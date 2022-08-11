Read full article on original website
WMBF
S.C. Highway Patrol reminds drivers to follow rules around school buses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Starting Monday, several Lowcountry school districts will welcome back students. With school being back in session comes busier traffic and the possibility of driving through school zones. But what are the rules when it comes to driving behind a school bus?. According to the South Carolina...
WMBF
S.C. gas prices see another week of decline falling nearly 10 cents over last week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina are continuing to fall as the state’s average price per gallon is down to $3.46, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $3 on Sunday while...
WMBF
WMBF News takes home 4 first-place wins at SCBA STAR Awards
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - WMBF News was a big winner Saturday night at the South Carolina Broadcasters Association’s STAR Awards in Columbia. In total, WMBF took home four first-place awards at the ceremony - including WMBF News Today being named the state’s Best Morning Newscast. Former WMBF Sports...
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Monday evening storm chances, active week of weather ahead
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A quick round of evening storms is just the beginning of an active week of weather ahead. Expect an area of downpours and storms to move through late this evening. Most of the rain occurs after sunset, moving off the Grand Strand around midnight. Widespread severe weather is not expected but gusty winds and frequent lightning are possible.
