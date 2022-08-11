Read full article on original website
Related
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Robin Thede wants her sketch show to open doors for other Black voices
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. Our guest, Robin Thede, is the creator and one of the stars of the HBO comedy series "A Black Lady Sketch Show," which is nominated for five Emmys. She spoke with our guest interviewer, Tonya Mosley about the show and her career. Tonya is the host of the podcast "Truth Be Told." Here's Tonya with more.
Encore: The secret behind why parents — and kids — love 'Bluey'
UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As Bluey) I got it. UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As Bingo) Oh, good. UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As Bluey) Mom, mom, mom, quick, quick. Oh, mom, you're making it harder. MELANIE ZANETTI: (As Mum) OK... BLAIR: There's a lot of make-believe, like the time the dad pretended to be...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Wednesday’: First Look At Catherine Zeta Jones, Luis Guzmán & Addams Family From Netflix Series
Netflix has revealed a first look at the Addams Family members that will be featured in the series Wednesday. The streaming service shared a black and white photo on social media that features the main characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams. Jenna Ortega plays the titular character and is front and center of the family with a stern face and characteristic braids. She was joined by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, who play Morticia and Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez who plays her brother Pugsley. Say hello to Netflix's Addams Family Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, and Isaac Ordonez star in Wednesday, the...
You Probably Thought These 14 Iconic '00s Musicians Had Retired, But They're Actually Thriving Today
I really have been missing them like candy.
‘The Rings of Power’ Star Morfydd Clark on Playing Galadriel (Exclusive)
“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Morfydd Clark at the red-carpet premiere for the new series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”. Along with discussing the epic and beloved franchise, Morfydd dished on her “brave and bold” character Galadriel. Clark hopes that the...
Hiroyuki Sanada talks swordplay and improv in action-comedy 'Bullet Train'
"Bullet Train," a new action-comedy film, features a man on a mission to retrieve a suitcase from a high-speed train in Japan. But little does he know that a collection of assassins are riding the same train, all with their own mysterious reasons. Hiroyuki Sanada plays one of these passengers, The Elder, who's there to get revenge on a long-time personal enemy. The Japanese star has a long acting career and is best-known for his roles in action movies like "The Last Samurai," "Mortal Kombat" and "Rush Hour 3." But for "Bullet Train," he had to learn a new skill - improv. His co-star Brad Pitt - you might have heard of him - would add some lines to a scene every now and then, sometimes adding jokes to a serious scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anne Heche is dead at 53 following a car crash
ANNE HECHE: (as Robin Monroe) Hey, Quinn?. HECHE: (As Robin Monroe) I'm sorry to interrupt you, but I'm having a bit of a problem. HECHE: (As Robin Monroe) Some sort of creature has just swum up my pants. VELTMAN: She launched her career playing a pair of good and evil...
Album review of Black Thought and Danger Mouse's 'Cheat Codes'
And finally today, you probably know the rapper and emcee Tariq Trotter as the frontman of the hip-hop group The Roots. It's the house band for "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon." But now Trotter, who is also known as Black Thought, has a new album out of his own, a collaboration with music producer Danger Mouse. It's called "Cheat Codes." We called Jack Hamilton to tell us about it. He is a music critic for Slate magazine and professor of media studies at the University of Virginia. And he joined us to tell us about a few of the album's standout tracks.
'Better Call Saul' finale soars as a meditation on consequences and regret
(Fair warning: This story has LOTS of spoilers about the Better Call Saul finale episode, "Saul Gone.") In the end, the question that loomed largest in the poignant, masterful series finale of AMC's magnificent drama Better Call Saul wasn't whether main character Saul Goodman – a.k.a., Gene Takavic, a.k.a. Jimmy McGill – would go to jail.
Why a writer doesn't want a quiet Brooklyn
For writer Xochitl Gonzalez, growing up in Brooklyn was anything but quiet. In a recent essay in The Atlantic, she explains what that means, writing, quote, "New York in the summer is a noisy place, especially if you don't have money. The rich run off to the Hamptons or Maine. The bourgeoisie are safely shielded by the hum of their central air. But for the broke, summer means an open window through which the clatter of the city becomes the soundtrack to life - motorcycles revving, buses braking and music - ceaseless music."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Complete List Of Every Bizarre Thing Dr. Oz Does In This 39-Second Clip Of Him Grocery Shopping
"That's $20 for crudités...and this doesn't include the tequila." —Dr. Mehmet Oz
A book on laughter and how it brings out our most authentic selves
When Nuar Alsadir went to clown school, she wasn't there for a career in clowning. The poet and psychoanalyst was researching laughter for a new book –- going out to comedy clubs and improv shows to really listen to the audience and hear when they laughed. What she learned...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0