Opinion: You Aren't "Law and Order" if You Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
Washington Examiner
Trump investigation special counsel needed after Mar-a-Lago raid: Law professor
A law professor is calling upon Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel to handle the Justice Department’s investigation into Donald Trump following the FBI's raid of the former president’s home at Mar-a-Lago. John Banzhaf, a professor emeritus of law at George Washington University, said that...
Nancy Pelosi reacts to FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, says authorities had 'justification'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday. Pelosi says she does not have any insider information, but expects that authorities must have had "justification" for the raid. The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's resort on Monday, seeking documents that the former president had taken from the White House while leaving office in 2021.
Former GOP advisor says Trump has to be charged or Garland must resign after Mar-a-Lago raid: 'There's no going back now'
"This can only end in one of two ways: he's got to be indicted or Merrick Garland has to resign," conservative commentator Scott Jennings said.
MSNBC
The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago
There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
'I think these people are going to have egg all over their face': John Dean reacts to right-wing media
John Dean, the White House counsel for former President Richard Nixon, predicts some of Trump’s supporters in the media will “have egg all over their face” when the investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents ends.
Trump FBI raid: Hillary Clinton appears to fundraise off Mar-a-Lago search
Hillary Clinton’s campaign appears to be fundraising off the FBI raid at former President Donald Trump residence at Mar-a-Lago. "Every ‘But her emails’ hat or shirt sold helps @onwardtogether partners defend democracy, build a progressive bench, and fight for our values," Clinton tweeted on Tuesday. "Just saying!"
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says
Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
Merrick Garland torched for admitting he approved the Mar-a-Lago raid: ‘Shutter the FBI. Immediately'
Conservatives online ripped into U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland for his address to the nation on the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago on Thursday. During the speech, which was less than five minutes and contained no opportunity for press questions, Garland offered few details on why the raid occurred on former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, though he mentioned that the search warrant and its contents would be unsealed at the behest of Trump.
FBI Search of Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago Could Be 'Perfect' for 2024 run
Political science professor Brandon Rottinghaus told Newsweek that Monday's raid was "the perfect event" to energize Trump supporters for another campaign.
Washington Post: FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago for classified nuclear documents
WASHINGTON - The FBI sought to locate classified documents related to nuclear weapons, among other items, when agents searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, this week, people familiar with the investigation told The Washington Post. The people did not offer additional details to the Post...
FBI search at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home tied to classified material, sources say
MIAMI — Former President Donald Trump said Monday that the FBI "raided" his home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida and even cracked his safe, with a source familiar with the matter telling NBC News that the search was tied to classified information Trump allegedly took with him from the White House to his Palm Beach resort in January 2021.
Fact check: Bruce Reinhart, who approved FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, was not appointed by Trump
Bruce Reinhart, the magistrate judge who approved the FBI's search warrant, was appointed by district court judges, not by Trump, in 2018.
Former President Trump's lawyer certified in June that no classified material remains at Mar-a-Lago
Former President Trump's lawyer certified in a June letter that no classified material was still at Mar-a-Lago, two sources with knowledge of the investigation tell Fox News. Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant on the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump on Monday and seized items, which include 11 sets of material that are listed as classified.
Fox News
Alyssa Farah Griffin frets FBI Trump raid could hand him the presidency
CNN commentator and "The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said Tuesday that the Department of Justice (DOJ) would have essentially handed former President Donald Trump the nomination and possibly the presidency in 2024 if nothing "serious" comes of the Mar-a-Lago raid. "This, I'm hoping goes beyond simply not complying with...
