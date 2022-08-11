ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Wichita Falls, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
San Marcos, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
New Braunfels, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Pizzerias in San Antonio – 10 Best Pizza Places Near You

Few things are better than walking into a pizzeria and smelling the oregano that’s baking in the brick oven. Usually, people order their pizza from fast-food restaurants like Dominos. But in San Antonio, we support local, which means the pizzerias too. If you want to switch up the dough for this week’s pizza night, order from one of these pizzerias!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Bring Your Pup to the San Antonio Botanical Garden

The San Antonio Botanical Garden is going to the dogs this month. For $5, visitors can bring their pups with them (on leashes) as they explore the garden’s 38 acres between 8 and 11 a.m. each day. This week, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the garden’s culinary team is teaching guests how to make their own dog treats using natural ingredients. Participants can bring their dog to class and will even get to take a few treats home after the lesson. Registration is required by Monday, Aug. 15. Tuesday, 9 a.m. 555 Funston Place.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants In Beautiful Dripping Springs, Texas

Less than a 25-minute car ride from downtown Austin, Dripping Springs, Texas, is a nice escape from the hustle and bustle of the busy city that seems to never end. This small hill country town draws visitors in mainly for its serene location, outdoor attractions, wineries, and weddings — yes, weddings. Given the title of “Official Wedding Captial Of Texas” in 2015, there’s been new growth in every direction, so you can bet that the food scene is rich and plentiful in Dripping Springs.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Alcohol#Texas Sun#The Texas Hill Country
fox7austin.com

Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
San Antonio Current

Goodwill to open mega-thrift store next year in San Antonio's Live Oak area

Get ready, bargain hunters. Vocation-rehabilitation nonprofit and thrift-store operator Goodwill Industries International Inc. will build a massive, 25,000-square-foot thrift store in San Antonio’s Live Oak area, as first reported by MySA. Work on the $4.6 million complex at 7693 N. Loop 1604 East in Converse is expected to start...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

All-you-can-eat Korean barbecue and hot pot chain KPOT eyes San Antonio as part of major expansion

Korean barbecue and hot pot sensation KPOT plans to make its Alamo City debut next summer as part of a 22-state North American expansion. The California-based chain will build a 6,500-square-foot restaurant at 12485 I-10 West, Suite 100, according to an Aug. 10 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Northwest San Antonio spot is near UTSA and the Medical Center.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

This is what it takes to run a Hill Country peach orchard

Most years, early August would be the time that peach season in the Texas Hill Country would be winding to a close. As children return to school and summer ends, peach growers begin to see fewer visitors and fruit being picked. But for peach-lovers, an August trip to Fredericksburg is still worth your while, especially due to this year’s unique conditions.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
NewsTalk 1290

NewsTalk 1290

Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://newstalk1290.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy