RALEIGH, N.C. -- The rollercoaster ride for Tanner Ingle is just about to enter the station. Heading into Year 5, he's just about done it all. Over the last four seasons, Ingle has gone from a player who shocked most as a starter as a freshman to a question mark as to whether not he'd even be on the field due to injury or ejection as a junior to an All-ACC safety last year. That growth for the "Tasmanian Devil" has been one of the catalysts for NC State's defense, which enters the 2022 season as one of the most complete units in the country.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO