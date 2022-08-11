Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
Hall of Famer John Smoltz worked ‘Field of Dreams Game' same day his father died
The annual MLB "Field of Dreams Game" that shares the name with the beloved baseball movie is bound to elicit strong emotions from pockets of viewers around the country. Thursday's edition that saw the Chicago Cubs defeat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 did just that. Fox Sports did well to begin...
New York Joey Gallo takes shot at Yankee fans after reviving season with Dodgers
It is no surprise that former New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo has revived his season with the Los Angeles Dodgers after being traded at the deadline. On his way out, Gallo shot back at New York and Yankee fans, indicating how harsh they were and how he couldn’t even leave his apartment without feeling awful about himself.
Dodgers place C Austin Barnes on family emergency list
The Los Angeles Dodgers placed catcher Austin Barnes on the family emergency list Friday and purchased the contract of catcher Tony Wolters from Triple-A Oklahoma City. To make room for Wolters on the 40-man roster, infielder Rylan Bannon was designated for assignment. Players may spent 3-7 days on the family...
Here’s what the Yankees were willing to give up for superstar Shohei Ohtani
The New York Yankees checked in on multiple superstar players at the trade deadline just over a week ago. They were firmly in the mix for Juan Soto before the San Diego Padres took the lead and didn’t let the opportunity go. However, the Yankees jumped into the mix...
New Two-Time All-Star Outfielder Seemingly Calls out New York Yankees Fans
Dodgers fans were surely upset that the team didn't make a big splash at this year's trade deadline, especially since the San Diego Padres were able to acquire young phenom, Juan Soto. The Dodgers instead opted to add a relief pitcher and a less-heralded two-time all-star outfielder that wasn't named Juan Soto.
ESPN insider predicts Russell Wilson as 'long shot' starting QB for Saints, Eagles in 2023
The Denver Broncos made one of the biggest splashes of a frantic NFL offseason when they acquired nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson in a March blockbuster with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson has made it clear that he wants to play in Denver for a "long, long time," but the fact remains that as of Friday, he is only signed through the 2023 season.
Red Sox infield prospect Johnfrank Salazar earns promotion to Low-A Salem after strong start to season in Florida Complex League
Red Sox infield prospect Johnfrank Salazar has reached base in five of his first 10 plate appearances with Low-A Salem since earning a promotion from the Florida Complex League on Tuesday. In his first two games with Salem, Salazar has gone 2-for-7 (.286) at the plate with two singles, two...
Radio host thinks Mets closer Edwin Diaz's walkout song is played out
Heading into Friday's home series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz had his name in headlines for reasons that had little to do with the fact that he's been arguably the most dominant relief pitcher in all of MLB this season. Diaz's "Narco" walkout song...
Rays Notebook: Tempers Flare After Fairbanks Strikeout
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pete Fairbanks is the first to admit that he plays the game of baseball with a lot of passion and emotion. Ol' Crazy Eyes can boil over sometimes, too. That happened on Saturday after a misunderstanding between Fairbanks, Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos and home...
Ric Flair not done wrestling yet?
Ric Flair's Last Match event in Nashville has come and gone but some of Ric Flair's social media activity and comments on his podcast seem to leave the door cracked open for another match. As was previously noted, Flair said on his podcast that he passed out twice due to...
Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban
Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
Watch: Aidan Hutchinson embarrasses veteran lineman in preseason debut
The initial returns on Aidan Hutchinson have to be quite encouraging for Detroit Lions fans. Hutchinson made his preseason debut Friday against the Atlanta Falcons and made an impact early. Roughly seven minutes into the first quarter, the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft burst into the backfield and dropped Atlanta running back Qadree Ollison for a two-yard loss.
Soldier Field is a torn up mess and the Bears haven’t even played a game yet
That you can see visible torn up footprints from players warming up is an absolute disgrace to the Chicago Bears from the city of Chicago. You might be able to make an argument that the field is not playable and that the game should be outright cancelled due to potential injuries that could be caused by conditions on the field.
Yardbarker
Soldier Field Provides More Fuel For Bears To Move To Arlington Heights
The conditions at Soldier Field were abysmal for the Chicago Bears’ first preseason game on Saturday. Having recently hosted a concert, the field was nearly destroyed and the grounds crew apparently had the week off. Soldier Field Provides Terrible Turf. When the President of the NFLPA goes on Twitter...
2022 New York Jets win total: Are things really turning around for Gang Green?
The New York Jets have been struggling for years, but perhaps they are on a path back to some degree of relevance this season. That does not mean they are ready to challenge Buffalo in the AFC East but more obvious competitiveness on the field is expected. There are a...
Three ninth-inning hits allow Yanks to edge Red Sox
Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run homer and laid down a bunt single that scored the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning as the visiting New York Yankees edged the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday. Kiner-Falefa's bunt scored Andrew Benintendi, who doubled with one out against John Schreiber (3-2) and...
Reds 2B Jonathan India airlifted from Field of Dreams game Thursday for precautionary reasons
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India was not able to stick around long for Thursday's night's "Field of Dreams" game against the Chicago Cubs after being hit by a pitch in the first inning. After being drilled near the left ankle, the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year exited the contest with what was called a lower leg contusion.
MLB Insider “Sells” Deep Guardians Playoff Run
With the Guardians‘ win over the Tigers on Thursday, a few things happened. First, the club got its fifth straight win, tying a season-high matched twice, once in mid-June and once in mid-July. Second, the team officially swept the Tigers, which marks their first sweep since the All-Star Break.
Yankees provide injury update on slugger Giancarlo Stanton
The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games, with their most recent coming after closer Clay Holmes blew a save in the bottom of the 9th against the Boston Red Sox. During this ice-cold streak, the Yankees have been without several impact players, including star slugger Giancarlo Stanton.
Watch: George Pickens Hurdles Defender In Steelers Camp
Pickens is currently +2800 to win the NFL Rookie of the Rookie Award this season, behind nine other rookie receivers, according to VegasInsider.com. While his time in Athens certainly saw Pickens flash his NFL potential, he never broke the elusive 1,000-yard benchmark that Georgia fans have been clamoring for a wide receiver to break since Terrance Edwards, Georgia's all-time leading receiver, did it in 2002. Although, in defense of the current Steeler, the timing never lined up as he never played with a starting quarterback for more than a season, not to mention a change at offensive coordinator and the outbreak of COVID-19, and the ACL injury which sidelined him for the majority of his junior year.
