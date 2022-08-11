Read full article on original website
Almost overnight, it seemed the moist green ground of spring turned into the brown-hardened throes of late summer. That’s especially true for those of us in the Western U.S., where drought has firmly sunk in its claws. Keeping a lawn green out here is not only difficult, it might not even be an option in coming years.
The best thing about summer is not the warm weather but the beautiful colors that emerge as flowers are in full bloom. Not only do we enjoy the bright and stunning contrasting colors of a well-kept garden, but also the various floral scents we pleasantly wander by, per Chappell's Florist. You're probably worrying that it's too late to plant summer flowers when summer is half over, but there are plenty of plants to choose from that quickly bloom for you to enjoy now and until the season ends, according to American Meadows.
There are a number of reasons replacing traditional turf grass in your yard is a good idea. The variations allow beauty and uniqueness and tend to be environmentally beneficial, often requiring less watering and energy-laden upkeep like pruning and mowing. Well-chosen groundcovers also assist in keeping your yard or neighborhood more ecologically diverse and solve common problems like erosion or drought conditions.
Planting bushes in front of your house can not only add color to your front yard, it can also create dimension and protection for your home's very foundation.
removing a tree requires more than just cutting it down. If you don't want it to grow back, you will also need to get rid of the pesky tree stump.
If you're tired of battling dandelions in your yard, there are things you can do to get rid of them -- from pulling them individually to mowing tricks.
Extreme weather isn’t going away – so it’s time to change how you care for your green space. Our gardening expert explains how. Gardens often act as a middle ground between our built-up, manufactured indoor lives and the world outside. The garden, whether it is a few pots, an allotment or something much larger, is a tiny slice of the rest of the ecology of our globe – and it teaches us about the gossamer threads that hold these things together.
Mowing the lawn can become a demanding task. But, if you want the job done right, here is the best riding lawn mower to cut your grass with ease.
WE often blame dry weather when it comes to grass turning straw-like and discolored. However, the most common causes of lawn discoloration involve wet weather, and a mistake you're making when mowing your grass. Lawn experts at Toolstation have shared their top tips for maintaining a luscious green garden. “If...
Learning how to prune roses properly will keep your English shrubs, Hybrid Teas and other flowering varieties looking gorgeous in growing season, adding a ton of quaint personality to your garden space. Prune hard once a year for best results
From behind the driving wheel of his pickup truck, Don Guinnip turned the ignition key, flipped on the A/C and immediately rolled down the windows. The sticky, midsummer air barely budged even as cool air from the dashboard vents mixed with the breeze flooding the cab. A few miles down the narrow road from his Marshall, Illinois family farm, founded in 1837, he stopped and pointed. There, at the base of a utility pole under a tethered wire, was a clump of thriving common milkweed, reaching three or four feet toward a partly cloudy sky. “It’s protected there,” the 70-year-old farmer says.
Want to make your yard a welcoming place for birds and insects, or looking to cut back on watering? Consider going green, embracing native plants, and investing in sustainable landscaping. Here's everything you need to know:. What is sustainable landscaping?. CalRecycle describes sustainable landscaping as "the practice of using multiple...
With British gardens facing record temperatures, drought and hosepipe bans, it’s time for emergency measures. It’s particularly important because during drought, additional mains water is drawn from wild sources, affecting struggling wildlife. Here are some of the things you can do. Be realistic. In times of drought there...
Hours before sunrise, Christine Gemperle lay in bed, snoozing an alarm set for 3 a.m. and dozing. She waited until the chimes outside her window signaled that the wind had died down enough for her to spray insecticide on the 40 acres of almonds that surround her house. It was the time of year when the pale green almond hulls split like clams, exposing the fruit and making it vulnerable to a notorious pest called the navel orangeworm.
Need to know how to get rid of fungus gnats? The tiny insects can be quite annoying, especially if they're congregating around your home in large numbers. If you see them around your plants, the elimination steps will be pretty straightforward. However, as we'll be learning, fungus gnats are not always a houseplant-related problem.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Towering tree-sized houseplants are a great talking point (just take a look at Chrissy Teigan‘s giant Black Olive Tree,) bringing life and color into the home. If you like the look of them but don’t want to wait years and years for them to reach their highest potential, Bloomscape has released a range of tree plants that arrive standing over six feet tall.
If your cutters have dulled over time, learn how to sharpen garden shears like a pro with our handy step-by-step guide
By 2053, more than 100 million Americans will live with intensely hot temperatures in the summer – bringing new and worsened health risks as the climate crisis heats up the planet.About 8 million people in the US live in counties that are expected to reach above 125 degrees Fahrenheit (52 degrees Celsius) at some point in 2023, a new report finds.But by 2053, those kinds of extremes could affect 107 million people in the county, in an “extreme heat belt” blanketing about 25 per cent of the US, the report, from the non-profit First Street Foundation, finds.This drastic expansion...
Just like you wouldn't want a waterlogged lawn in your front or backyard, you want to make sure your houseplants get plenty of drainage in their pots.
