Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island family stuck in insurance payout battle a year after brutal dog attack on child
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island family is still waiting for compensation nearly a year after a child was attacked by pit bulls — and the hold-up is tied to an insurance company’s policy. Last November, Violette Beatte who is now 7 years old, was walking home from...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 15, 2022)
Hawaii’s voter turnout was less impressive than years past, according to the numbers. Green pledges to ‘lead Hawaii forward’ after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. A visibly moved Lt. Gov. Josh Green thanked his supporters and pledged to “lead...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii has over 850K registered voters... but barely 40% of them actually voted
Green pledges to ‘lead Hawaii forward’ after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor. A visibly moved Lt. Gov. Josh Green thanked his supporters and pledged to “lead Hawaii forward” Saturday after a decisive Democratic primary election win in the Democratic race for governor. In...
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH | Lexington fundraiser proceeds going to Eastern Kentucky flood relief
Hawaii’s voter turnout was less impressive than years past, according to the numbers. Green pledges to ‘lead Hawaii forward’ after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A visibly moved Lt. Gov. Josh Green thanked his supporters and pledged to “lead...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
PHOTOS: Primary election day 2022 in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Primary election day in Hawaii is in the books. There was no shortage of drama as the results rolled in, but few surprises. Catch up on all the races in our special Elections 2022 section. PHOTO GALLERY:. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In race for Maui mayor, Bissen to face incumbent Victorino in general election
Green pledges to ‘lead Hawaii forward’ after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor. A visibly moved Lt. Gov. Josh Green thanked his supporters and pledged to “lead Hawaii forward” Saturday after a decisive Democratic primary election win in the Democratic race for governor. Elections...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii has 850,000 registered voters. Barely 40% voted in the primary
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s voter turnout dipped in Saturday’s primary election. The state Office of Elections reports total turnout as 336,505. That’s 39.4% of those registered to vote. In the 2020 general election, turnout was significantly higher — with 579,165 ballots cast, or a 69.6%. HNN...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Weather Jen Robbins
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Trade winds have been blustery but some changes are coming our way!. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:30...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Green pledges to ‘lead Hawaii forward’ after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A visibly moved Lt. Gov. Josh Green thanked his supporters and pledged to “lead Hawaii forward” Saturday after a decisive Democratic primary election win in the Democratic race for governor. “Today is a special day,” Green said, holding back tears as he addressed his election...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lighter trades to start the work week
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Trade winds have been blustery but some changes are coming our way!. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:30...
hawaiinewsnow.com
How to watch HNN's election night coverage
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Pushing his body to the limit, Guy Hagi takes flight with the Blue Angels. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. With the Blue Angels...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
For the past decade, less than 20% of Hawaii voters picked up a Republican ballot. Suspected KGB uniform turned in to federal agents in alleged spy case. A defense attorney says “the government should put its money where it’s mouth is" and elaborate on the evidence against the couple.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
GOP race for governor excites Hawaii conservatives, but Republicans remain a minority
Possible new funding for TMT reignites vocal opposition at first public hearing in Hawaii Island. The National Science Foundation is looking at investing in the controversial project. Suspected KGB uniform turned in to federal agents in alleged spy case. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A defense attorney says “the government...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Tokuda secures Democratic primary win in race for seat held by U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jill Tokuda has secured the Democratic primary win in the race for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District, the seat currently held by Kai Kahele. The first voting results showed Tokuda with about 50% of the votes, and Patrick Branco with 21%. “You know, I was just humbled...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Crowded field of Democratic contenders vie to be Hawaii’s next lieutenant governor
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Democratic race for lieutenant governor in Saturday’s primary election features four well-known candidates ― and no clear frontrunner. Polling suggests former state lawmaker Sylvia Luke and former City Councilmember Ikaika Anderson are at the front of the pack. Keith Amemiya and Sherry Menor-McNamara are rounding out the top four.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Possible new funding for TMT reignites vocal opposition at first public hearing in Hawaii Island
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Science Foundation is considering whether to make an investment for the Thirty Meter Telescope. And that has brought vocal opponents of the controversial telescope to the forefront once again. A Civil Beat/Hawaii News Now poll in June found 58% of Hawaii residents support the TMT,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Crews put out Kahului brush fire that got dangerously close to supermarket
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire on Maui Sunday was fueled by dry brush and strong winds, according to fire officials. Crews were called out around 12:30 p.m. to the Safeway along Ho’okele Street and Pulehu Road. They found the flames quickly spreading through dry brush. It burned about...
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: The hottest primary races, the latest on voting and what to expect tonight
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s primary election day in Hawaii, with big races for governor, lieutenant governor, Congress, Kauai and Maui mayor, and much more on the ballot. MIDDAY PRIMARY ELECTION SHOW:. Most voters opted to mail in or drop-off their ballots in advance. But voters can still cast their...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Saying he’ll offer voters a choice in November, Aiona celebrates GOP primary win for governor
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It will be LG versus LG in the race for governor in November. Former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona won the Republican primary for governor on Saturday, securing his spot in the general ― and the chance to face off against Democratic gubernatorial nominee Lt. Gov. Josh Green.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after being swept out to sea off Hawaii Island
Pushing his body to the limit, Guy Hagi takes flight with the Blue Angels. With the Blue Angels set to flight at the Kaneohe Bay Air Show this weekend, Guy Hagi got to take a seat in the jet to experience it first-hand. Investigation underway after teen boy dies in...
Comments / 0