Lawsuit filed against alleged drunk driver in crash that killed 4 people in a golf cart in Galveston

A lawsuit has been filed against a bar and a suspected drunk driver charged in a crash that killed four people in a golf cart in Galveston.

On Thursday, Jesus Amaro, the attorney representing the family of the victims told ABC13 that the lawsuit against Miguel Espinoza, 45, and Float Pool and Patio Bar was filed for "evidence preservation purposes." A temporary restraining order was also granted on Wednesday in Fort Bend County.

"Digital evidence is already disappearing and we need the public's help regarding Mr. Espinoza's activities earlier that day and evening," Amaro said.

Espinoza, who is from Rosenberg, is charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter and is being held on a $400,000 bond.

The crash happened on Aug. 6 at about 11:35 p.m. near the intersection of 33rd Street and Avenue R.

Felipe Bentancur, 49; Destiny Uvalle, 25; Brailyn Cantu, 14; and Kaisyn Bentancur, 4, were riding in a golf cart when a black Hyundai SUV failed to stop at an intersection, hitting them and a Dodge pickup truck that was heading southbound, according to police.

Amaro also released the following statement on behalf of the victim's family:

Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for our family during this time of unimaginable grief. We want to specifically thank and highlight the witnesses, first responders and medical professionals that cared for our loved ones in their final moments and that continue to care for our family members that are hospitalized.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved father, Felipe Bentancur; our cousin, Destiny Uvalle; and our sons and nephews Brailyn Cantu and Kaisyn Bentancur.

Every single one of their lives was cut short too soon by a senseless tragedy.

At this time, we ask that you please continue to keep our family in your prayers and respect our privacy during this difficult time."

Float Bar also responded to ABC13 with the following statement regarding the suit filed against them: