ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

FBI: Company Bilked Government After Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida company with a former House speaker as a top executive allegedly charged local government millions of dollars for Hurricane Michael cleanup that it never performed, according to an FBI affidavit that was released last week as part of an ongoing investigation. The...
BAY COUNTY, FL
US News and World Report

Flash Flood Watch Posted for Parts of Southern California

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A flash flood watch was in effect Sunday for inland Southern California a day after seven hikers were rescued when they were trapped by rising waters following downpours in mountains east of Los Angeles. One of the wettest summer monsoon seasons has brought drenching...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
US News and World Report

North Carolina Deputy Killed; Search on for Shooter

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was killed after stopping along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina, prompting authorities to launch a manhunt for whoever fired the shots late Thursday night. “We will find who’s responsible for this loss. Even in the midst of the...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
US News and World Report

Hawaii Teen Dies, Brother Missing After Both Swept at Sea

PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has died and his 14-year-old brother remained missing after they were swept away while swimming off a remote beach on Hawaii's Big Island, according to police. Rescuers responded Thursday to a report of multiple swimmers in distress at Haena Beach, also known...
PAHOA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy