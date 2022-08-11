Newly-released video and audio is shedding further light on the shooting of 36-year-old David Pelaez-Chavez by a Sonoma County sheriff deputy August 5th. Released Sunday afternoon via the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the 11-minute video includes body camera footage from both officers involved and a slow-motion breakdown of the shooting. As well as audio recordings from two separate 911 calls placed by residents who had confrontations with Pelaez-Chavez the morning of the incident. A warning, we are airing some of the audio. One resident described an interaction with Pelaez-Chavez to 911 dispatch. "He was just up here asking me to kill him," the homeowner told...

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 MINUTES AGO