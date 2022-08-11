Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Related
nowhabersham.com
Metro Atlanta dominates 2022 AJC Super 11 team
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has released its 2022 Super 11. With four players from Gwinnett County and nine from metro Atlanta, this year’s AJC Super 11 team is closer to “big city” than “small town.” This year’s picks include:. C.J. Allen, Lamar County. Keyjuan Brown,...
morehouse.edu
Renowned HBCUs Administrator Dr. Walter Kimbrough Joins Morehouse College as Interim Executive Director of the new Black Men’s Research Institute
Morehouse College, the nation’s only college dedicated to educating and developing men of color, announced the appointment of Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough as interim executive director of the College’s recently launched Black Men’s Research Institute (BMRI), a first-of-its-kind institute dedicated to the in-depth, nuanced, and intersectional study of Black men, their impact, and societal influences. A distinguished educator and higher education administrator, Kimbrough previously served as the 12th president of Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Ark., and most recently as the seventh president of Dillard University in New Orleans, La. He has also held leadership roles in student affairs at Emory University, Georgia State University, Old Dominion University, and Albany State University. An Atlanta native, Kimbrough graduated as salutatorian from Benjamin Elijah Mays High School, which is named after the sixth president of Morehouse College, and later received his Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of Georgia, a Master of Science in college student personnel services from Miami University, and a Ph.D. in higher education from Georgia State University.
wabe.org
Morehouse School of Medicine combats health equity gaps in clinical trial participation among those of African descent
On the Friday edition of “Closer Look,” health equity expert and newly appointed Morehouse School of Medicine senior vice president of research reporting Dr. Rick Kittles discusses health equity in clinical research. Significant gaps in health equity of the demographic of clinical trials exist within the medical community....
CBS 46
Angelina Jolie drops daughter off at Spelman
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Movie star Angelina Jolie joined hundreds of parents dropping their kids off at Spelman College recently. Her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt will be starting her first day on Tuesday at the HBCU in downtown Atlanta. Zahara is one of 575 freshmen attending the 141-year-old school this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta Board of Education approves telehealth services for all Atlanta Public Schools students
ATLANTA — All students at Atlanta Public Schools can now access physical and emotional telehealth services. The Atlanta Board of Education and the district approved a contract to provide these services for every student in the district’s traditional schools at its Monday meeting. The contract with provider Hazel...
CBS 46
Atlanta rapper T.I. honored with Presidential Lifetime Achievement award
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Atlanta rapper T.I. was honored with the Georgia Outstanding Citizen award and was recognized by President Joe Biden with the Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award on Wednesday. Georgia House Chief Deputy Whip Rep. Debra Bazemore and Dr. Lenore Peterson of the Global International Alliance Program presented...
thesource.com
T.I. Presented with Oustanding Georgia Citizen Award
T.I. is always holding down Atlanta and the state of Georgia. For his long history of service, T.I. has been honored with the Oustanding Georgia Citizen Award. .I. was presented the award by Rep. Debra Bazemore at the Capitol building in Atlanta. Joining him for his special moment was his family.
atlantafi.com
Where To Get Bottomless Mimosas In Atlanta
Bottomless mimosas. The name itself implies decadent excess. And guess what. You’re down. You’re down for it all. Saturday or Sunday, it doesn’t matter in Atlanta. This article will show you some of the best places to get bottomless mimosas in Atlanta. Why Are Mimosas So Popular?
IN THIS ARTICLE
wuga.org
Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia
The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
Woman paralyzed after visit to chiropractor now being treated at Shepherd Center
ATLANTA — A Georgia woman who became paralyzed after a visit to the chiropractor is being treated in Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News has learned that Caitlin Jensen is now recovering at the Shepherd Center in Buckhead. “There isn’t anywhere I’d rather be than sitting right here in this...
tornadopix.com
Announced the world’s largest multi-tenant data center south of Atlanta
Already known as a thriving, made-from-scratch city associated with Georgia’s TV and film industry, Fayetteville will also lay claim to the world’s largest data center of its kind, in an effort to meet Metro Atlanta’s growing demand for reliable power and fiber connectivity. Officials announced today. Kansas-based...
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to distribute thousands of new shoes to students
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is helping thousands of area students start the school year on the right foot during an annual back-to-school event on Aug. 13 beginning at 10 a.m. Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal H. Bryant and the New Birth congregation have expanded this year’s outreach to include the distribution of 5,000 brand-new shoes […] The post New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to distribute thousands of new shoes to students appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Delta Airlines sued for federal discrimination by former employee
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A lawsuit says in early 2021, a delta manager labeled Leondra Taylor’s posts as racially motivated resulting in her termination. Taylor alleges she was making “political statements,” and the airline discriminated against her because of her race. Officials released a statement saying:. The...
Dozens of healthcare professionals call for closure of Atlanta City Detention Center
ATLANTA — Dozens of healthcare professionals concerned with a plan to lease space at the Atlanta City Detention Center to improve overDozens of healthcare professionals call for closure of Atlanta City Detention Centercrowding at Fulton County's jail had one main message Friday: "we're not letting up." They group believes...
CBS 46
Frustration grows after Aunt Fanny’s Cabin demolished, supporters plan rally
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Customers and employees of the iconic Aunt Fanny’s Cabin voiced their frustrations after the business was torn down on Aug. 12. This comes after months of back-and-forth in an effort to move the cabin to Carroll County. Ultimately, Smyrna City Council voted to tear it down.
Metro area mourns passing of daughter of civil rights giant
ATLANTA — Justine Boyd says it’s one of the most heartwarming videos she ever recorded. “She’d always ask her dad to sing her a song that he’d sing to her when she was a little girl, and one of her favorites was ‘You Are My Sunshine,’” Boyd said.
Newnan Times-Herald
Local churches disaffiliate from UMC because of LGBTQ views
Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories focusing on the disaffiliation of local churches from the United Methodist Church and what it means for their congregations. Seventy churches have disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church, including 17 churches in Coweta and the South West District,...
WXIA 11 Alive
Brianna Grier's Celebration of Life service
A man reaches out to touch the casket as it is removed from the church during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The 28-year-old Georgia woman died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Commentary: ‘I cannot support using taxpayer dollars on a Cultural Arts Center’
Editor’s Note: This op-ed is from Jody Reichel, the District 4 representative on the Sandy Springs City Council. Sandy Springs is considering using public funds to build a Cultural Arts Center to house the Anne Frank Exhibit and a Holocaust Memorial. I wholeheartedly support the mission of the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust and educational […] The post Commentary: ‘I cannot support using taxpayer dollars on a Cultural Arts Center’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
CBS 46
Beware of casting call scams in Georgia’s booming film, TV industries
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s explosive film, TV and digital media industries have created lots of exciting opportunities for extras. Unfortunately, it’s also created opportunities for scams, as Myron McGhee, an Emory University librarian, found out. “I was simply looking for something fun to do,” McGhee, who’d been...
Comments / 0