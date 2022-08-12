ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Liz Truss appears to forget where she is at Conservative hustings

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1naVh5_0hDntqNj00

Tory leadership contender Liz Truss this evening appeared to forget where she was, as she told the audience a Cheltenham hustings that they were in Derbyshire.

There was no response from the Tory members attending the event at the Gloucestershire town’s famous racecourse, and Ms Truss ploughed on with her comments without correcting herself.

The foreign secretary could perhaps be forgiven for muddling up her location at the sixth in a series of 12 hustings which have already taken Ms Truss and her leadership rival Rishi Sunak on a whirlwind UK tour featuring visits to Leeds, Exeter, Cardiff, Eastbourne and Darlington.

Ms Truss’s blunder came as she set out her energy policy, with a focus on securing reliable supplies by allowing fracking and boosting nuclear power.

She told her audience that she wanted to “get on with delivering the small modular nuclear reactors which we produce here in Derbyshire, and we need to get on with nuclear power stations as well”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Conservative leadership hopefuls visit Northern Ireland

The two contenders in the race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister are due in Northern Ireland later.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former chancellor Rishi Sunak will take part in a hustings event in Belfast.Polls have so far indicated that Ms Truss is leading the race ahead of Mr Sunak.The pair are also set to undertake separate visits in Northern Ireland’s capital.On Tuesday evening, they were both challenged by Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie to set out their positions on the Northern Ireland Protocol.He said the post-Brexit arrangements “need to be dealt with...
POLITICS
The Independent

Truss claim that UK workers need ‘more graft’ are grossly offensive, says Labour

Tory leadership contender Liz Truss’s claim that British workers need to produce “more graft” are “grossly offensive”, Labour has said.Ms Truss can be heard to make the claim in a leaked audio recording obtained by The Guardian.In the recording, made while Ms Truss was a minister at the Treasury, she can be heard saying: “There’s a fundamental issue of British working culture.“Essentially, if we’re going to be a richer country and a more prosperous country, that needs to change. But I don’t think people are that keen to change that.”She added there was a “slight thing in Britain about wanting...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Conservatives met with protesters shouting ‘Tory scum’ at Perth hustings

A large crowd of protesters gathered outside the Tory leadership hustings in Perth shouting “Tory scum” and “Tories out”.People demonstrating outside the city’s Concert Hall were seen pushing through barriers and shouting at the attendees before the event started at 7pm on Tuesday.Police officers were pictured managing the crowds, with people carrying placards saying “Tory scum go away”, “refugees welcome” and “No ifs no buts no Tory cuts”.A large banner covered one of the barriers which read “Scottish Not British”, with another next to it saying “It’s time for independence”.Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Andrew Bowie claimed “eggs...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
The Independent

Rishi Sunak rules out freezing energy price cap

Rishi Sunak has ruled out Labour’s plan to freeze the energy price cap if he is made prime minister.His opponent Liz Truss has refused to say what support she would offer people to limit the impact of energy bill rises, other than pausing the green energy levy on bills.The two candidates vying to be the next prime minister faced scrutiny of their plans to help households with rising bills after Sir Keir Starmer attempted to seize the initiative.On Monday the Labour leader unveiled a “fully costed” £29 billion plan to freeze the cap at the current level of £1,971 for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Infected blood scandal victims handed compensation after decades-long campaign

Thousands of survivors of the infected blood scandal will be given compensation payments of £100,000, the Government has announced, but campaigners have said the majority of those affected have been ignored.Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he wanted the money to be paid to victims and their surviving partners, labelling it the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.Campaigners said the announcement fails to recognise most family members affected by the scandal, who will miss out on this raft of interim payments.The fiasco resulted in an estimated 2,400 deaths of patients infected with HIV and hepatitis C through...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Oprah interview with Meghan and Harry was most watched NI TV show of 2021

Oprah Winfrey’s explosive interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was the most watched TV programme in Northern Ireland last year with more than half a million people tuning in.According to data from Ofcom, 531,000 people in the region watched Meghan and Harry in March last year as they made a series of allegations against the royal family.The couple accused a member of the family – not the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh – of making a racist comment about their son Archie.The duchess – the first mixed-race member of the modern monarchy – said a fellow royal...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

794K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy