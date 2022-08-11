Read full article on original website
City hosting two public meetings this week on proposed golf cart map expansion
The City of Ocala is hosting two public meetings this week that will focus on the proposed expansion of the downtown golf cart map. The meetings will be held on Thursday, August 18, at noon and 5:30 p.m., at the Brick City Center for the Arts located at 23 SW Broadway Street. The meetings are free and open to the public.
Marion Cultural Alliance inviting artists, makers to submit works for fall/winter consignment
The Marion Cultural Alliance is now accepting entries from local artists and makers for The Shop at the Brick’s fall/winter consignment, which will run from October 2022 through January 2023. MCA is seeking a variety of unique and hand-crafted items to add to its seasonally curated gallery shop at...
Limited vendor booths still available for next month’s Ocala Comic Con
The Ocala Comic Con is returning next month to the World Equestrian Center, and a few booths are still available for local vendors. The convention will be held on Saturday, September 17 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), and Sunday, September 18 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) at the World Equestrian Center, which is located at 1390 NW 80th Avenue.
More residents submit letters to discuss shopping options in Ocala/Marion County
In response to recent letters that discussed a need for more shopping options in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts on this topic. “I hear everyone asking for more grocery shopping options, and that’s great, but what we need in the southeast/downtown/Silver Springs area is decent shopping and restaurants. The only decent place to shop is Bealls at Six Gun Plaza. There are two Walmart’s, but that’s it for shopping at this end. No furniture stores, great restaurants, entertainment, Home Depot, specialty stores for clothing, home decor, garden center, etc. We don’t need any more fast food places, car washes, gas stations, or storage facilities. We want and need better shopping options for the southeast section of Ocala. I do most of my shopping and eating out in The Villages and Lady Lake area because of the better choices they offer,” says Ocala resident Vicki Briggs.
Double Rainbow Over Farm In Ocala Park Estates
The double rainbow was captured while mowing a farm in Ocala Park Estates of Northwest Ocala. Thanks to Donna Candow for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Construction progressing on Humane Society of Marion County’s 5,700 square-foot clinic
Excitement is brewing at the Humane Society of Marion County as construction continues to progress on the nonprofit organization’s new 5,700 square-foot clinic. The Humane Society of Marion County is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala, and the expansion will offer adequate space for the organization’s veterinary staff to provide various services, including wellness, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and emergency lifesaving surgeries. In addition, the staff will also use this facility to care for the shelter’s furry friends.
Caryann D. Allan
Caryann D. Allan, 88, changed her address permanently when she went home to be with the Lord on August 6th in Ocala, FL. She is survived by her five children—Sons: Billy Allan (Marie), Bob Allan (Beth), Roger Allan, and daughters: Janice Anderson and Beth Yerby (Terry) Jacksonville; 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and her brother Mann Davis of Sylva, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Bill Allan, who passed away in 2021, and her parents, Gregg and Gertrude Davis.
Dark Clouds Over SW 180th Avenue Rd In Dunnellon
Dark clouds had formed over SW 180th Avenue Road in Dunnellon to create this striking scene. Thanks to Brian Morroy for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC seeks approval for 529-unit residential development
Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC is seeking approval from Marion County commissioners to rezone a 132-acre property for the construction of 529 single-family residential units in southwest Ocala. The request will be presented to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners during its regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16. The...
Joseph Boman Bradshaw
Joseph Boman Bradshaw, devoted family man, noted businessman, and long-time resident of Ocala, crossed over to be with his Lord on Thursday, August 4, 2022. He was at home and surrounded by family. Born in Americus, Georgia on April 23, 1932, to David and Mary Alice Bradshaw, he moved to...
Early voting underway in Marion County for 2022 Primary Election
Registered voters in Marion County have until 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 20 to cast their early votes for the 2022 Primary Election. Early voting will be available to all registered voters from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:. Marion County Election Center (981 NE 16th Street...
Elderly Marion County resident to donate 175th gallon of blood
An 88-year-old man from Marion County will reach a major milestone next week when he donates his 175th gallon of blood. When local resident Charles “Charlie” Hamilton makes his next scheduled donation at the OneBlood Ocala donor center (1051 SW 1st Avenue) on Tuesday, August 16 at 2 p.m., he will rank as the center’s highest gallon-level blood donor.
Don C. Smallwood, M.D.
Don C. Smallwood, M.D., 84, passed away on July 23rd, 2022, in Ocala, Florida. He was born in Bedford, Indiana on December 22nd, 1937 to Russell and Ruth Crusius Smallwood. Don graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and completed his Pediatric Internship and Residency at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. He practiced medicine for 50 years in Florida. He served his country in the Navy at the Key West Naval Station.
Resident says Ocala needs more grocery stores to match city’s growth
Living in my area for 11 years, I have seen grocery stores come and go. Now, what I see are housing developments being built, which are needed. My concern is simple: where are the food stores? Our Publix is so crowded, and the parking lot is so small, that it only brings customers to the boiling point when they make an attempt to get to the front door.
Resident says casino would benefit Marion County
I’m with the guy who questioned why there isn’t a casino in Marion County. I think there should be as well. There is no reason there can’t be places for families, kids, and then adults. And we’re talking casinos for adults, not topless bars. They’ve got bingo...
Dunnellon police seeking help identifying Sears theft suspect
The Dunnellon Police Department is turning to the local community to help identify a man who is suspected of stealing merchandise from a local store. According to the police department, the male suspect (pictured below) allegedly stopped by Sears, grabbed lawn equipment, and exited the store without paying for the items.
