Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
Late Kick: Iowa State is a chaos team in 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Iowa State is a chaos team heading into the 2022 season.
Ole Miss quarterback situation got a little more interesting after Saturday's scrimmage
Jared Redding and David Johnson of 247Sports discuss what they saw from Ole Miss' fall scrimmage on Saturday, August 13.
Late Kick: What will be the most exciting conference to watch in 2022?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says the Big 12 will be the most exciting conference to watch in 2022.
2022 Texas A&M schedule preview: 10 thoughts on Appalachian State
1. The Mountaineers have consistently been one of the better teams at Group of Five level, posting nine plus win seasons for seven consecutive years and playing highly competitive contests against Power 5 teams on the road (generally losing by a touchdown or less). 2. They're able to do this...
Mississippi State unveils throwback uniforms honoring Dowsing and Bell
Mississippi State is giving a nod to two iconic fixtures in Bulldog history 50 years after their initial impact. The University announced on Monday that the team will wear a throwback uniform on September 24 vs. Bowling Green. These uniforms will take fans back into the early 1970’s when Robert Bell and Frank Dowsing became the first black football players in school history in 1969.
Colt Langdon Recaps VT Visit, Enjoys "Gorgeous" Atmosphere
Virginia Tech recently offered 2025 forward Colt Langdon after a great summer session that saw him pick up scholarship offers from VT, Ole Miss, Illinois, George Mason, and others. The 6-7, 205-pound sophomore took to the road for visits earlier this month, and the Hokies got the opportunity to play...
Podcast: Injuries, Offense, and Adjustments
Irish Illustrated Insider discusses Notre Dame’s next move on offense, offers a few projections on player totals, and agrees on one subscriber’s question regarding the key to victory at Ohio State. Welcome to our newest sponsor. Welcome to Gameday Your Way. The ultimate Gameday experience is yours! Whether...
Georgia football: Freshman running back Branson Robinson ‘more than just muscle’
Last summer, future Georgia signee Branson Robinson turned heads with a photo of his bulked-out body carrying the football at a camp. Now, Robinson is in the midst of his first fall camp as a Bulldog, and his coaches expect him to do more than just flex. Georgia run-game coordinator...
The top ten returning players in the Big 12 Conference, according to pro scouts
The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
Preseason AP Top 25: Texas A&M ranked No. 6
A week ago, the preseason USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll was released and Texas A&M came in at No. 7 overall heading into the 2022 campaign. And, late Monday morning, the Associated Press preseason poll followed suit. In this one, the Aggies came in at No. 6 overall. At the...
WATCH: Tanner Ingle's inspiring speech at NC State fall camp
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The rollercoaster ride for Tanner Ingle is just about to enter the station. Heading into Year 5, he's just about done it all. Over the last four seasons, Ingle has gone from a player who shocked most as a starter as a freshman to a question mark as to whether not he'd even be on the field due to injury or ejection as a junior to an All-ACC safety last year. That growth for the "Tasmanian Devil" has been one of the catalysts for NC State's defense, which enters the 2022 season as one of the most complete units in the country.
Huskers tease alternate uniforms paying tribute to "The Scoring Explosion" squad
A Husker alternative football uniform for the upcoming season will pay tribute to the 1983 squad which came within one point of a national championship. The team that featured Turner Gill, Mike Rozier and Irving Fryar and came to be known as "The Scoring Explosion" ripped off an undefeated regular season while rarely being tested before losing 31-30 in the Orange Bowl to Miami. That game is known mostly for Tom Osborne deciding to go for 2 and the win after a last minute touchdown run by Jeff Smith on a fourth-and-8 option play.
Weekend Recruiting Rundown: Florida flexes, several Top10 programs add key pledges
It was another exciting weekend on the recruiting trail as prospects continue to lock in their college futures before the kickoff of their respective senior seasons. A couple more quarterbacks came off the board, Florida moved into the Top10 of the 247Sports Recruiting Rankings, Clemson and LSU added to their respective Top10 classes and Alabama, Louisville, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas tech and Tennessee were among the other schools to add top targets.
Ducks inside top-15 in AP Preseason Top-25 poll
Football season is right around the corner. The Ducks will storm into Atlanta as the No. 11 ranked team in the country in the first AP Poll of the year. Here are the full results of the AP Poll. Oregon is the second/third highest-ranked Pac-12 team, falling behind No. 87...
Reaction to LSU football being unranked in AP top 25
The AP top 25 preseason poll was released on Monday, signifying another step towards the start of the 2022 regular season. LSU, for the first time since 2000, did not appear in the preseason AP top 25 rankings, ending an over two-decade long streak. There are a couple of lines of thinking here as it’s easy to see why the Tigers weren’t selected in the preseason poll to begin the year. The Tigers wound up with 55 total preseason votes.
WATCH: Four-star safety Jayden Bonsu commits to Ohio State
Four-star safety Jayden Bonsu of Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep announced his commitment to Ohio State on Sunday live on the 247Sports YouTube channel. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Bonsu took official visits to Michigan State, Ohio State and Miami, and he also had hats on the table for Alabama and Penn State during the ceremony. Y0u can watch the announcement in the video player at the top of the page.
At long last, Jacobe Johnson's recruitment ends as Sooners keep four-star ATH home
The quiet Oklahoma town of Rush Springs is home to twelve hundred people, and its lone claim to fame is its unofficial title as the "Watermelon Capital of the World." Every year, it hosts the annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival, which regularly attracts tens of thousands of tourists. The town...
Go inside Kansas football practice as the team gets ready for its second scrimmage
Kansas football’s preseason camp is heating up in Lawrence. On Monday, KU is set to hold its second scrimmage of the preseason. College programs are allowed to host two scrimmages over the course of a preseason camp and KU has elected to hold both within the span of a week. Click the video above to go inside Memorial Stadium and watch the team go through individual warmups.
Highlights as ECU begins third week of preseason camp
Check out preseason camp highlights from Monday, Aug. 15, as the Pirates begin their third week of preseason camp.
