Read full article on original website
Related
KVIA
Two weeks out and the battle for starting QB at NMSU continues
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- For not the first time in recent history NMSU is once again trying to find their starting quarterback ahead of their season opener against Nevada at Aggie Memorial Stadium. Right now the guys dueling it out are newcomers JUCO recruit Deigo Pavia and Freshman Gavin...
Former Las Cruces teacher is remembered by former students and family
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A beloved Las Cruces high teacher suddenly passed away leaving a long-lasting mark on his students. David Griego’s wife, Leticia Griego remembers him as a man who wouldn’t turn anyone away and welcomed everyone with open arms and now wants to make sure he is never forgotten. “The people that he […]
El Paso truck driver to compete in ‘Super Bowl of safety’ this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso-based truck driver Luis Tarin will be competing in the National Truck Driving championships – nicknamed the “Super Bowl of Safety” – from Aug. 16-19 in Indianapolis. Tarin has been a professional driver with the FedEx Ground team for eight years and has accumulated 425,000 accident-free miles, according to […]
Highest to lowest paying health care jobs in Las Cruces
(STACKER) – Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Sure Looks Like a Ghost Girl Posing in a Window at El Paso High School in Texas
The well-known urban legend of "Ghost Girl" is back striking a pose in a curious photo captured outside El Paso High School in Texas. Last month a series of photos were sent my way via listeners featuring images of El Paso High School's resident Ghost Girl, proving that the old high school is most definitely haunted.
29 El Paso Firefighters graduate academy class 100
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department hosted its Firefighter Class 100 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, where 29 members were sworn in as firefighters. During the ceremony, they were presented with their certificates by Interim Fire Chief Killings and family members pinned on their new badges for the first time. This achievement required months of hard work, […]
Del Valle Fire Tech alumni graduate from EPFD Academy
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District has announced that three former Del Valle School students, who helped launched the DV Fire Tech program at the school in 2016, are graduating from the El Paso Fire Department. The graduates names are Arturo de la Rosa, and brother-sister duo Jackie Morales and George […]
KVIA
StormTRACK Weather: Monsoonal moisture continues to fuel thunderstorms this afternoon
El Paso, Texas- After strong thunderstorms moved across Hudspeth county; a lot of the ground is heavily saturated and we're expecting another round of thunderstorms this afternoon, which could lead to flooding across poor drainage areas. A lot of today's precipitation chances will develop in the higher terrain and then...
RELATED PEOPLE
Demolition Of Jefferson High School Underway In Central El Paso
The demolition of Jefferson High School has begun as crews begin to tear the building down in Central El Paso. It's the end of an era as the original Jefferson High School building gets demolished to make room for the new state-of-the-art campus which is now actively open to students and staff.
cbs4local.com
Person seriously injured after car fire on US-54 near New Mexico state line
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a car fire in the median of US-54 near the New Mexico and Texas state line Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. TxDOT cameras showed the southbound lanes heading into...
krwg.org
Holy Cross Retreat Center - Festival of Fine Arts - Labor Day Weekend
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Holy Cross Retreat Center Director, Fr. Tom Smith, about the closure of Casa Del Refugiado, El Paso’s largest migrant shelters on the U.S.-Mexico Border and the challenges to our community. He also talked about a new mural of St. Francis of Assisi which will be on display at the Franciscan Festival of Fine Arts Labor Day weekend, Saturday, September 3rd, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, September 4th 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 600 Holy Cross Road, Mesilla Park, New Mexico 88047. More information on Facebook – Holy Cross Retreat Center and on their website - holycrossretreat.org.
Juarez violence keeps people in their homes Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A violent day in Juarez on Thursday, with shots, heard on busy streets, gas stations attacked and vehicles burned. A total of 11 people were confirmed dead from the violence on Thursday. On Friday, the international bridges were not as busy as usual. With many people staying at home. One […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOX 14
Mountain lion wanders into home in El Paso's Five Points
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A mountain lion came down from the Franklin Mountains and made its way into a storage room of a home in El Paso's Five Points. Video shared with KFOX14 showed the wild animal entering the yard and prowling around a home on July 1.
Listen to Eerie Audio Captured in West Texas Home with Chilling, Mysterious History
There’s a home in the relatively quiet Kern neighborhood in west El Paso, Texas that hides a haunting past. Those who follow local lore or have more than a passing interest in the paranormal still know it and refer to it as "the Patterson House." The home is the...
cbs4local.com
The Rodeo Night Market happening this Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The event is called The Rodeo, but you won't find any cowboys or horses!. What you will find is plenty of local vendors, music and food at this weekend's Rodeo Night Market. The Rodeo will be held from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday,...
lascruces.com
Bureau of Land Management Camping Update
Everyone loves the great outdoors and camping is a great outdoor recreational activity. Whether it be using a tent, caravan, motorhome, primitive structure, or no shelter at all, camping offers participants to leave urban areas and civilization and enjoy nature while spending one or several nights outdoors usually at a campsite or in a dispersed camping area outside of a designated campground. The Bureau of Land Management Las Cruces District offers camping in both designated campgrounds and dispersed camping areas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
El Pasoans Who Love to Party In Vegas Should Explore Emerald Cove
Almost everyone in El Paso loves to travel to Las Vegas for some wild fun. Most El Pasoans who do travel to Las Vegas usually goes to party their life away. If you've been to Las Vegas then you know all about the party lifestyle that goes on there. Most people know Las Vegas is the city that never sleeps.
Rollover crash in west El Paso closes down I-10 lanes
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department reported a rollover crash on I-10 west and Schuster Ave. No injuries are reported at this time. Two lanes have been closed off on I-10 west. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple […]
Gas leak in central El Paso prompts evacuation
El Paso (KTSM): El Paso Fire dispatch confirmed to KTSM that there was a gas leak in central El Paso. It happened just after 8 p.m. outside the Casa Pantera Restaurant. Dispatch says a vehicle hit a gas pipe causing the leak. El Paso Fire dispatch says several fire units were at the scene and […]
University closure following chaos in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than a handful of people dead and several others injured following a day of violence in Ciudad Juarez. The Universidad Autónoma de Ciudad Juárez (UACJ) announcing that due to the recent violent events taking place, in-person classes are cancelled Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. UACJ instead turning […]
Comments / 0