield McDonalds
Two suspects are being sought by police in Springfield in a shooting at a McDonald's drive-thru window late last month. The bad news is that an employee at the restaurant was shot multiple times. The good news... the weapon was a BB Gun. I'm certainly not however making lite of someone being shot, as a BB Gun can definitely cause injury.
Four arrested after cars dispersed from Riverfront Park in Springfield
Four people are facing firearm charges after a traffic stop on State Street early Sunday morning.
A Massive Underground Bunker Buried in the Holyoke Range Was Built For a Dark Purpose
The Post-Attack Command and Control System Facility otherwise known as the Notch Bunker was built into the side of Bare Mountain in the Holyoke range in order to protect top military officials in case of a nuclear attack.
WNYT
Tree removal employee killed in Halfmoon
HALFMOON – A tree removal company employee has died in Saratoga County. The sheriff’s department will only say that a 38-year-old man was killed. The man died in the town of Halfmoon. The circumstances of his death are under investigation, but officials say foul play is not suspected.
