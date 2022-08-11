ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HealthStream Resuscitation Technology Reaches 1M Certification Milestone

NASHVILLE - HealthStream, a leading provider of healthcare workforce development and training solutions, has announced that its American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite™ has officially conferred one million life support certifications through its adaptive, evidence-based program designed to improve patient outcomes. A major milestone in improving resuscitation quality and care...
Graham Adds Operating Partner, Marketing Executive

Nashville -- Graham Healthcare Capital (GHCC) today announced the addition of Joseph Mackoul as Operating Partner and Quinn Nunes as Vice President of Marketing and Digital Strategy of the Nashville-based healthcare capital firm. Mackoul brings to GHCC years of experience in managing healthcare operations and strategy. Most recently he was...
