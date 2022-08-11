ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Kellen Mond starts 2022 off strong for Minnesota Vikings

Kellen Mond led the Aggies to a 9-1 record, a top-5 ranking, and an Orange Bowl victory in the 2020 season, breaking plenty of Texas A&M career records along the way. He went on to be drafted in the 3rd round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, positioning him to be the immediate backup, and potentially the quarterback of the future. However, his NFL career didn’t get off to the best start, and he seemingly never got on the right foot with the coaching staff. But the Vikings staff changed over the off-season, and the former Aggie seems to be making the most of his fresh start. On Mond’s first possession under center to start the second half, he marched the Vikings offense down the field, tossing the team’s first touchdown of the season, as they attempted to come from behind against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kellen Mond throws a quick strike to Albert Wilson for a touchdown. Really nice play on rhythm for the young QB pic.twitter.com/DoKTjoerJP — Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) August 14, 2022 Mond finished the game 9 for 14 for 119 yards and 2 touchdowns. List Texas A&M lands at #6 in Pre-Season AP Top 25
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Associated Press ranks Oregon just outside their Top 10

The first Associated Press college football rankings came out and they tend to think a little more highly of the Oregon Ducks than the coaches poll. Oregon will begin the season as the No. 11 team in the nation, one spot better than the coaches, who have tabbed the Ducks No. 12 in their poll. To no one’s surprise, Alabama is the No. 1 team in the land with Oregon’s first opponent, Georgia, coming in at No. 3. The Bulldogs did receive three first-place votes. Ohio State is ranked No. 2. But the Ducks are not the highest ranking Pac-12 school. That goes to Utah, who comes in at No. 7. USC is ranked No. 14, and BYU, Oregon’s third non-conference opponent in 2022, starts out the season as the No. 25 team in the country. UCLA was the only other Pac-12 team to receive votes with two. List ProDucks Reactions: All the best buzz from Oregon Ducks in Week 1 of NFL preseason
EUGENE, OR
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy