Palm Beach, FL

CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
Fox News

Nancy Pelosi reacts to FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, says authorities had 'justification'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday. Pelosi says she does not have any insider information, but expects that authorities must have had "justification" for the raid. The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's resort on Monday, seeking documents that the former president had taken from the White House while leaving office in 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
Washington State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
MSNBC

The problem with Trump's response to the FBI 'raid' at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
POTUS
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Trump asked Merrick Garland: 'What can I do to reduce the heat?' before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says

Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
POTUS
Fox News

Merrick Garland torched for admitting he approved the Mar-a-Lago raid: 'Shutter the FBI. Immediately'

Conservatives online ripped into U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland for his address to the nation on the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago on Thursday. During the speech, which was less than five minutes and contained no opportunity for press questions, Garland offered few details on why the raid occurred on former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, though he mentioned that the search warrant and its contents would be unsealed at the behest of Trump.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
Fox News

Former President Trump's lawyer certified in June that no classified material remains at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Trump's lawyer certified in a June letter that no classified material was still at Mar-a-Lago, two sources with knowledge of the investigation tell Fox News. Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant on the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump on Monday and seized items, which include 11 sets of material that are listed as classified.
POTUS
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Alyssa Farah Griffin frets FBI Trump raid could hand him the presidency

CNN commentator and "The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said Tuesday that the Department of Justice (DOJ) would have essentially handed former President Donald Trump the nomination and possibly the presidency in 2024 if nothing "serious" comes of the Mar-a-Lago raid. "This, I'm hoping goes beyond simply not complying with...
POTUS

