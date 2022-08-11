Grantchester season 8 — cast, plot and everything we know

Grantchester season 8 is on its way to ITV and PBS Masterpiece which means more investigations and relationship rollercoasters for DI Geordie Keating and Rev. Will Davenport, played by Robson Green and Tom Brittney.

It's again set in the late 1960s, and joining them will be the regular cast who appeared in Grantchester season 7 , including Charlotte Ritchie, Tessa Peake-Jones, Al Weaver and Kacey Ainsworth, plus many new guest stars.

Robson Green says: "It’s so good to be back on Grantchester. A series that just gets better with age. Everyone involved is at the top of their game and this incredibly charming, likeable, dark and edgy show is an absolute privilege to be part of.”

Tom Brittney adds: “I’m absolutely chuffed that we’re going ahead with another series of Grantchester and that I get to continue playing a character I adore so much. To be part of a show as well loved as this one, that is now in its eighth series, is an absolute honour.”

So here's everything you need to know about Grantchester series 8...

Grantchester season 8 will be arriving on ITV in the UK and PBS Masterpiece in the US in 2023. We'll update with a confirmed air date in both the UK, US and elsewhere once it's announced.

What happens in Grantchester season 8?

The stories in Grantchester season 8 range from an episode involving speedway racing to spying in the Cold War. The series will also be exploring the lives of invisible women and the very visible problems caused by Leonard’s new vocation which may, once again, find him battling the law.

Grantchester season 8 regular cast

DI Geordie Keating and Rev. Will Davenport are played by Robson Green and Tom Brittney. Charlotte Ritchie ( Ghosts ) returns as Bonnie, alongside Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs Chapman (aka Mrs C), Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe and Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman.

Grantchester season 8 guest stars

Look out for plenty of guest stars in Grantchester series 8, including Shaun Dingwall ( Top Boy, Noughts & Crosses ), Jeff Rawle ( Hollyoaks , Doc Martin ) and Jemima Rooper ( Gold Digger ).

Is there a trailer for Grantchester season 8?

As Grantchester season 8 has only started filming in the Uk in the summer of 2022 (see our main picture above), there won't be a trailer for quite a while. Look our for the series 8 trailer here when we post it!

More about the new series

This eighth series of Grantchester will be executive produced for Kudos (part of Banijay UK) by Emma Kingsman-Lloyd ( Deadwater Fell , Humans ), writer and series creator Daisy Coulam ( Deadwater Fell , Humans), Robson Green and Tom Brittney. The Executive Producers for MASTERPIECE are Rebecca Eaton and Susanne Simpson at GBH Boston.

Adapted from the Grantchester Mysteries novels by James Runcie, the series was developed for television by Daisy Coulam. Writers this series include Richard Cookson (episode one), Helen Black (episode three), Anita Vettesse (episode four) and Richard Cookson and Karla Williams (episode five). The series is directed by Rob Evans, Al Weaver (who makes his directing debut) and Martin Smith.

Kudos Executive Producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd says: “We are delighted to be returning to our beloved Grantchester . It’s a testament to the fantastic creative work of our cast and crew that the audience want us back series after series.”

MASTERPIECE Executive Producer Susanne Simpson says: “We are thrilled to bring MASTERPIECE viewers back to Grantchester for an eighth season. The talented ensemble cast and captivating storylines have made Grantchester one of our most beloved series. We can’t wait for fans to see it!”

