Read full article on original website
Related
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces hosts large cannabis convention
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces was home to the largest cannabis convention this weekend. The Southern New Mexico Canna Convention focused on medical cannabis education, information, and entertainment. Due to the recent success of the cannabis industry in Las Cruces, the convention brought together the medical cannabis...
elpasomatters.org
Downtown arena lawsuits cost El Paso taxpayers $3.3 million
Since 2017, El Paso taxpayers have paid $3.3 million in legal fees surrounding the controversial Downtown multipurpose cultural and performing arts center – and the costs will continue to climb as litigation continues. At least $50,000 has been billed to the city through May of this year by the...
El Paso News
Run proves to be a home run for homeless center in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – About 400 runners from El Paso, New Mexico and the Mexican state of Chihuahua came together to help raise money for the Opportunity Center for the Homeless. The 9th annual HomeRun for the Homeless was held Saturday at Southwest University Park to raise money...
Castner Range Supporters Excited About National Memorial Status
One of El Paso's most beautiful areas continues its march toward federal protection from development. Castner Range has always been a spot for El Pasoans to admire for its beauty and its historical significance. The El Paso Museum of Archaeology, located at 4301 Trans Mountain, attests to the archaeological and historical sites, petroglyphs, long abandoned tin mines, ancient pottery and other things that lie within Castner Range.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso student wins first place in International art competition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gracyn Hunt, a Coronado High School student, has won the grand prize in the 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase in the photography category from Sister Cities International, the city of El Paso announced. Earlier this year, the City of El Paso invited local young artists to participate in the […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
Tiny Santa Teresa a giant for state’s economy
“The biggest asset New Mexico has is its border with Mexico,” Jerry Pacheco said about the ongoing economic boom in Santa Teresa he has led for more than 30 years. Located 40 miles southeast of Las Cruces in southern Doña Ana County, Santa Teresa has pushed the state to the top spot in the growth of exports to the world and to Mexico.
Former Las Cruces teacher is remembered by former students and family
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A beloved Las Cruces high teacher suddenly passed away leaving a long-lasting mark on his students. David Griego’s wife, Leticia Griego remembers him as a man who wouldn’t turn anyone away and welcomed everyone with open arms and now wants to make sure he is never forgotten. “The people that he […]
elpasoheraldpost.com
EPCC Board of Trustees & President Recognized for Equity Work
The Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) named El Paso Community College (EPCC) as the 2022 Western Region Equity Award honoree. This award recognizes exemplary commitment by a governing board and president of an ACCT member two-year postsecondary institution board to achieve equity in the college’s education programs and services and in the administration and delivery of those programs and services.
IN THIS ARTICLE
epwater.org
Pay raise helps fill call center seats
El Paso Water’s Customer Service Department is in transition. A wage bump in June from $11 to $17 is jolting job seekers into giving the utility’s call center a second look. EPWater boosted wages in response to staffing shortages and a new customer information system that created a...
lascruces.com
Bureau of Land Management Camping Update
Everyone loves the great outdoors and camping is a great outdoor recreational activity. Whether it be using a tent, caravan, motorhome, primitive structure, or no shelter at all, camping offers participants to leave urban areas and civilization and enjoy nature while spending one or several nights outdoors usually at a campsite or in a dispersed camping area outside of a designated campground. The Bureau of Land Management Las Cruces District offers camping in both designated campgrounds and dispersed camping areas.
New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande
It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process. The New Mexico Water Quality Commission met on Tuesday to...
Gas leak in central El Paso prompts evacuation
El Paso (KTSM): El Paso Fire dispatch confirmed to KTSM that there was a gas leak in central El Paso. It happened just after 8 p.m. outside the Casa Pantera Restaurant. Dispatch says a vehicle hit a gas pipe causing the leak. El Paso Fire dispatch says several fire units were at the scene and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lascrucesbulletin.com
Third Dunkin’ Donuts location in Las Cruces opens on Valley Drive
Dunkin’ Donuts opened a third location in Las Cruces, at 1159 S. Valley Drive, in July. The new location, at the intersection of Valley Drive and Avenida de Mesilla, features both walk-in and drive-thru service. It joins Dunkin’ Donuts other Las Cruces locations at 2527 N. Main St. and...
Chamberino residents “full of joy” about new access road into town
CHAMBERINO, New Mexico -- A small community in southern Doña Ana County will celebrate the opening of a new access road on Monday, and residents couldn't be more thrilled. "We like the fact that we'll be able to get in and out of Chamberino and not just have one way in case of emergencies," said The post Chamberino residents “full of joy” about new access road into town appeared first on KVIA.
1 Person Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
The El Paso Fire Department and the El Paso Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident that left 1 person injured in west El Paso on Sunday. The incident involved a motorcycle and a car. An officer on [..]
cbs4local.com
1 person dead after SUV drives into canal in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person is dead after an SUV crashed into a canal in El Paso's Upper Valley. Police said that the driver of the SUV was speeding along Artcraft Road when it collided with a Border Patrol vehicle and continued on Upper Valley Road. When...
allsportstucson.com
San Manuel standout Jazmyne Waddell to pitch for New Mexico State
Former San Manuel standout pitcher Jazmyne Waddell signed on to play for New Mexico State this past week. Waddell led the Miners to a 19-6 record last year including a 17-2 record in power-ranking games and a runner-up finish in the 1A Conference for the second year in a row.
abc7amarillo.com
SUV hit by semi after running stop sign; 1 dead, 1 injured
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A man is dead after he ran a stop sign early Monday morning in Moore County and his SUV was hit by a semi. According to the The Texas Department of Public Safety, Carlos Ibarbo-Flores, 61, of El Paso was driving north on FM 2589.
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Have a fair time, go art hopping in Questa, scare yourself at the Las Cruces Railroad Museum, spice up your life at the Chile the Kid Wine & Beer Festival, watch comedy bloom at the Santa Fe Botanical Garden. 1 Have a fair time. Stars, Stripes, and Summer Nights is...
There’s a Kind Place El Paso Families Can Snag Free Baby Supplies
Luckily, there is a center in El Paso that can be really helpful for women and their children. Especially women who are expecting or currently caring for a baby who need a helping hand with baby supplies. That center is based out of a church in the Northeast part of town.
Comments / 1