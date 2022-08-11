Celebrating National Black Business Month

August is national Black Business Month! To celebrate, we are encouraging residents and visitors alike to support Black-owned businesses in the neighborhood.

Looking for businesses to support? Check these businesses out:

BACK TO THE ROOTS

Located in Grove Hall, Back to the Roots is an “African Grass Roots Culture Retail Boutique.” With curated fashion, oils, fragrances, art work and more, Back to the Roots has become a one stop shop for diasporic Black cultural gems in Boston. They are located on 489-493 Blue Hill Avenue, Boston, MA 02121.

LE FOYER

Looking for Haitian Patties that excite all your taste buds? Le Foyer has got you covered. Le Foyer has been serving up Haitian specialties such as flaky sweet & savory patties since 1976.They are located on 132 Babson Street, Boston, MA 02126.

WILLIAM BROWNE & SONS

Named the 2020 Best Tailor in Boston by Boston Magazine, William Browne & Sons offers full-service dry cleaning and tailoring. They do all alterations and custom work, and on many occasions, you can get quick alterations done on the same day. William Browne & Sons is a family-run business that has been in Mattapan for decades. They are located on 862 Morton Street, Mattapan, MA 02126.

THE DROPOUT ACADEMY

Kurt Faustin is Kurt is a father, entrepreneur, coach, and success strategist that is bridging the gap between wellness and performance by focusing on emotional intelligence, goal setting, and stress management. His business, The Dropout Academy, is a personal & career development program that combines entertainment and education. Whether it’s a one time workshop or their 4 - 8 week workshop series, he provide events in health and wellness, finances, relationships, and career development while using mental and emotional wellness as a driver to the conversation! To learn more about The Dropout Academy, head to the Dropout Academy website.

ALLAN’S FORMAL WEAR

Allan’s Formal Wear is a family-owned and operated business that has been a staple of Blue Hill Avenue since 1967. They offer same-day services and a variety of high quality designer tuxedos and accessories for all of your upcoming formal events! You can find Allan’s Formal Wear on 594 Blue Hill Avenue, Boston, MA 02121.

ODESSA INSTANT SHOE REPAIR

Looking for a cobbler? Check out Odessa Instant Shoe Repair, owned by Roxbury native Robert Glover! Odessa Instant Shoe Repair is open on weekdays from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. and is located on 27 Court Square in downtown Boston.

From business cards, banners, t-shirts, posters, Imprint Boston is a one-stop shop for all marketing materials to promote your business and brand! You can find them on 620 Blue Hill Avenue, Boston, MA 02121.