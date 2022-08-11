ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
J.R. Heimbigner

New tax credit can give you thousands in Oregon

photo of money in envelopePhoto by Karolina Graboska (Creative Commons) Would you like to have thousands of dollars more each year? If so, you'll definitely want to consider the government benefits you can receive by going using solar energy in Oregon. Solar energy lowers (or eliminates) your electric bill, raises your home value, reduces your carbon footprint, and even earns you money back on your investment. (source) Let's look closer at the details.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Editorial: Oregon should lift ban on self-serve gas

Among the actions temporarily adopted during last month’s heat wave was one that the state should make permanent: Allowing residents to pump their own gas. The lifting of Oregon’s ban on self-serve gas, authorized by the State Fire Marshal during July’s extended heat wave, sought to limit the amount of time gas station attendants would have to work outside. But it shouldn’t take climate emergencies to trigger a common-sense change that 48 other states in the country adopted long ago. Today, only Oregon and New Jersey persist in broadly requiring that a gas station attendant fill drivers’ tanks.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
ijpr.org

EPA urges Oregon to take action against nitrate polluters

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is urging state officials to take more action on nitrate pollution in Eastern Oregon’s Lower Umatilla Basin. A July 29 letter from the EPA to the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Oregon Department of Agriculture praised the state for some of the measures it’s taken to provide clean water to residents in Morrow County, but said that’s not enough.
MORROW COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon triples bag limit for invasive green crabs

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — New Oregon regulations allow recreational crabbers to catch triple the number of invasive green crabs from the state’s bays and inlets. KLCC reports the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission increased the bag limit of European green crab from 10 to 35 per day. It’s...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Klamath County Measure 110 plan approved while Jackson County waits

SALEM, Ore. -- Jackson County stays one of three Oregon counties negotiating its drug treatment program approval with the State while Klamath County joins State-approved plans for 33 counties this week. The approval is required by, and allows funding from, Oregon Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council (OAC) as it...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afterburn#Wildfire#Electrical Grid#Mitigation#Politics State#Politics Legislative
KTVL

Southern Oregon skies still smoky from northern California fires

SOUTHERN OREGON — The haze tinting the sky, refracting the sunrises and sunsets this week, is originating from multiple fire incidents in northern California. "These pictures are screenshots from fire.airnow.gov, which is a fantastic resource if you’re wanting to know where the smoke is coming from," Oregon Department of Forestry said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Oregonian

Oregon man among hundreds of scammers seeking Surfside settlement fund

MIAMI — An Oregon man claims he drove across the country to vacation in Miami Beach and met a kindly stranger named Luis at a bar who suggested that instead of sleeping in his car the man stay with a friend at Champlain Towers South in Surfside. They went to the condo and after just one minute of waiting outside, the man heard a loud boom, got hit in the head by a falling chunk of concrete and blacked out.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Wildfires update: McKinney, Yeti at 90% containment, Windigo at 40%

KLAMATH NATIONAL FOREST, Cal. & UMPQUA NATIONAL FOREST, Ore. -- Northern California and Southern Oregon's largest wildfires seem to be stabilizing as fire crews advance containment lines around them. The Klamath National Forest Office (KNF) says the McKinney Fire is holding at 60,392 burned acres and 90% containment in northwest...
YREKA, CA
rmef.org

Volunteers Get to Work in Oregon Elk Country

Below is a post from the Oregon Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Facebook page. Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation volunteers from Oregon and Washington have been busy getting their boots dirty and helping enhance and improve elk country in NE Oregon. In 2015, the Grizzly Bear Fire Complex in NE Oregon charred...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy