Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

The top ten returning players in the Big 12 Conference, according to pro scouts

The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returns to practice following surgery

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may be ahead of schedule with his appendectomy recovery. Burrow returned to practice Sunday, just around two and a half weeks after the initial procedure, according to Ian Rapoport. Though it is unknown what capacity he returned at, The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. notes that Burrow entered the facility following walkthrough with a jersey on and helmet in hand.
CINCINNATI, OH
Boston

Mac Jones voted into NFL Network’s Top-100 by fellow players

Jones was the first Patriots player voted into the network's top 100. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones might still be stung by his early exit from the playoffs, but he’s earned some respect from his peers after his rookie season. Per the NFL Network, Jones — who was a Pro...
NFL
247Sports

Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Which of the former USC QBs will have the best season?

Three former USC quarterbacks will (most likely) be starting for new teams this fall. JT Daniels is suiting up for West Virginia, of course. The other, as many WVU fans also know, is Kedon Slovis, who is expected to start at Pitt in the season opener against WVU (and, likely, Daniels). The third is Jaxson Dart, who transferred to Ole Miss and should be leading the way for the Rebels. But.... which of these three quarterbacks will have the best 2022 season? The boys over at CBSSports HQ debate. Check it out in the video above.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Texas football WR Agiye Hall arrested by University of Texas Police Department

Texas football wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested Thursday, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. The arrest was made by the University of Texas Police Department, and Hall was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. The Longhorns pass catcher joined the team this offseason after a brief stint in the transfer portal following his departure from Alabama.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Tunnel Vision: USC Fall Camp in full swing (LIVE at 7pm PT)

Tunnel Vision returns with USCFootball.com publisher Ryan Abraham and reporter R.J. Abeytia (standing in for Chris Trevino this week) in studio and Shotgun Spratling joining remotely to talk about the first week of USC fall camp. The guys talk about some of the standout players, what the players and coaches have had to say and give the latest on the injury front with a couple of fan favorites missing practice time early in camp.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Ohio State names Kamryn Babb 2022 Block O jersey recipient

Ohio State announced on Saturday that graduate senior Kamryn Babb is this season's recipient of the Buckeyes' Block O jersey. The wide receiver is one of the oldest players on the roster and, despite not featuring much on the field, Babb has become an important leader for the Scarlet and Gray.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Nick Saban: 'I've never been tempted to leave Alabama'

When was the last time Nick Saban was truly tempted to leave Alabama?. That was the question posed to the Crimson Tide head football coach on Friday morning during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It likely was brought up with the reports that Saban considered leaving his post at Alabama for a College GameDay role at ESPN following the 2013 season, an 11-2 year for the Tide. But Saban said he hasn’t thought about leaving.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama 5-stars include Ohio State in their Top 6

Ohio State is among the top six for five-star defensive lineman James Smith and five-star defensive end/edge Qua Russaw. Both are rising seniors at Montgomery (Ala.) Carver and the duo announced on Friday afternoon their identical top six. The other schools both included in their top six are Alabama, Alabama State, Georgia, Auburn and Florida.
COLUMBUS, OH

