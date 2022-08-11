Read full article on original website
Related
Shock twist as decomposed torso found at Lake Mead tied to unlikely victim after 4 sets of human remains found in months
ONE of the many sets of human remains found at Lake Mead may belong to a veteran who drowned saving his wife's life, family said. Kenneth Funk was 56 when he died after diving into the Nevada basin after his wife who was thrown off their pontoon boat on June 19, 2004.
Sheriff's Office releases body cam footage, audio in Chavez killing
Newly-released video and audio is shedding further light on the shooting of 36-year-old David Pelaez-Chavez by a Sonoma County sheriff deputy August 5th. Released Sunday afternoon via the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the 11-minute video includes body camera footage from both officers involved and a slow-motion breakdown of the shooting. As well as audio recordings from two separate 911 calls placed by residents who had confrontations with Pelaez-Chavez the morning of the incident. A warning, we are airing some of the audio. One resident described an interaction with Pelaez-Chavez to 911 dispatch. "He was just up here asking me to kill him," the homeowner told...
Two local sisters — a Wayland firefighter and a Lahey nurse — helped save a woman’s life on a JetBlue flight
"Incidents like these are what first responders and medical professionals train for." Two local sisters — one a firefighter and paramedic, the other a nurse — helped save a passenger who was found unresponsive on a flight from Boston to Fort Myers last week. Wayland firefighter and paramedic...
Comments / 0