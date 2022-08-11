Read full article on original website
Adam Joe Rayborn
Adam Joe Rayborn, age 30, of Prescott, passed from this life on Friday, August 12, 2022, at St. Vincent Medical Center in Little Rock. He was born August 19, 1991, in Little Rock, the son of Leo Elsworth and Brenda Louise Weaver Rayborn III. Adam was a graduate of Rosston High School. He attended the Crossroads Assembly of God Church in Delight. Adam enjoyed all types of music and fishing in his free time.
Obituary: Jayne Eakin
Jayne Martha Eakin left this earth and went home on August 13, 2022. Born on September 11, 1927, she was the youngest of 13 to Blaz and Annie Hackman. She was of the Catholic faith. Her parents migrated from Germany through Ellis Island and landed in Tonopah, Nevada. The baby...
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Aug. 15
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Death notice: Max Brown
Max Brown, age 64, of Arkadelphia, formerly of Gurdon, passed from this life on Monday, August 15, 2022, in Gum Springs. Funeral service: 11:00 AM Saturday-Third Street Baptist Church. Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 PM Friday-Third Street Baptist Church. Interment: Rose Hedge Cemetery-Gurdon. Memorials: Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Full obit to...
Prayer rally slated at Feaster Park
The MLK Committee of Clark County, in partnership with area churches, faith-based programs and community partners, will hold a community and county prayer rally Sunday, Aug. 28, from 6-7 p.m. at Feaster Park in Arkadelphia. The program will be held in collaboration with the National Day of Prayer on the...
BITS & PIECES: Monday, Aug. 15
Bits & Pieces, consider yourself a true fan of The Arkadelphian. This column is bits and pieces of news and opinions on matters, and it doesn’t land on social media like some posts, like the popular Dispatch Desk. I spent one recent morning driving around town distributing business cards that have our QR code that lands directly on our homepage. Of the numerous medical clinics I visited, all had heard of Arkadelphia’s online news source. One person, however, said, “Oh, yeah, that Facebook thing?” Take a deep breath, Joe. I explained it isn’t a “Facebook thing” but rather a website where one can find local news and information. I’d like to ask a favor of you, Dear Bits & Pieces Reader: help spread the word that there is more to The Arkadelphian than what one finds on social media. The spoon-fed Facebook crowd sees only a portion of what is on this site. Bookmark this page, just like eBay or Amazon, and visit it at least once a day to see what’s new.
WEEK IN CLARK COUNTY HISTORY: Aug. 14-20
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald, housed in the archives of Riley-Hickingbotham Library at Ouachita Baptist University. We choose some front-page news from editions dating back 10, 15 and 20 years ago. 10 years ago in Clark County. Aug....
Bismarck man charged in boat thefts
Felony charges have been filed against a Bismarck man towing a boat detectives say he stole from a Caddo Valley resident. Kyle Michael Johnston, 27, was charged this week with property theft and forgery following a June traffic stop by Caddo Valley police. On June 23 a Caddo Valley officer...
Aquatic Park open weekends through Labor Day
The Arkadelphia Aquatic Park will be open only on the weekends for the rest of the summer season, the city announced Monday, Aug. 15. The pool will maintain its normal business hours during the days it will be open. The last day to enjoy the pool this year will be...
