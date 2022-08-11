Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
120+ creatives join Bloom Fest in Leo
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 120 vendors specializing in local arts and nature came together Saturday for Bloom Fest. The fifth annual event in Leo-Cedarville featured the work of local creatives, live music, food trucks, kids’ activities and more. The festivities lasted from 10 a.m. to...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne's first tattoo festival draws thousands from all over the Midwest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Over 2,500 people attended Fort Wayne's first tattoo festival this weekend. The Grand Wayne Center hosted 125 tattoo artist booths where folks could sit for tattoos and local artists could promote their businesses. Organizer Jes Farris says people traveled from all over the Midwest to...
thevillagereporter.com
Edon Days Parade Begins With Stirring National Anthem
(PHOTOS BY RICH HARDING, STAFF) Saturday morning August 13, 2022, started with some showers, but for Edon the rain passed quickly and left gorgeous weather for the parade which started at 1:00. Following the Edon Police Chief who led the parade, was a McCormic... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
Opening day parade offers fair treats for all
LIMA — Hundreds of people lined Main Street in downtown Lima Sunday for the procession of marching bands, floats, fire trucks, and political candidate supporters in the annual parade that kicks off the 2022 Allen County Fair. “The parade allows us to give our community a look at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Enter your tattoos into competitions at Tattoo Festival
Tattoo artists and enthusiasts are gathering at the Grand Wayne Center this weekend to celebrate the art form and get some new ink.
Lima News
Late Lima doctor’s property donated to Johnny Appleseed park district
LIMA — “‘Fascinating’ is the word I would use to describe him,” Allen County Wildlife Officer Craig Barr said. Barr used that word to describe Dr. Herbert Beil, a man he met approximately 15 years ago when he visited Beil’s Amanda Township property for inspections required for falconers.
13abc.com
Hittin’ The Town: Magnificent estate along the Maumee River
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We have a lot of great interactive historic sites and parks to explore in our region and one of them is the 577 Foundation in Perrysburg. You can wander through the magnificent grounds or even take a class there. The 577 Foundation opened in 1988. It...
WANE-TV
Broadway at the Embassy brings top names to the stage
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The new Broadway at the Embassy season is around the corner. This year it’s headlined by a 9-time Tony Award-winning show. On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan: January 24, 2023. Riverdance The 25th Anniversary Tour: March 23, 2023. Jesus...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fortwaynesnbc.com
Angola mural shines a light on Fox Lake history
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fox lake, outside of Angola, helped inspire for artist Lyndy Bazile’s latest mural. It brings to life the area’s history. Fox Lake is a historically African American community, which served as a safe space for middle class people of color to enjoy the outdoors and the lake. Something not always afforded to them during times of segregation.
Community supports Lauck benefit dinner
LIMA — The City of Lima joined together Friday afternoon to raise money for Chase Lauck, who suddenly passed away at the end of July. Lauck was a 24-year-old Lima native who was deeply loved by his family. The benefit dinner was held at Veterans Memorial Civic Center and Elmview Pub where to-go dinners were given to participants.
hometownstations.com
Around 50 hot air balloons expected at the 22nd annual Flag City BalloonFest
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Around 50 hot air balloons will take to the skies over Findlay this weekend. The 22nd annual Flag City BalloonFest will be taking over Emory Adams Park in Findlay. The 50 hot air balloons from all over the United States will be on hand, which is the most that the event has ever had. The balloons will be in the skies every morning all weekend and part of the illuminations Friday and Saturday at 9 p.m. plus, there are helicopter and tethered balloon rides that people can pay to take part in. But the hot air balloons are just part of the fun.
WANE-TV
Cirque Italia: Water Circus comes to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The big top is making its way to Fort Wayne this weekend. The Cirque Italia silver unit showcases innovative human talents, performing the most daring acts. This pirate-themed atmosphere, combined with the incredible acts will give the audience a unique European-style performance. A sneak peek of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westbendnews.net
Another Record-breaking livestock sale for Paulding County Fair!
The checks are in the mail! Following a record breaking 2021 livestock sale of $297,000, The 2022 Paulding County Fair livestock sale was also record breaking. Thanks to the generosity of buyers, the total sale was just over $374,000! The youth participating, parents and fair board would like to thank the buyers for another incredible sale.
'One lucky ticket. One winning ticket': St. Jude Dream Home winners share their excitement
SYLVANIA, Ohio — On Thursday, WTOL announced the winner of this year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Susan Fandrey from Whitehouse's name was called to receive the $550,000 home. Hearing her name on TV just didn't seem real. "Unbelievable," Fandrey's husband said. "We were actually watching the news when...
WOWO News
Allen County Commissioners give jail update
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Commissioners gave an update an efforts to improve jail conditions Friday. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that Commissioner Nelson Peters began the update by apologizing for the speed that they moved in proposing the new jail near Paulding and Adams Center. After public comments, Peters said the last thing that they wanted to do was to build a new jail. He also said that the long-term solution to meet the federal judge’s order left them with no alternative but to build a new jail.
wfft.com
The Huntertown Fire Department car show is back for its second year
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WFFT) — The Huntertown Heritage parade was not the only thing that brought people out of the house Saturday. The Huntertown Fire department car, truck, and bike show returned for its second year. It was free to show off your ride with an appreciated donation of $20.
Lima News
Letter: Grateful for help from Lima’s Harley dealer
Halfway home from Pennsylvania to Indiana, my Harley had an ignition problem on the north side of Lima. Lima Harley-Davidson went way beyond great customer service to get my wife and me on the road again in just a few hours!. The City of Lima should be very proud to...
abc57.com
Stop Violence Block Party
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Fremont Youth Foundation Co. is hosting the Stop Violence Block Party on August 13th at Fremont park from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The asking for donations is $50. Checks can be made out to Fremont Youth Foundation Co. and cash to Kim Clowers, president of FYF.
Lima News
Real Wheels: 1955 Bel Air is ‘some car’
OTTOVILLE — Ron Niemeyer looks at his 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air and sees two cars. It is the car the Ottoville man purchased 53 years ago as a youth with a taste for drag racing. It’s also the car he later refurbished, and today enjoys taking riding in with...
WANE-TV
WATCH: Security camera captures fireball in Ohio sky
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Blink and you’ll miss it– but thanks to this surveillance footage, you can replay the phenomenon over and over. WANE 15 viewer Ruth Pease shared the moment her security camera captured a fireball lighting up the sky in Ohio City, Ohio.
Comments / 0