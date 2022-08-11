ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

S.C. Highway Patrol reminds drivers to follow rules around school buses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Starting Monday, several Lowcountry school districts will welcome back students. With school being back in session comes busier traffic and the possibility of driving through school zones. But what are the rules when it comes to driving behind a school bus?. According to the South Carolina...
TRAFFIC
WMBF

WMBF News takes home 4 first-place wins at SCBA STAR Awards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - WMBF News was a big winner Saturday night at the South Carolina Broadcasters Association’s STAR Awards in Columbia. In total, WMBF took home four first-place awards at the ceremony - including WMBF News Today being named the state’s Best Morning Newscast. Former WMBF Sports...
COLUMBIA, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Monday evening storm chances, active week of weather ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A quick round of evening storms is just the beginning of an active week of weather ahead. Expect an area of downpours and storms to move through late this evening. Most of the rain occurs after sunset, moving off the Grand Strand around midnight. Widespread severe weather is not expected but gusty winds and frequent lightning are possible.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy