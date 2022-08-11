ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sawyer County, WI

FOX 21 Online

Thousands Come Out for Annual Bayfield County Fair

“We have so much entertainment going on. The carnival of course, we have three on three basketball tournament happening today, we have a lumberjack show, we have a juggler,” Mary Motiff, director for Bayfield County Fair, said. The annual Bayfield County Fair is back yet again. Bringing in their...
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls Pure Water Days Parade and Riverfest kicks off Saturday with safety precautions in mind

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The 45th annual Pure Water Days Parade and Riverfest will be fun for the whole family. With lingering fears and anxiety from incidents like the parade shooting in Illinois earlier this summer and the driver who hit and killed several parade-goers in Waukesha in December, law enforcement says safety is top of mind for this year’s parade.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
FOX 21 Online

Northland’s Toughest Pups Prepare for Their Big Show

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Some of Northland’s top dogs were seen practicing their skills and talents over at the UWS football field Tuesday. Handlers from St. Louis and Douglas County Sheriff’s Offices, brought their K-9 dogs out to prepare them for the Operation K-9 show on Thursday. Making sure...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
Daily Telegram

Douglas County Past: Lightning strike kills cow; Superior couple arrested for counterfieting

Final plans have been made for the Fun Day Saturday in Kelly Park, located at North Seventh Street and Grand Avenue, sponsored by the North End Neighborhood Organization. A German band will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. with Eddie Williams presenting music from 6 to 8 p.m. for a street dance, which will be held on Baxter Avenue. A flea market will be featured all day with free space available. Persons wishing to participate in the flea market must bring their own tables.
SUPERIOR, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Body of missing Ashland man found

ASHLAND, WI - The body of John Stanslaski, 60 of Ashland, WI has been recovered. On August 8th, 2022 at around 8:48 AM, the Ashland County Communications Center received a report of an unoccupied boat that had washed ashore in Sanborn township near Ashland. The boat belonged to Stanslaski. Witnesses...
ASHLAND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Landmark lighthouse on Lake Superior vandalized, light extinguished

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Superior Entry South Breakwater Lighthouse was vandalized earlier this week when the private structure that houses the light was broken into and extinguished. According to the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes, the incident is believed to have happened on Tuesday, August 9. Officials say...
SUPERIOR, WI
nativenewsonline.net

Famous Dave’s Restaurants Sell for $200 Million

Quebec-based MTY Food Group announced Tuesday that it is buying Minnetonka, Minn.-based BBQ Holdings Inc., the parent company of Famous Dave’s, for nearly $200 million. Indigenous entrepreneur Dave Anderson, an enrolled citizen of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, started Famous Dave’s in 1994 with a single restaurant in Hayward, Wisconsin.
HAYWARD, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Spotlight: A death sentence

MADISON — Laurie Seale has spent the last three decades raising white-tailed deer on her Maple Hill Farms in Taylor County. She lost it all in the span of a few days by order of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). But emails obtained by...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin districts face backlash over plans to teach gender identity to elementary students

Some Wisconsin school districts are facing pushback over their plans to teach elementary school kids about gender identity. On Aug. 3, a group of 30 parents filed an appeal with the Superior School District after District Administrator Amy Starzecki rejected their complaint about gender identity being taught to fifth graders. They argue the lesson plan within the district’s human growth and development curriculum isn’t age appropriate and fails to meet the district’s own standards for teaching controversial issues.
WISCONSIN STATE
Bring Me The News

Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries

A third victim of the Apple River mass stabbing in Wisconsin has been identified. AJ Martin, identified by his uncle in a GoFundMe campaign, was with friends on the popular tubing river in western Wisconsin when 52-year-old Nicolae Miu allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen amid a violent reaction during a confrontation with a group of tubers.
drydenwire.com

Court Sentences 4th Person Charged In Sawyer Drug Bust

SAWYER COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Yvonne Martinson, the 4th person out of five people charged in a February 2021 Sawyer County Drug Bust. Law enforcement arrested 5 people following the execution of a search warrant at a Hayward, WI residence regarding suspected drug trafficking. During the execution of...
SAWYER COUNTY, WI

