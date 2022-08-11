Read full article on original website
Related
New tax credit can give you thousands in Oregon
photo of money in envelopePhoto by Karolina Graboska (Creative Commons) Would you like to have thousands of dollars more each year? If so, you'll definitely want to consider the government benefits you can receive by going using solar energy in Oregon. Solar energy lowers (or eliminates) your electric bill, raises your home value, reduces your carbon footprint, and even earns you money back on your investment. (source) Let's look closer at the details.
KATU.com
Oregon GOP lawmakers propose measure to freeze property tax for seniors' primary home
Republican lawmakers in the Oregon Legislature have taken steps to get a measure on the 2024 ballot that will impact homeowners who are 65 or older. The measure, called Initiative Petition 10, is a Constitutional Amendment that freezes the property tax assessment of a senior citizen's primary residence. Republican State...
Editorial: Oregon should lift ban on self-serve gas
Among the actions temporarily adopted during last month’s heat wave was one that the state should make permanent: Allowing residents to pump their own gas. The lifting of Oregon’s ban on self-serve gas, authorized by the State Fire Marshal during July’s extended heat wave, sought to limit the amount of time gas station attendants would have to work outside. But it shouldn’t take climate emergencies to trigger a common-sense change that 48 other states in the country adopted long ago. Today, only Oregon and New Jersey persist in broadly requiring that a gas station attendant fill drivers’ tanks.
KTVZ
State says Oregon insurers have no plans to use controversial wildfire risk map in their decisions
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Insurance companies in Oregon did not use, and currently have no plans to use, the state's controversial wildfire risk map in their decision-making, according to data released Friday by the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation. During informal discussions before the state wildfire risk map was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ijpr.org
EPA urges Oregon to take action against nitrate polluters
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is urging state officials to take more action on nitrate pollution in Eastern Oregon’s Lower Umatilla Basin. A July 29 letter from the EPA to the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Oregon Department of Agriculture praised the state for some of the measures it’s taken to provide clean water to residents in Morrow County, but said that’s not enough.
opb.org
Legal aid groups in Oregon get state funds to recover stolen wages for cannabis farm workers
Oregon state lawmakers allocated $6 million to community groups this year to help with what they’ve called a humanitarian crisis for workers in the state’s cannabis industry. In the basement of a Medford church, a group of migrant farm workers gather, all of them coming from different parts...
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon triples bag limit for invasive green crabs
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — New Oregon regulations allow recreational crabbers to catch triple the number of invasive green crabs from the state’s bays and inlets. KLCC reports the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission increased the bag limit of European green crab from 10 to 35 per day. It’s...
KDRV
Klamath County Measure 110 plan approved while Jackson County waits
SALEM, Ore. -- Jackson County stays one of three Oregon counties negotiating its drug treatment program approval with the State while Klamath County joins State-approved plans for 33 counties this week. The approval is required by, and allows funding from, Oregon Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council (OAC) as it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVL
Southern Oregon skies still smoky from northern California fires
SOUTHERN OREGON — The haze tinting the sky, refracting the sunrises and sunsets this week, is originating from multiple fire incidents in northern California. "These pictures are screenshots from fire.airnow.gov, which is a fantastic resource if you’re wanting to know where the smoke is coming from," Oregon Department of Forestry said.
These are Oregon’s largest recorded earthquakes since 2000, according to USGS
It's no secret the Pacific Northwest is earthquake country -- with the possibility of "The Big One" ever-present. Since 2000 Oregon has seen a number of strong earthquakes, according to data recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey.
Oregon’s emergency rental assistance program closes Friday
Tenants with existing applications or those in need of re-certification will be processed as funds remain. Those tenants are encouraged to submit their materials right away.
Gov. Brown visits Warm Springs, receives briefings on water, other tribal issues
Governor Kate Brown visited the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs late this week for government-to-government meetings with tribal leaders on several issues. The post Gov. Brown visits Warm Springs, receives briefings on water, other tribal issues appeared first on KTVZ.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oregon man among hundreds of scammers seeking Surfside settlement fund
MIAMI — An Oregon man claims he drove across the country to vacation in Miami Beach and met a kindly stranger named Luis at a bar who suggested that instead of sleeping in his car the man stay with a friend at Champlain Towers South in Surfside. They went to the condo and after just one minute of waiting outside, the man heard a loud boom, got hit in the head by a falling chunk of concrete and blacked out.
KDRV
Wildfires update: McKinney, Yeti at 90% containment, Windigo at 40%
KLAMATH NATIONAL FOREST, Cal. & UMPQUA NATIONAL FOREST, Ore. -- Northern California and Southern Oregon's largest wildfires seem to be stabilizing as fire crews advance containment lines around them. The Klamath National Forest Office (KNF) says the McKinney Fire is holding at 60,392 burned acres and 90% containment in northwest...
rmef.org
Volunteers Get to Work in Oregon Elk Country
Below is a post from the Oregon Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Facebook page. Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation volunteers from Oregon and Washington have been busy getting their boots dirty and helping enhance and improve elk country in NE Oregon. In 2015, the Grizzly Bear Fire Complex in NE Oregon charred...
WWEEK
Oregon Details How It Would Spend $40 Million on Abandoned and Derelict Boats
The Oregon Department of State Lands explained this week how it would spend a hoped-for $40 million in general fund appropriations to remove abandoned and derelict vessels from the state’s navigable waterways over the next three years. Currently, DSL, which is in charge of state-owned river bottoms and banks,...
Oregon State researchers find regional differences in hops and resulting beer flavors, aromas
CORVALLIS, Ore. — You may know that wine and coffee taste and smell differently based on where grapes and coffee beans are produced, but did you know it's the same for beer and hops?. Oregon State University researchers found that the same variety of hops grown in Oregon and...
mybasin.com
Oregon approved to issue an additional $46 million in Pandemic EBT food assistance to 80,000 young children
Families who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and have young children may receive additional food benefits for their children this Fall. Oregon will provide approximately $46 million in additional food assistance for 80,000 young children. These food benefits will be issued in Fall 2022 with the exact dates...
focushillsboro.com
Betsy Johnson Hired Craigslist Petitioners To Qualify For Oregon Governor (Latest News)
As a non-affiliated candidate for governor, Betsy Johnson has relied on her “Betsy Brigades,” teams of volunteers who distribute petitions, to collect the almost 24,000 signatures she needs to be included on the November ballot. However, according to state campaign finance records, she reportedly hired a Washington-based company...
yachatsnews.com
Unaffiliated gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson spent $200,000 to help gather signatures for Oregon governor race
Betsy Johnson has counted on her “Betsy Brigades,” groups of volunteers circulating petitions, to gather the nearly 24,000 signatures she needs as a nonaffiliated gubernatorial candidate to make it on the November ballot. But she also paid a Washington-based signature gathering firm more than $200,000 to collect signatures...
Comments / 0