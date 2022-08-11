ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 15, 2022)

Hawaii’s voter turnout was less impressive than years past, according to the numbers. Green pledges to ‘lead Hawaii forward’ after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. A visibly moved Lt. Gov. Josh Green thanked his supporters and pledged to “lead...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
City
California, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
City
Tennessee, IL
hawaiinewsnow.com

PHOTOS: Primary election day 2022 in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Primary election day in Hawaii is in the books. There was no shortage of drama as the results rolled in, but few surprises. Catch up on all the races in our special Elections 2022 section. PHOTO GALLERY:. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii has 850,000 registered voters. Barely 40% voted in the primary

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s voter turnout dipped in Saturday’s primary election. The state Office of Elections reports total turnout as 336,505. That’s 39.4% of those registered to vote. In the 2020 general election, turnout was significantly higher — with 579,165 ballots cast, or a 69.6%. HNN...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Weather Jen Robbins

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Trade winds have been blustery but some changes are coming our way!. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:30...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#Fugitive#Fraud
hawaiinewsnow.com

Lighter trades to start the work week

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Trade winds have been blustery but some changes are coming our way!. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:30...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

How to watch HNN's election night coverage

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Pushing his body to the limit, Guy Hagi takes flight with the Blue Angels. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. With the Blue Angels...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

For the past decade, less than 20% of Hawaii voters picked up a Republican ballot. Suspected KGB uniform turned in to federal agents in alleged spy case. A defense attorney says “the government should put its money where it’s mouth is" and elaborate on the evidence against the couple.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hawaiinewsnow.com

Crowded field of Democratic contenders vie to be Hawaii’s next lieutenant governor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Democratic race for lieutenant governor in Saturday’s primary election features four well-known candidates ― and no clear frontrunner. Polling suggests former state lawmaker Sylvia Luke and former City Councilmember Ikaika Anderson are at the front of the pack. Keith Amemiya and Sherry Menor-McNamara are rounding out the top four.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Crews put out Kahului brush fire that got dangerously close to supermarket

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire on Maui Sunday was fueled by dry brush and strong winds, according to fire officials. Crews were called out around 12:30 p.m. to the Safeway along Ho’okele Street and Pulehu Road. They found the flames quickly spreading through dry brush. It burned about...
KAHULUI, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy