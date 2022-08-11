ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado firefighter from Craig hotshot crew killed while battling Oregon wildfire

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 4 days ago

Colorado wildland firefighter from Craig hotshot crew killed while battling Big Swamp Fire in Oregon 00:25

A Colorado firefighter died while battling a wildland fire out of state. It happened this week in western Oregon and the firefighter's name was Collin Hagan.

Stock-zilla / Getty Images

Hagan, 27, was working on assignment with the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew and was killed by a falling tree on Wednesday. He was originally from Toivola, Michigan.

"Our thoughts are with the crew, and the firefighter's friends and family," West Metro Fire wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Sheriff John Hanlin from Douglas County in Oregon where the wildfire is burning wrote that it is "a sad day in public safety."

"On behalf of the men and women of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to Firefighter Hagan's family, friends, co-workers and all who knew this brave young man," Hanlin wrote.

The Big Swamp Fire in Oregon started on Monday in the Willamette National Forest near Oakridge, to the southeast of Eugene. It was listed at approximately 130 acres on Thursday.

