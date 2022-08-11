ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, MN

103.7 THE LOON

Three Hurt in Morrison County Crash Saturday

MORRILL TOWNSHIP -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash near Buckman Saturday. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says it happened at the intersection of Partridge Road and 93rd Street just after 6:00 p.m. The sheriff says 17-year-old Kayla Barthel of Foley was traveling south on Partridge...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Waite Avenue to Close for Reconstruction

WAITE PARK -- A street that divides St. Cloud and Waite Park will be closed for reconstruction starting next week. Waite Avenue will close on Monday from 2nd Street South to Division Street, and from Division Street to 1st Street North. The closure is expected to last until late September.
WAITE PARK, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Another Driverless Shuttle in Minnesota

I feel like this stuff... cars driving themselves, parking themselves, lane assist, etc and now driverless shuttles is like something out of the movies. Like Demolition Man and Total Recall where they did everything virtually, and had cars that drove themselves or were completely driverless. Or, even better had robots that looked like crash test dummies doing the driving.
ROCHESTER, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Virtual Fencing Demonstration In Zimmerman

MINNEAPOLIS -- Virtual fencing may be the future of cattle management. The Sustainable Farming Association is hosting a “first look” at a virtual fencing test project Thursday, August 18th, at the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge. Vence uses GPS collars to monitor individual cattle and manage their movement. During...
ZIMMERMAN, MN
MIX 94.9

It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town

We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
MINNESOTA STATE
touropia.com

12 Best Cities in Minnesota To Live and Visit

Awash with loads of stunning landscapes, scenery and nature, Minnesota is a wonderful state to live in and explore with it delightfully being known as the ‘Land of 10,000 Lakes’. Located in the Upper Midwest alongside Lake Superior, it has everything from the teeming Twin Cities metropolitan area to much smaller towns and idyllic nature spots for you to discover.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

16-year-old passenger killed in Waconia car crash

WACONIA, Minn. -- A 16-year-old was killed in an early-morning crash in Waconia Saturday.The crash happened along Oak Avenue. near Goldfinch Drive at about 4:20 a.m.The driver, who was in a Toyota Camry, collided with a payloader parked on the side of the road. Authorities say that it had been marked with a traffic cone, and the speed limit in the area is 30 mph.The driver -- also 16 -- has been taken to Hennepin Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries. The passenger, however, died as a result of their injuries.The crash remains under investigation by the Carver County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.
WACONIA, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Sartell Making Improvements to Neighborhood Parks

SARTELL -- The city of Sartell has been upgrading multiple park amenities this summer throughout the community. Parks Supervisor Tony Krueger says they've recently installed new playground structures at The Wilds Park and Morningstar Park. He says there are a few criteria they look at before replacing the equipment. We...
SARTELL, MN
Live Next To A Century-Old Grain Elevator In Minnesota

Are you in the market for a house without neighbors? Well, this could be an answer for you if you really think about it. Ha!. A home on the market in Minneapolis is located right next to a nearly century-old grain elevator! How cool is that? It provides a pretty cool backdrop when you're standing in the yard.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Teen driver crashes into parked payloader, killing 16-year-old passenger in Waconia

A car slammed into construction equipment in Waconia early Saturday morning, killing a 16-year-old passenger and injuring the 16-year-old driver. According to the Carver County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. when a 16-year-old from Waconia driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Oak Ave. collided with payloader that was parked on the east side of the lane near Goldfinch Dr.
WACONIA, MN
103.7 THE LOON

$25 Round Trip Sun Country Flights Between MSP, Eau Claire

UNDATED -- Sun Country Airlines has just started selling its introductory flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the airport in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The regular flights between the two cities will begin on December 1st. Right now they are offering flights from Eau Claire to MSP for just $15. A return flight from the Twin Cities back to the central Wisconsin city will cost you even less at just $10.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
mspmag.com

A Survey of the Hottest Spicy Foods in the Twin Cities

You know what helps you cool off on a steamy summer day? A good sweat. From the inside. There’s actual science that says eating spicy* foods helps regulate the body’s temp and cools you down (though your mouth and intestines might disagree). There’s a pervasive myth that Minnesotans think ketchup is a spice. Pshhht. Sure, some such Minnesotans exist, but as a whole, we have plenty of restaurants and eaters that prove this false on the daily. We’ve appealed to many of them to help us create this proof-of-spice story, which should light many a mouth on fire, no matter where you are on your path to hot-headed nirvana. Seek the heat, friends: The hot life is a good one.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Beautiful Sunflower Fields to Explore Around Minnesota

I've been seeing tons of pictures from friends on Facebook exploring the sunflower fields around Minnesota. We are at the peak of sunflower season which, according to The Boutique Adventurer, is August and September. Last summer wasn't a super great year for sunflowers because of the drought but this summer...
FARMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Homeowners out money for backyard pool react to developments since WCCO launched investigation

MINNEAPOLIS -- The pool contractor at the center of a WCCO investigation is being sued by the Attorney General's office."This is deceptive trade practice, this is fraud, this is, it's morally wrong but it's also illegal," Attorney General Keith Ellison said.Ellison's office sued Charles, or Charlie, Workman less than two months after WCCO began an investigation. He's the swimming pool contractor accused of taking more than a million dollars collectively from at least 17 Minnesota families and abandoned the job.WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle talked with families about all of the developments since a viewer tip launched our investigation.Hiring the same contractor...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

