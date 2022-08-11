Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, August 15th, 2022
An 18-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on multiple charges by Centralia Police. Jayden Acres of McKee Street was taken to the Marion County Jail on Sunday for alleged possession of a stolen firearm, theft, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm with no valid FOID card.
advantagenews.com
Murder investigations in St. Clair County
A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
Man shot after confronting would-be vehicle thieves in south St. Louis
A man was shot early Sunday morning in south St. Louis while he tried to confront two people who tried to steal from his vehicle.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, August 14th, 2022
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 23-year-old Salem woman on drug charges following a traffic stop on Saturday. Danielle Campbell of East Main was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle. Campbell was a passenger in the car during the stop at Tonti Road and Cedar north of Salem. She was taken to the Marion County Jail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
St. Louis man charged with animal abuse in Boone County
Witnesses told a Boone County Sheriff's deputy that they saw Foney kicking a pitbull, drag it across the ground and slam it against the side of a vehicle, according to a probable cause statement. The post St. Louis man charged with animal abuse in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Major Case Squad investigates deadly Belleville shooting
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a deadly shooting overnight in Belleville.
WSFA
GRAPHIC: Man charged with beating blind man in wheelchair to death
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV/Gray News) – A blind man who used a wheelchair was beaten to death inside an Illinois home over the weekend, according to investigators. Police said around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, 30-year-old Blake Streeb attacked two people inside a home in Granite City. One of the victims,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Vernon man faces attempted aggravated kidnapping and child abduction charges
A 67-year-old Vernon man faces seven new charges in Marion County Court including aggravated attempted kidnapping and child abduction following a series of incidents on Thursday. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Ronnie Crawford of Burks Road is accused of holding his arms out and attempting to lure a three-year-old child...
IN THIS ARTICLE
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man sentenced to three years in prison for felony violation of an order of protection
A 48-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to three years in prison for felony violation of an order of protection. Tim Marshall of Clinmar Street was also ordered to complete four years of parole when getting out of prison. Marshall had pleaded guilty in Marion County Court to the charge...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, August 13th, 2022
Two people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding warrants. 30-year-old Zachary Woolridge of East 650th Avenue in Farina was arrested by Farina Police on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. He remains in custody in lieu of $2,500 bond. 34-year-old Ryan McCarty of Front Street...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man charged following altercation between two employees of Fairways Restaurant
A 32-year-old Centralia man has been charged with two misdemeanor offenses after allegedly getting a handgun from his vehicle during an argument with another employee in the parking lot of the Fairways Restaurant in Centralia Monday night. Riley Sanders of Ridge Road was charged in Marion County Court Tuesday with...
KFVS12
Carbondale police investigating recent reports of vandalism
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police in Carbondale want to track down the people responsible for multiple acts of vandalism in the city. Officers say surveillance video shows the suspects spraying a dumpster with graffiti over the weekend. That incident adds to the other vandalism cases they began working in July.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
9-year-old juvenile killed in vehicle-bicycle wreck
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A 9-year-old juvenile was killed in a wreck involving a vehicle and a bicycle. The Marion Police Department, Marion Fire Department and United Ambulance Service responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist on the 200 block of East Allen Street. The...
KMOV
1 dead after fatal crash in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a fatal crash in north St. Louis City early Monday morning. The crash happened in the 6300 block of Hall Street at around 2:22 a.m. Police said one person was found dead at the scene after they were hit by a vehicle.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, August 12th, 2022
Four people were brought to the Marion County Jail on outstanding warrants. 35-year-old Angel Peters, who told authorities she was homeless, was arrested by Centralia Police for disorderly conduct. 21-year-old Dalshaun Mitchell of South Maple in Centralia posted $500 cash bond and was released on an outstanding Marion County misdemeanor...
southernillinoisnow.com
Stolen vehicle burns outside of Salem
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stolen vehicle found burning in a brushy area off of Robin Road south of US 50 and the railroad tracks just east of Salem. The car had already burned up and was just smoldering when Salem Fire Protection District firemen arrived...
KMOV
Granite City man dies after being attacked inside home
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - A violent attack inside a Metro East home left a man dead and another person injured, police said. Just past 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police said 30-year-old Blake Streeb attacked two people inside a home in the 2200 block of Miracle Avenue in Granite City. Streeb was arrested at the home. One of the victims, later identified as 25-year-old Michael Reay, died from his injuries.
wpsdlocal6.com
9-year-old in Marion killed after being hit by car
MARION, IL- On Friday at about 3:11p.m., the Marion Police Department , Marion Fire Department, and United Ambulance Service responded to a report of a crash in the 200 Block of E. Allen Street, Marion, IL involving a bike and a car. When emergency responders arrived on scene it was...
wjpf.com
Illinois State Police investigating the death of Terri Henry, wife of Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Illinois State Police say they’re investigating the death of Theresa “Terri” Henry, the wife of Carbondale Mayor John “Mike” Henry. The 66-year-old real estate agent was found dead in the couple’s home Tuesday night. Police say Mike Henry returned...
southernillinoisnow.com
Kinmundy man injured in single pickup truck crash on Route 161 Extension
A 27-year-old Kinmundy man was injured when his truck left the Route 161 Extension near Stroup Road in rural Kell late Friday morning. Initial information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Evan Littrell of Sullivan Road was driving the truck westbound when it ran off the road and rolled upside down on the side of the road.
Comments / 0