Sales for the second quarter at Delta Galil reached record levels for the sixth consecutive quarter, increasing 8 percent to $491.3 million. In a Nutshell: Delta Galil Industries, a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label intimate apparel, leisurewear, activewear and denim, on Monday said it is focused on realigning its manufacturing footprint to improve production flexibility and efficiencies, while reducing its manufacturing presence in China. As a result, during the second quarter the company ceased operations at Bogart’s Shenzhen Factory and moved its operating activity to a new factory in Vietnam. The company recorded a $5.5 million expense during...

ECONOMY ・ 15 MINUTES AGO