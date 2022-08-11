ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, IL

southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, August 15th, 2022

An 18-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on multiple charges by Centralia Police. Jayden Acres of McKee Street was taken to the Marion County Jail on Sunday for alleged possession of a stolen firearm, theft, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm with no valid FOID card.
SALEM, IL
advantagenews.com

Murder investigations in St. Clair County

A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
BELLEVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, August 14th, 2022

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 23-year-old Salem woman on drug charges following a traffic stop on Saturday. Danielle Campbell of East Main was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle. Campbell was a passenger in the car during the stop at Tonti Road and Cedar north of Salem. She was taken to the Marion County Jail.
SALEM, IL
Centralia, IL
Illinois Crime & Safety
Marion County, IL
Marion County, IL
Centralia, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Vernon man faces attempted aggravated kidnapping and child abduction charges

A 67-year-old Vernon man faces seven new charges in Marion County Court including aggravated attempted kidnapping and child abduction following a series of incidents on Thursday. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Ronnie Crawford of Burks Road is accused of holding his arms out and attempting to lure a three-year-old child...
VERNON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, August 13th, 2022

Two people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding warrants. 30-year-old Zachary Woolridge of East 650th Avenue in Farina was arrested by Farina Police on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. He remains in custody in lieu of $2,500 bond. 34-year-old Ryan McCarty of Front Street...
MARION COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Carbondale police investigating recent reports of vandalism

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police in Carbondale want to track down the people responsible for multiple acts of vandalism in the city. Officers say surveillance video shows the suspects spraying a dumpster with graffiti over the weekend. That incident adds to the other vandalism cases they began working in July.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

9-year-old juvenile killed in vehicle-bicycle wreck

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A 9-year-old juvenile was killed in a wreck involving a vehicle and a bicycle. The Marion Police Department, Marion Fire Department and United Ambulance Service responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist on the 200 block of East Allen Street. The...
MARION, IL
KMOV

1 dead after fatal crash in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a fatal crash in north St. Louis City early Monday morning. The crash happened in the 6300 block of Hall Street at around 2:22 a.m. Police said one person was found dead at the scene after they were hit by a vehicle.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, August 12th, 2022

Four people were brought to the Marion County Jail on outstanding warrants. 35-year-old Angel Peters, who told authorities she was homeless, was arrested by Centralia Police for disorderly conduct. 21-year-old Dalshaun Mitchell of South Maple in Centralia posted $500 cash bond and was released on an outstanding Marion County misdemeanor...
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Stolen vehicle burns outside of Salem

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stolen vehicle found burning in a brushy area off of Robin Road south of US 50 and the railroad tracks just east of Salem. The car had already burned up and was just smoldering when Salem Fire Protection District firemen arrived...
SALEM, IL
KMOV

Granite City man dies after being attacked inside home

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - A violent attack inside a Metro East home left a man dead and another person injured, police said. Just past 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police said 30-year-old Blake Streeb attacked two people inside a home in the 2200 block of Miracle Avenue in Granite City. Streeb was arrested at the home. One of the victims, later identified as 25-year-old Michael Reay, died from his injuries.
GRANITE CITY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

9-year-old in Marion killed after being hit by car

MARION, IL- On Friday at about 3:11p.m., the Marion Police Department , Marion Fire Department, and United Ambulance Service responded to a report of a crash in the 200 Block of E. Allen Street, Marion, IL involving a bike and a car. When emergency responders arrived on scene it was...
MARION, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Kinmundy man injured in single pickup truck crash on Route 161 Extension

A 27-year-old Kinmundy man was injured when his truck left the Route 161 Extension near Stroup Road in rural Kell late Friday morning. Initial information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Evan Littrell of Sullivan Road was driving the truck westbound when it ran off the road and rolled upside down on the side of the road.
KINMUNDY, IL

