Colorado State

Will this winter be a snowy one? Here's what the Farmers' Almanac has to say

By Spencer McKee
 3 days ago
Photo Credit: Glenn Pettersen (iStock).

Get ready to "shake, shiver, and shovel" this winter – at least that's the advice featured in the recently released Farmers' Almanac 2022-2023 winter forecast report. The publication is calling for weather this winter to hit early and hard, with a cold and stormy season expected nationwide.

Following an early start to the winter season, the Farmers' Almanac predicts a good potential for heavy snow followed by bitter cold in the Rockies during the first week of January, with more heavy snow expected mid-month. To end the month of January, the publication forecasts one of the coldest outbreaks of arctic air seen in several years.

Though the recently released forecast highlights January as one of the snowiest periods of the year, general storminess is expected to persist in Colorado throughout the season.

The publication calls the region that includes Colorado the 'hibernation zone,' stating that winter weather will be glacial and snow-filled. In other words, frigid and powdery.

While most of the country is looking at an upcoming cold and snowy winter, according to the Farmers' Almanac report, weather in the far west will likely be a bit more mild. A brisk winter with normal precipitation is expected in America's northwest region, while mild temperatures and drier-than-normal conditions are expected in the southwestern states.

See the full Farmers' Almanac winter prediction report here.

Colorado State
