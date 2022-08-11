ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Yardbarker

Dodgers place C Austin Barnes on family emergency list

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed catcher Austin Barnes on the family emergency list Friday and purchased the contract of catcher Tony Wolters from Triple-A Oklahoma City. To make room for Wolters on the 40-man roster, infielder Rylan Bannon was designated for assignment. Players may spent 3-7 days on the family...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sports
Yardbarker

Radio host thinks Mets closer Edwin Diaz's walkout song is played out

Heading into Friday's home series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz had his name in headlines for reasons that had little to do with the fact that he's been arguably the most dominant relief pitcher in all of MLB this season. Diaz's "Narco" walkout song...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Rays Notebook: Tempers Flare After Fairbanks Strikeout

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pete Fairbanks is the first to admit that he plays the game of baseball with a lot of passion and emotion. Ol' Crazy Eyes can boil over sometimes, too. That happened on Saturday after a misunderstanding between Fairbanks, Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos and home...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Ric Flair not done wrestling yet?

Ric Flair's Last Match event in Nashville has come and gone but some of Ric Flair's social media activity and comments on his podcast seem to leave the door cracked open for another match. As was previously noted, Flair said on his podcast that he passed out twice due to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban

Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: Aidan Hutchinson embarrasses veteran lineman in preseason debut

The initial returns on Aidan Hutchinson have to be quite encouraging for Detroit Lions fans. Hutchinson made his preseason debut Friday against the Atlanta Falcons and made an impact early. Roughly seven minutes into the first quarter, the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft burst into the backfield and dropped Atlanta running back Qadree Ollison for a two-yard loss.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Soldier Field is a torn up mess and the Bears haven’t even played a game yet

That you can see visible torn up footprints from players warming up is an absolute disgrace to the Chicago Bears from the city of Chicago. You might be able to make an argument that the field is not playable and that the game should be outright cancelled due to potential injuries that could be caused by conditions on the field.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Soldier Field Provides More Fuel For Bears To Move To Arlington Heights

The conditions at Soldier Field were abysmal for the Chicago Bears’ first preseason game on Saturday. Having recently hosted a concert, the field was nearly destroyed and the grounds crew apparently had the week off. Soldier Field Provides Terrible Turf. When the President of the NFLPA goes on Twitter...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Three ninth-inning hits allow Yanks to edge Red Sox

Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run homer and laid down a bunt single that scored the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning as the visiting New York Yankees edged the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday. Kiner-Falefa's bunt scored Andrew Benintendi, who doubled with one out against John Schreiber (3-2) and...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

MLB Insider “Sells” Deep Guardians Playoff Run

With the Guardians‘ win over the Tigers on Thursday, a few things happened. First, the club got its fifth straight win, tying a season-high matched twice, once in mid-June and once in mid-July. Second, the team officially swept the Tigers, which marks their first sweep since the All-Star Break.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees provide injury update on slugger Giancarlo Stanton

The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games, with their most recent coming after closer Clay Holmes blew a save in the bottom of the 9th against the Boston Red Sox. During this ice-cold streak, the Yankees have been without several impact players, including star slugger Giancarlo Stanton.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Watch: George Pickens Hurdles Defender In Steelers Camp

Pickens is currently +2800 to win the NFL Rookie of the Rookie Award this season, behind nine other rookie receivers, according to VegasInsider.com. While his time in Athens certainly saw Pickens flash his NFL potential, he never broke the elusive 1,000-yard benchmark that Georgia fans have been clamoring for a wide receiver to break since Terrance Edwards, Georgia's all-time leading receiver, did it in 2002. Although, in defense of the current Steeler, the timing never lined up as he never played with a starting quarterback for more than a season, not to mention a change at offensive coordinator and the outbreak of COVID-19, and the ACL injury which sidelined him for the majority of his junior year.
PITTSBURGH, PA

