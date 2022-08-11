Read full article on original website
Home and Away newcomers Lyrik hit by shock exit after just two weeks
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away recently welcomed a bunch of new characters on Channel 5, but next week will see one of them appearing to make a sudden exit. Following Lyrik's success during Salt's band night, Mac wants them back but Felicity is keenly...
Neighbours star Ben Turland teases new role after emotional soap exit
Former Neighbours star Ben Turland has teased more details about his upcoming role in new psychological thriller series Riptide. "It's going well and everyone's nice – there are a lot of the same crew from Neighbours working on it," revealed Turland in an interview with Inside Soap. According to...
Power: Raising Kanan stars tease Raq's huge secret being exposed
Power Book III: Raising Kanan spoilers follow. Power Book III: Raising Kanan's season 1 finale left our protagonist shaking as he learned out that Detective Malcolm Howard was his father... right before Raq made Kanan shoot him. Thankfully he survived, but that just means that there's plenty of drama for...
The Big Bang Theory and Jurassic World star lands next lead movie role
The Big Bang Theory regular Lauren Lapkus will lead the new postpartum depression comedy Another Happy Day. It's written and directed by debutant Nora Fiffer and is already shooting (via Deadline). Loosely inspired by the filmmaker's own experiences, Another Happy Day sees Lapkus in the role of Joanna, a nutcase...
Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa season receives promising filming update
Doctor Who will begin filming this autumn, with Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa in the role of the Time Lord. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 14th season of the BBC show – and the first confirmed to be starring Gatwa – will start filming this November. It is expected to air in 2024.
Please keep EastEnders weekly box set release on BBC IPlayer
People's viewing habits are changing and it's more convenience I think. I've got used to watching EastEnders all in one go for the past eight weeks. It will feel strange going back to normal next week. They will change it again later this year for the World Cup so may as well make this a permanent fix. If not a weekly release definitely a daily drop. I know people will argue that it takes away from cliffhangers at the end of each episode and how will they control spoilers? but times is changing the way we watch TV. People likes watching more than less these days. The way I see it box sets is just like watching the omnibus but instead you are streaming the episodes at the start of the week ahead of TV broadcast. It's the future of television nobody cannot deny that. I rackon Emmerdale and Coronation Street may premiere episodes weekly or daily on their new streaming service ITVX later this year but I could be wrong. Hollyoaks has premiere episodes on All 4 the morning ahead of that day’s E4 broadcast and the follow evening Channel 4 airing from March this year. Hollyoaks could still do more by releasing a week's worth of episodes every Friday for all of Channel 4 airings for the week ahead. I'm saying people likes watching at their own leisure instead of waiting on TV schedules.
Never Have I Ever boss breaks down shocking finale moment
Never Have I Ever season 3 spoilers follow. Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever returned for its third season yesterday (August 12), dropping all episodes in one go. Across the latest batch of episodes, we saw Devi and Paxton's brand new relationship crash and burn, while a romance with Des also fizzled out before long.
Claim that BBC News will effectively close next year.
Last month we were told that a new channel would be created put of a merger between BBC News & BBC World. However, there are claims here that BBC News will be closed and a simulcast of BBC World shown instead. Any UK news provided will simply be achieved by switching to simulcasts from BBC1 & BBC2 when their News is being shown.
Married at First Sight's Connie Crayden shares touching post following breakup
Married at First Sight Australia star Connie Crayden has been left "heartbroken" after her relationship with music producer Daniel Caswell came to an end. Following a brief break from social media, the reality star has now spoken out about the emotional split. Taking to Instagram to share a statement with...
Doctor Who Documentary Coming to Uk
"The documentary, directed by Vanessa Yuille, tells the story of the infamous 1996 Doctor Who film which was made during a gap in the TV series." https://www.digitalspy.com/movies/a40887360/doctor-who-movie-uk-release-date/. Posts: 2,738. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 14/08/22 - 06:17 #2. god awful film that felt like a total disconnect. Posts: 2,624. Forum Member.
Will The UK Ever Get This Cleaver Feature On DAB?
During the uplift that's just been going on I've been using a Pure radio which is the only radio I have that's able to get this cleaver feature which UK radio stations don't do. Let me explain. If you hold an information button down it takes you to a teletext type of screen where you can view the album cover with the song that's playing along with the radio station logo too. The set up was how NDS had done it with their stations in Germany as not only did it show that but another image of the weather forecast there. Besides them other national broadcasting companies that have cottoned onto this idea include NRK, NPO and some French stations. However like over here Denmark haven't done it with their DAB stations just yet. Will any British radio stations ever get this?
EE- Is block storytelling becoming an issue again?
Long term viewers will remember how things were in the early 2010s where storylines would start and then characters would disappear for weeks and their story would nor progress. It's something that gradually improved over time but is it me or is this happening again? Haven't seen much of Mick,...
ITV Hub Removal on Humax G2 Boxes
ITV and Freesat are now indicating ITV Hub will no longer be available on Humax G2 boxes by the end of September - I also received an email from ITV saying much the same thing. Although it doesn't mention ITVX, it's fair to say this means ITVX won't be available...
Celebrity Gogglebox star explains why he turned down Strictly Come Dancing offer
Celebrity Gogglebox favourite and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth has confirmed that he's been asked to take part in Strictly Come Dancing in the past – and he's also confirmed that he'll never say yes. With the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up now complete, Gyles has revealed why fans will never...
BBC Local Radio on Freeview
I'm just thinking with both BBC 1 East (W) and BBC 1 Oxford closing down, what will happen to the local BBC Radio stations that are on Freeview in those areas?. I'm just thinking with both BBC 1 East (W) and BBC 1 Oxford closing down, what will happen to the local BBC Radio stations that are on Freeview in those areas?
Best Now album from 40-49
Choosing between Now 47 and Now 48 was really hard, but I went for 47. Now 47 had Robbie Williams’s Rock DJ as the first track on disc 1, and I really love that song, whilst Martine McCutcheon is the first track on disc 2 which is equally just as good. The artwork is brilliant and so original as well with the metal clogs on a green background with the red logo. The flow of the music is really nice and they put a lot of effort into that, and that’s the same for every Now back then.
Content-Rich Local Radio Stations That Are Online-Only
Hi. I've become aware of some excellent local radio services that operate online without FM or DAB. Do you know of any stations that do more than just play music, but operate a full service of local news and information for their communities? I'm interested to hear more great examples. I'll start you off with these superb online-only services; Shine Radio in Petersfield, Lymm Radio in Cheshire, Bridlington Gold, EastSuffolkOne, Bucks Radio, Pure West Radio in Pembs , Banbury FM and Rutland and Stamford sound. These are all highly professional sounding with plenty of content. Which ones have I missed, and what is good about the ones you recommend?
messaging services, things like whats app
Going to turkey in september and need to stay in touch with the person looking after our dogs at our home, but things like whats app and facebook messenger will not work as they are blocked by the Trurkish government, looking for advice which service i could sign up to to stay in touch.
Aerial intermittent issues
Does anyone know how to resolve issues with our aerial that is intermittent in losing its signal entirely. For about 2 months or so, we can go hours or even days with no signal or hours and days where it is fine. In one day it might be working for a few hours and go off for 10 minutes and then back working, or vice versa. When it first happened we called an engineer out but annoyingly after being off for a few days when he arrived it was on and working! He tested the signal which was strong and said there was nothing he could do if it was working. Just an hour after he left it went off again and stayed off for 2 days so we called engineer again. The appointment was for a week later but we ended up cancelling it because in the days that followed it was on longer than off and we didnt want to pay a callout charge when the chances were it would be on again.
EastEnders star Sid Owen to reprise role as Ricky Butcher
EastEnders star Sid Owen is making a return to the show after 10 years away from his role as Ricky Butcher. The actor will be back on screen later this year as part of a huge autumn and winter season for the BBC soap. Ricky was last seen on the...
