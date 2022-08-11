Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
FBI: Company Bilked Government After Hurricane Michael
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida company with a former House speaker as a top executive allegedly charged local government millions of dollars for Hurricane Michael cleanup that it never performed, according to an FBI affidavit that was released last week as part of an ongoing investigation. The...
US News and World Report
Flash Flood Watch Posted for Parts of Southern California
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A flash flood watch was in effect Sunday for inland Southern California a day after seven hikers were rescued when they were trapped by rising waters following downpours in mountains east of Los Angeles. One of the wettest summer monsoon seasons has brought drenching...
US News and World Report
North Carolina Deputy Killed; Search on for Shooter
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was killed after stopping along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina, prompting authorities to launch a manhunt for whoever fired the shots late Thursday night. “We will find who’s responsible for this loss. Even in the midst of the...
US News and World Report
Hawaii Teen Dies, Brother Missing After Both Swept at Sea
PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has died and his 14-year-old brother remained missing after they were swept away while swimming off a remote beach on Hawaii's Big Island, according to police. Rescuers responded Thursday to a report of multiple swimmers in distress at Haena Beach, also known...
