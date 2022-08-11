ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO Max revamps its mobile and desktop apps - here's what's new

By Ruben Circelli
 3 days ago
The HBO Max apps for both desktop and mobile have received a major update and redesign. In general, the user experience across HBO Max has been updated to be easier to navigate as well as faster to find something to watch.

Alongside these more general refinements, though, a host of new features and changes have come to the HBO Max apps. These changes are available across all the HBO Max apps for Android, iOS, and Fire tablets.

First, mobile users will now have access to a shuffle button, while tablets now have support for both landscape and portrait orientations. HBO Max now has the ability to split screens with other apps on supported mobile devices. Also, SharePlay support is coming to iPhone and iPad in the US.

Outside of just changes to mobile, a dedicated home for downloaded content (with better performance and stability) has been added alongside an improved screen reader. On the backend, HBO Max apps have moved to what HBO calls a 'more performant' tech stack, so this should mean a smoother, more responsive browsing experience.

All these updates to HBO Max come ahead of the release of the hotly anticipated Game of Thrones show The House of the Dragon which is set to premiere on 21st August, so if you're planning on watching the new show, these improvements have probably arrived just in time.

