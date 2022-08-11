Read full article on original website
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom lake house north of San Antonio
The move-in cost might make you do double take.
San Antonio's Brackenridge Park offers some of the best hiking trails, shade
Find some shade at this local park.
KSAT 12
Giant African Spurred Tortoise visits SA park, but no one knows how it got there
SAN ANTONIO – A North Side park had a very unlikely visitor early last week -- a 50-pound African Spurred Tortoise -- and it’s still unclear how it got there. According to San Antonio Animal Care Services, Walter O’ Hare, the tortoise in question, was found by a few Good Samaritans on Aug. 7 while taking a stroll along Phil Hardberger Park.
CandysDirt.com
North Texas Suburbs Fare Better Than the Rest of Texas in Top 100 Livable Cities
Another livability study is out and it bodes well for North Texas. McKinney ranked 18th, Plano 29th, and Denton 83rd in Livability.com’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. That’s it. As vast as Texas is, only three cities made the website’s top-100 list...
KSAT 12
WATCH: Exclusive tour of the listed San Antonio home with a backyard cave
San Antonio – Denise Schubert glows when she talks about the discovery of her backyard cave. She gave KSAT 12 an exclusive, detailed tour of the property on Friday. Schubert and her husband discovered a small opening on the property after they purchased it in 2004. “My husband noticed...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Pizzerias in San Antonio – 10 Best Pizza Places Near You
Few things are better than walking into a pizzeria and smelling the oregano that’s baking in the brick oven. Usually, people order their pizza from fast-food restaurants like Dominos. But in San Antonio, we support local, which means the pizzerias too. If you want to switch up the dough for this week’s pizza night, order from one of these pizzerias!
sanantoniomag.com
Bring Your Pup to the San Antonio Botanical Garden
The San Antonio Botanical Garden is going to the dogs this month. For $5, visitors can bring their pups with them (on leashes) as they explore the garden’s 38 acres between 8 and 11 a.m. each day. This week, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the garden’s culinary team is teaching guests how to make their own dog treats using natural ingredients. Participants can bring their dog to class and will even get to take a few treats home after the lesson. Registration is required by Monday, Aug. 15. Tuesday, 9 a.m. 555 Funston Place.
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants In Beautiful Dripping Springs, Texas
Less than a 25-minute car ride from downtown Austin, Dripping Springs, Texas, is a nice escape from the hustle and bustle of the busy city that seems to never end. This small hill country town draws visitors in mainly for its serene location, outdoor attractions, wineries, and weddings — yes, weddings. Given the title of “Official Wedding Captial Of Texas” in 2015, there’s been new growth in every direction, so you can bet that the food scene is rich and plentiful in Dripping Springs.
Louisiana-based supermarket brings homemade gumbo to New Braunfels
A little bit of Louisiana will be in the Texas Hill Country
San Antonio dance studio re-opens after the death of its founder
SAN ANTONIO — The owner of a small dance fitness studio lost his life just over a month ago, and some of the people who knew him best are learning just how many people he had an impact on as they try to carry on his legacy. On Saturday...
fox7austin.com
Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
This is the worst thing about Barton Springs, Austin’s best swimming hole
Maybe we've all stayed too long at the party.
San Antonio Current
Goodwill to open mega-thrift store next year in San Antonio's Live Oak area
Get ready, bargain hunters. Vocation-rehabilitation nonprofit and thrift-store operator Goodwill Industries International Inc. will build a massive, 25,000-square-foot thrift store in San Antonio’s Live Oak area, as first reported by MySA. Work on the $4.6 million complex at 7693 N. Loop 1604 East in Converse is expected to start...
San Antonio Current
All-you-can-eat Korean barbecue and hot pot chain KPOT eyes San Antonio as part of major expansion
Korean barbecue and hot pot sensation KPOT plans to make its Alamo City debut next summer as part of a 22-state North American expansion. The California-based chain will build a 6,500-square-foot restaurant at 12485 I-10 West, Suite 100, according to an Aug. 10 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Northwest San Antonio spot is near UTSA and the Medical Center.
Selma's annual balloon fest prepares to take flight minutes from San Antonio
The weather has to be just right for the hot air balloons to get off the ground.
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among America's richest, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. 10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America. The Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Frisco, No. 3, is joined by nine other Texas spots in the top 50.
tpr.org
This is what it takes to run a Hill Country peach orchard
Most years, early August would be the time that peach season in the Texas Hill Country would be winding to a close. As children return to school and summer ends, peach growers begin to see fewer visitors and fruit being picked. But for peach-lovers, an August trip to Fredericksburg is still worth your while, especially due to this year’s unique conditions.
KSAT 12
Royal Blue Grocery to open second San Antonio location this year
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s East Side will soon welcome a Royal Blue Grocery shop later this year. The modern urban market is a unique twist on the classic grocery store. It will provide customers with a curated collection of meals, drinks, and snacks. The compact grocery shop...
KENS 5
This San Antonio restaurant was voted 7th best place to eat in Texas | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — The 7th best restaurant in the entire state of Texas is right here in the Alamo City, according to Yelp. It's called Gino's Deli and it's located in 13210 Huebner Road. This week on Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we stepped inside the local...
