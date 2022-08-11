ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, VT

glensfallschronicle.com

Taste of the North County called off; Kiwanis hopes in ’23

Glens Falls Kiwanis Club’s Taste of the North Country food festival will NOT take place as scheduled on Sunday, Oct. 2, in Glens Falls City Park. It “just isn’t possible this year,” organizer Jerrod Ogden told The Chronicle. “We had very few restaurants sign up, and...
GLENS FALLS, NY
FUN 107

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Wilmington, VT
Deerfield Valley News

Krimhilde Luise Schneeberger

WILMINGTON - Krimhilde Luise (Ziegler) Schneeberger died peacefully at home on Friday, July 29, at the age of 88. Hilde was born June 4, 1934, in Gau-Algersheim, Germany, to Arthur and Theresa (Berktold) Ziegler and was one of seven children. She lived and attended schools in Kempten in the Bavaria region of Germany. After secondary school she studied nursing while attending La Pouponniere et L’Abri in Lausanne, Switzerland, where she learned to speak French.
WILMINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Florida State head coach works out with girls in Vermont

PUTNEY, Vt. — It's not every day you have the opportunity to work out with a national champion, but some young softball players in New England had an opportunity to learn from one of the best, in Putney, Vermont. 2018 national champion and six-time ACC coach of the year...
PUTNEY, VT
iBerkshires.com

Return to Normalcy Makes Pittsfield COVID Rates Rise

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A return to normalcy has caused COVID-19 cases to rise in the city but health officials are not alarmed. During Tuesday's City Council meeting, Director of Public Health Andy Cambi compared metrics from this summer and last summer. On Monday the percent positivity rate was 12.5...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Easthampton responded to Mountain Road Friday night for reports of a fire at the Tavern on the Hill. According to Easthampton Fire, they received the call around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. Officials said that a second alarm was struck after Captain Matt Sandler and...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
WUPE

Suspects Sought In Drive-Thru Shooting at Springfield McDonalds

Two suspects are being sought by police in Springfield in a shooting at a McDonald's drive-thru window late last month. The bad news is that an employee at the restaurant was shot multiple times. The good news... the weapon was a BB Gun. I'm certainly not however making lite of someone being shot, as a BB Gun can definitely cause injury.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNYT

Tree removal employee killed in Halfmoon

HALFMOON – A tree removal company employee has died in Saratoga County. The sheriff’s department will only say that a 38-year-old man was killed. The man died in the town of Halfmoon. The circumstances of his death are under investigation, but officials say foul play is not suspected.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

