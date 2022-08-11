Three former USC quarterbacks will (most likely) be starting for new teams this fall. JT Daniels is suiting up for West Virginia, of course. The other, as many WVU fans also know, is Kedon Slovis, who is expected to start at Pitt in the season opener against WVU (and, likely, Daniels). The third is Jaxson Dart, who transferred to Ole Miss and should be leading the way for the Rebels. But.... which of these three quarterbacks will have the best 2022 season? The boys over at CBSSports HQ debate. Check it out in the video above.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO