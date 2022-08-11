ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

3 News Now

Deidre DeJear: Use Iowa’s ‘trust fund’ for mental health, education funding

Iowa needs to use its budget surplus to address shortages in mental health and public education, Democratic candidate for governor Deidre DeJear said Saturday. DeJear spoke to a group of more than 50 people gathered at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair. The state is underfunding both public education and mental health, she said, and needs to put government money to use helping Iowans in need.
3 News Now

Iowa Democrats at Wing Ding say abortion, school policy will help midterm chances

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (Iowa Capital Dispatch) — While election polls and predictions forecast Democrats losing ground in November’s midterms, Iowans at one of the party’s longstanding fundraising events said recent news has improved Democratic candidates’ chances. Democratic candidates in Iowa’s upcoming midterm election spoke Friday night...
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Franken will be a strong voice for Iowa families

Admiral Michael Franken grew up in a farming community in Sioux County on the western border of Iowa; he understands the challenges facing rural communities. He has spent his career in public service, primarily serving in the Navy, which includes a prominent assignment in Washington D. C. He has the experience and knowledge to get things done in the U.S. Senate.
KCRG.com

Possible GOP presidential hopeful visits Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN) - Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan isn’t running for president, yet. However, he did make a notable appearance this week, but not in Maryland. It was in Iowa, which is one of the first places presidential hopefuls go in campaign season. Hogan flipped burgers at...
bleedingheartland.com

Legal analysis: The state's case for reinstating Iowa's abortion ban

Bill from White Plains is an Iowa attorney with a specific interest in constitutional law and civil liberties. Who’s more important: 51 percent of the populace of Iowa or, Iowa’s Republican-controlled government?. That is the question raised by the motion a partisan think tank filed in Polk County...
KCCI.com

This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
Western Iowa Today

Villisca City Councilman running for Iowa Senate Seat

(Villisca) The lack of a candidate on the Democratic Ballot for Iowa Senate District #9 prompted Villisca City Councilman Tripp Narup to throw his hat in the ring. Narup will challenge Republican Incumbent Tom Shipley for the seat in November. The newly drawn district includes all of Cass, Adams, Montgomery, Page, Taylor, Ringgold, and the western portion of Union County.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly

People in the health care field have worked their tails off since the COVID pandemic hit Iowa with a vengeance in 2020. Doctors, nurses and all manner of technicians and support staff have performed heroically under circumstances that often were trying. But the death this year of a patient at a Centerville care center has […] The post Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiwaradio.com

Christie Returns To Iowa, Mulling 2024 Presidential Run

Fort Dodge, Iowa — Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has returned to the Iowa campaign trail to headline a fundraiser for Senator Chuck Grassley. But Christie — who ran for president in 2020 — may be back soon as a 2024 presidential candidate. Christie suggests that...
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Secretary Of State’s Office Makes Offer To Improve Voter Access

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office is making an offer aimed at improving voter access to the November general election. The 99 counties in the state have until the end of this month to apply for a one-thousand dollar grant. Those counties can use the money to improve accessibility and receive communication, etiquette, and sensitivity training for interacting with voters who have disabilities.
98.1 KHAK

Iowa’s Oldest Bar is Older Than the Civil War

Quick history lesson for you. The Civil war began 161 years ago, in 1861, at Fort Sumter in South Carolina. According to Senate, On April 12, Confederate troops fired on Fort Sumter in the Charleston Harbor. Did you know there is a bar located just northeast of Dubuque that is close to a decade older than that? This bar was around 6 years after Iowa was recognized as a state. Is it just me or is that pretty crazy? This bar has been operational since 1852, according to the Des Moines Register.
rockvillenights.com

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan samples Iowa State Fair pork chops, unveils "refund the police" plan in Nebraska

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's potential quest to be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024 led him to the Iowa State Fair today, a required stop for any candidate on the road to the White House. Hogan joined Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) at the grill to prepare the fair's famous pork chops. Sampling the finished product, Hogan assured his Twitter followers that the juicy slab on a stick "lives up to the hype!"
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, August 12th, 2022

(Spirit Lake, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has found an invasive plant called Eurasian watermilfoil in five northwest Iowa lakes. Eurasian watermilfoil can grow up to 20 feet tall, spreads rapidly and crowds out native plants that grow underwater. Mike Hawkins of the Iowa D-N-R says the plant was first found in Lost Island Lake on August First. He says Eurasian watermilfoil is very aggressive and can create large mats of floating plants and cause navigation issues. The D-N-R now confirms the plant is also growing in Lower and Upper Gar, East Okoboji, and Minnewashta Lakes. The initial treatment plan will focus around boat ramps, to make sure the plant is killed in an area where it could be taken to another location.
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa hospital ratings are updated, but offer conflicting guidance to consumers

Lakes Regional Healthcare hospital in Spirit Lake has earned the highest possible ratings from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. (Photo via Google Earth) The federal government has updated its ratings of hospitals, with one western Iowa hospital earning the highest possible scores. Lakes Regional Healthcare, a full-service,...
