The top ten returning players in the Big 12 Conference, according to pro scouts
The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
247Sports
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returns to practice following surgery
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may be ahead of schedule with his appendectomy recovery. Burrow returned to practice Sunday, just around two and a half weeks after the initial procedure, according to Ian Rapoport. Though it is unknown what capacity he returned at, The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. notes that Burrow entered the facility following walkthrough with a jersey on and helmet in hand.
BREAKING: Jaxson Kirkland Will Miss The First Game Of The Season
On Saturday, following the first full scrimmage of fall camp, Husky head coach Kalen DeBoer dropped the news that Jaxson Kirkland will not be available to play in the first game of the season against Kent State on September 3rd. The reason the sixth-year senior has to miss the game is because of his appeal to the NCAA.
Mac Jones voted into NFL Network’s Top-100 by fellow players
Jones was the first Patriots player voted into the network's top 100. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones might still be stung by his early exit from the playoffs, but he’s earned some respect from his peers after his rookie season. Per the NFL Network, Jones — who was a Pro...
NFL・
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
Late Kick: Iowa State is a chaos team in 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Iowa State is a chaos team heading into the 2022 season.
What We Learned: 5 things from Mississippi State training camp
Mississippi State has now been in training camp for more than a week and the Bulldogs just finished off their first training camp scrimmage on Saturday.
Which of the former USC QBs will have the best season?
Three former USC quarterbacks will (most likely) be starting for new teams this fall. JT Daniels is suiting up for West Virginia, of course. The other, as many WVU fans also know, is Kedon Slovis, who is expected to start at Pitt in the season opener against WVU (and, likely, Daniels). The third is Jaxson Dart, who transferred to Ole Miss and should be leading the way for the Rebels. But.... which of these three quarterbacks will have the best 2022 season? The boys over at CBSSports HQ debate. Check it out in the video above.
247Sports
Texas football WR Agiye Hall arrested by University of Texas Police Department
Texas football wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested Thursday, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. The arrest was made by the University of Texas Police Department, and Hall was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. The Longhorns pass catcher joined the team this offseason after a brief stint in the transfer portal following his departure from Alabama.
247Sports
Tunnel Vision: USC Fall Camp in full swing (LIVE at 7pm PT)
Tunnel Vision returns with USCFootball.com publisher Ryan Abraham and reporter R.J. Abeytia (standing in for Chris Trevino this week) in studio and Shotgun Spratling joining remotely to talk about the first week of USC fall camp. The guys talk about some of the standout players, what the players and coaches have had to say and give the latest on the injury front with a couple of fan favorites missing practice time early in camp.
Ole Miss quarterback situation got a little more interesting after Saturday's scrimmage
Jared Redding and David Johnson of 247Sports discuss what they saw from Ole Miss' fall scrimmage on Saturday, August 13.
Ohio State names Kamryn Babb 2022 Block O jersey recipient
Ohio State announced on Saturday that graduate senior Kamryn Babb is this season's recipient of the Buckeyes' Block O jersey. The wide receiver is one of the oldest players on the roster and, despite not featuring much on the field, Babb has become an important leader for the Scarlet and Gray.
CFB Daily: UCLA in the shadow of USC?
247Sports Nick Kosko and Dave Woods of BruinReportOnline compare the offseasons of UCLA and USC and how they stack up against each other this year.
Nick Saban: 'I've never been tempted to leave Alabama'
When was the last time Nick Saban was truly tempted to leave Alabama?. That was the question posed to the Crimson Tide head football coach on Friday morning during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It likely was brought up with the reports that Saban considered leaving his post at Alabama for a College GameDay role at ESPN following the 2013 season, an 11-2 year for the Tide. But Saban said he hasn’t thought about leaving.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/13: Watson Speaks, Harris Injured, and Sincere vs. Staged
The Cleveland Browns played their first pre-season game on Friday night. Still, the most important news may have been in the team’s pregame show, an orchestrated, purposeful affair that featured a rare interaction between Deshaun Watson and an interviewer. In the brief interaction, Watson, for the first time, expressed...
At long last, Jacobe Johnson's recruitment ends as Sooners keep four-star ATH home
The quiet Oklahoma town of Rush Springs is home to twelve hundred people, and its lone claim to fame is its unofficial title as the "Watermelon Capital of the World." Every year, it hosts the annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival, which regularly attracts tens of thousands of tourists. The town...
Cleveland Browns: Shopping for Wide Receivers around the League
CLEVELAND, Ohio– Is it really a surprise to anyone that we have to discuss potential wide receivers the Cleveland Browns could target at the end of camp and as teams begin to trim their rosters to 53?. The depth at the position behind proven veteran Amari Cooper is flat-out...
247Sports
2022 Texas A&M schedule preview: 10 thoughts on Sam Houston for the opener
I'm starting a series on each of the games on the Aggies' 2022 schedule. This isn't going to be a detailed breakdown of an opponent but instead a Texas A&M centric look at what to expect based on what we know about both teams at the present time. 1. Power...
Alabama 5-stars include Ohio State in their Top 6
Ohio State is among the top six for five-star defensive lineman James Smith and five-star defensive end/edge Qua Russaw. Both are rising seniors at Montgomery (Ala.) Carver and the duo announced on Friday afternoon their identical top six. The other schools both included in their top six are Alabama, Alabama State, Georgia, Auburn and Florida.
