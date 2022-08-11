Read full article on original website
Related
Vince Gill Performs Alongside Daughter in Nashville to Tribute His Injured Wife, Amy Grant
Vince Gill and Amy Grant's daughter, Corrina, joined her father on stage for a touching live performance in Nashville this past weekend. The father welcomed his 21-year-old daughter out on the stage during the last bit of his performance at Ryman Auditorium on the evening of Aug. 4. The father-daughter duo then dedicated the last song of his set to their injured wife and mother, Queen of Christian Pop: Amy Grant.
Carrie Underwood Slays In Black Fringe Shorts For CMA Fest Performance
Carrie Underwood absolutely lit up the stage when she performed during the 2022 CMA Music Festival. The performance took place in June, but aired on ABC during the CMA Fest TV special on Aug. 3. Carrie was the queen of the night, rocking a pair of high-waisted black shorts with fringe detailing. She paired the short shorts with a sparkly red top, as well as thigh-high boots. Her long, blonde hair was styled in curls, and she accessorized with layered necklaces and bracelets.
Tim McGraw’s Youngest Daughter Reimagines a Timeless Pat Benatar Hit [Watch]
Tim McGraw's youngest daughter Audrey recently sat at the piano to recreate a Grammy-winning classic rock song. Her moody version is on brand for the music she's been letting trickle out on social media. It also begs a very interesting question. When will the country singer and his daughter —...
Cody Jinks & Ward Davis Put Unique Male Twist On Deana Carter’s “Strawberry Wine”
You gotta respect the classics. We all know Cody Jinks and Ward Davis as two independent country artists that are dedicated to putting out pure, authentic country music, and are some of the best songwriters in the business. Not to mention, the two buddies are testaments of how you can...
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
Miranda Lambert Shows Off PDA With Husband Brendan McLoughlin on Epic Wild West Road Trip
Happy trails, indeed! Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin capped off their wild west road trip with a sweet smooch, sharing a romantic pic of their PDA to Instagram on Tuesday. "Meet me in Montana forever," the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer captioned her post, calling her latest adventure...
Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
Shania Twain’s Eye-Catching Outfit at Boots & Hearts Music Festival Draws Major Attention
Shania Twain went back home this weekend. The Canadian country music icon headlined Boots & Hearts Music Festival outside Ontario. The weekend also featured headlining sets from Florida-Georgia Line and Sam Hunt. Shania Twain dressed to impress. The 56-year-old wore a bedazzled bra and a min-dress with a plunging neckline. Check out a gallery of photos here.
Popculture
Why Miranda Lambert's Latest Big Festival Concert Was Canceled
Miranda Lambert was scheduled to perform at the WE Fest Country Music Festival in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota on Friday, but poor weather forced organizers to call off the show. Lambert apologized to her Minnesota fans and said she hoped to see them soon. Lee Brice and Clay Walker were among the other acts scheduled to perform in Detroit Lakes on Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reba McEntire’s Co-Star Hilariously Crashes Her Photo Shoot With Boyfriend Rex Linn [Watch]
Reba McEntire is one of the biggest stars in country music, but she also dabbles in various other passions, including acting. Fans will recall the country music icon’s vibrant role of Reba Nell Hart in the TV series Reba, which aired from 2001 to 2007 on the WB and CW networks.
Luke Bryan Brings Two Brothers Onstage After Their Dad Died, Mom Says ‘Thank You for Giving Me My Boy Back’
Luke Bryan was performing at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Ct., on Saturday (July 30), a stop on his Raised Up Right Tour, when a neon yellow shirt in the crowd caught his attention. In the pit, he spotted two boys holding up a shirt that read, "Our Dad Died....
Naomi Judd Left Daughters Wynonna and Ashley Out of Her Will: Reports
Naomi Judd left her daughters Wynonna and Ashley out of her will. She instead opted to leave her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, as executor of her estate. According to a report, “he will have full authority and discretion over her assets without the approval of any court.”
Shania Twain Posts Pics With Avril Lavigne From Boots & Hearts Festival, Instagram Lights Up
Country music icon Shania Twain headlined the Boots & Hearts Music Festival near Toronto in… The post Shania Twain Posts Pics With Avril Lavigne From Boots & Hearts Festival, Instagram Lights Up appeared first on Outsider.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CMT
Thomas Rhett Reflects On The First Song He Wrote With His Father Rhett Akins
Thomas Rhett may be 32-years-old, but he still leans on his father for help. The platinum-selling performer recently (Aug. 7) caught up with Big Machine Label Group to explain how his father, Rhett Akins still plays a vital role in his artistry and to reflect on the first time they joined forces in the writing room.
Tim McGraw Wanted ‘7500 OBO,’ So Dylan Scott Made an Offer
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
On This Day: Alan Jackson Tops the Chart With ‘Biggest’ Hit of His Career in 2003
With 26 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, it’s difficult to definitively determine the “biggest” hit of Alan Jackson’s career. But the Country Music Hall of Fame member’s 2003 smash hit with Jimmy Buffett, “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” certainly has the “big” metrics to back up the claim.
Interview: Taking the Road Towards ‘True North’ with Caroline Spence
When singer-songwriter Caroline Spence reaches for comfort, she reaches for the poetry of Mary Oliver. Her current favorite of the late poet’s body of work is “Morning Poem,” a devotional to new beginnings that Spence discovered in 2020. In the vein of much of Oliver’s conversational, naturalistic writing, it promises that joy and connection to the earth is available to all — “whether or not / you have dared to pray.”
Lady A Postpone Request Line Tour as Charles Kelley Continues Journey to Sobriety
Lady A singer Charles Kelley's "journey to sobriety" has forced the trio to postpone their Request Line Tour. The band made the announcement on social media on Thursday morning (Aug. 4), adding that they hope to hit the road again in 2023. "We are a band, but more importantly ......
Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits
Everybody love Posty. A while back, Post Malone stopped by Tootsies, the iconic honky tonk on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, and surprised the crowd by hopping up on stage and performing. Admittedly hammered, Post took the stage with two Bud Lights in one hand, a cigarette in the other, and laid down a few covers of some country classics. “Y’all caught a very drunken Post Malone, and the boys are tellin’ me we’re playin’ ‘Move It On Over.’ Play that shit […] The post Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Wreckers’ Jessica Harp Sends Love to Michelle Branch Amid Split From Patrick Carney
Jessica Harp is showing her support for Michelle Branch -- her band mate in The Wreckers -- during a difficult time. Days after news broke that Branch is splitting from her husband of three years, the Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, Harp posted a carousel of photos showing a series of happy memories that she and Branch share.
Go Behind the Scenes with Caroline Jones on Tour with the Zac Brown Band
There are few things greater than live music. Hearing singers and musicians hit every note of new and old songs under the roar of an enraptured audience is an experience all its own. But what happens in the hours and days after those musicians step off stage? The hours and days before they step on stage?
The Boot
31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.
Comments / 0