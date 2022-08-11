Read full article on original website
Related
localmemphis.com
New cross in Cordova sends message of hope
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A church in Cordova turned an old diving platform into an incredible 35-foot cross!. The cross at The New Olivet Worship Center at Woodland Hills was completed in July. "What's special about this weekend is that for the first time since COVID landed in 2019, we...
Public funeral arrangements announced for fallen Memphis firefighter David Pleasant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral arrangements for fallen Memphis firefighter David Pleasant, who was killed Wednesday when the fire engine he was driving on the way to a call was hit by a pickup truck on Danny Thomas Boulevard and E.H. Crump Boulevard, were announced by his family Saturday. The...
actionnews5.com
Fight at Central High School football event results in police intervention
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An altercation resulted in police intervention on Friday night during a Central High School football event, police say. At 9:11 p.m., Memphis police were on the scene of a fight call at 1301 Linden. Two girls were issued a juvenile summons. No injuries were reported.
millington-news.com
Tipton County Beauty Queens
Tipton County was represented by five queens in Jackson, at the Miss Volunteer State pageants. The teen pageant were held July 12 and the Miss contestants preliminary nights were on June 15-17 and the final evening was on June 18 where the new Miss Tennessee Volunteer was crowned. 2022 marked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
School supply giveaways ‘a blessing’ for Mid-South families
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of thousands of kids went back to school this week and others will be back soon too. Some of those families can’t afford expensive supplies. Back-to-school events were held to help fill that void across the City of Memphis. It started with an idea.
tri-statedefender.com
First elementary charter school in Tennessee turns 20
Circles of Success Learning Academy (COSLA) – the first and oldest elementary charter school in Tennessee – ushered in its 20th academic year on Monday. Tucked inside St. Andrew A.M.E. Church at 867 S. Parkway E. at Mississippi Boulevard, the academy, which is part of the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district, continues to build upon the vision of its founders with ample support from supporters.
bobgermanylaw.com
Tippah Co, MS - Henry Holt Killed in Hwy 72 Collision
Tippah Co, MS (August 13, 2022) - A two-vehicle collision in Tippah County on the morning of Saturday, August 6th resulted in the death of a man from Tennessee. An official from the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the head-on crash took place on Highway 72 when a westbound pick-up truck collided with an eastbound SUV.
Chaos erupts at Crump stadium football jamboree; MSCS says no guns found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chaos and confusion filled the air at Crump Stadium after spectators reported hearing gunshots Friday night. Multiple football games were supposed to take place Friday at the stadium. “We started hearing different noises and it was chaotic,” said one witness, who was at the event to see her son play. Officials called off […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pick-up basketball game leads to shooting in Collierville, police say
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Gunfire rang out during a pick-up basketball game in Collierville Friday night, according to the Collierville Police Department. Police said the game was happening at Niki McCray Park around 6:15 p.m. During the game, an argument began which lead one person to grab a gun from...
WBBJ
New City of Jackson flag unveiled
JACKSON, Tenn. — New city flag unveiled. According to information, from the City of Jackson, the city now has a new flag. The design winning artist of the new flag, Kris Stewart, accompanied Mayor Scott Conger on stage at the unveiling ceremony. The newly designed flag was unveiled at...
Effort to rename Germantown park for hero coach Will Drennan gains support
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– New safety measures and other changes could be coming to a Germantown park after a man died while trying to save a child. An effort is underway to rename Riverdale Park in Germantown after a football coach who gave his life while trying to save a child from drowning in a nearby canal. […]
TN Board of Education approves TISA rules
The Tennessee Board of Education called a special meeting Thursday to discuss the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act (TISA), the new education model the state will use starting in 2023.
fox17.com
Tennessee utility lineman killed while on a job site
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — An employee of Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) was killed while on the job Thursday. MLGW has reported that lineman, Michael Nowlin, was fatally injured early Thursday on a job site in the 7400 block of Barrett Oaks. The company says that Nowlin had...
Argument during basketball game leads to shooting in Collierville
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after Collierville police say an argument during a pickup basketball game led to a shooting Friday. Officers responded to the disturbance call at Niki McCray park at 6:14 p.m. According to police, the suspect grabbed a gun from his vehicle and shot the victim during the disturbance. The victim […]
actionnews5.com
Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner confirms he is running for mayor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Van Turner confirms he is running for Memphis mayor. Van Turner served two terms as county commissioner and president of the local NAACP chapter. Turner says he wants to address Memphis, Tennessee’s public safety, jobs, and education issues. He says if elected--- community policing programs...
hottytoddy.com
Historic College Hill Presbyterian Church Destroyed by Fire Saturday Night
The historic College Hill Presbyterian Church was destroyed in a fire late Saturday night. Located on County Road 102, the fire started at about 11 p.m. The Lafayette County Fire Department responded and was assisted by the Oxford Fire Department. Shawn Bennett, a College Hill resident, got a text from...
Standoff comes to deadly end in east Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A standoff with deputies came to a deadly end around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, after nearly four hours. Officials evacuated several homes on Sawmill Creek Lane in East Shelby County, where a person was barricaded inside a home. One neighbor, Cedric Hall, was sitting outside when it all happend. “I was sitting […]
Top-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis
Everyone in Memphis knows Memphis-style barbecue is the best. But which Memphis bbq joints get the highest ratings from travelers and locals? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.Skip Adhttps://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.524.0_en.html#goog_433835579about:blankhttps://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.524.0_en.html#goog_1307692683https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.524.0_en.html#goog_900863419javascript:false You may […]
actionnews5.com
Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s our weekly list of the top five things to do in the Mid-South this weekend!. FedEx St. Jude Championship: The 65th FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway! Fans can enjoy music, food and, of course, golf. Aug. 10-14 TPC Southwind | 3325 Club at...
WSMV
Tennessee waives state vehicle registration fees for a year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is waiving state vehicle registration fees for a year. This began July 1 of this year and will last until June 30, 2023, according to State Rep. Kelly Keisling. The waived fees will be for Class-A vehicles, which include motorcycles, and Class-B vehicles, which include...
Comments / 0