Garden City, LA

KLFY.com

Man chasing cat into street gets hit by car in Lafayette, dies

LAFAYETTE, La. – A man who was reportedly chasing his cat was struck and killed by a car traveling on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette. According to police, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ambassador Caffery and Bonin Road. Police said the male pedestrian ran...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Police: Victim found shot to death on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A deadly weekend shooting stemming from a domestic incident is under investigation, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Investigators say the victim, Kaylon Shaw, 24, was found dead around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. Shaw’s body was discovered in a grassy area on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Shooting outside church after funeral leaves 1 injured; suspect arrested

PLAQUEMINE, La. - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office reported one person was injured and a suspect was arrested in a shooting outside a church after a funeral on Friday, Aug. 12. Sheriff Brett Stassi said Anthony James,18, of Baton Rouge, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting...
WAFB

One person injured in shooting on Gus Young Avenue, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was injured after a shooting that happened late Wednesday night, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police say authorities responded to a local hospital around 11 p.m., when a victim arrived with gunshot wounds. Authorities believe the incident happened in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Deadly crash reported on I-12 near Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - A person is dead after a reported crash along I-12 late Friday morning. Authorities reported the crash sometime before noon on the eastbound side of interstate just before Airline Highway. Sources said one person was killed. Traffic cameras showed what appeared to be a wreck blocking the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

29-year-old arrested for battery of an officer, possession charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old on multiple charges against an officer. According to EBRSO, deputies were responding to a call at the intersection of Glen Oaks Drive and Cedar Grove when a deputy found out that 29-year-old Quentiss Jackson had been arguing with a person. Jackson allegedly had taken that person’s phone and refused to return it.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
