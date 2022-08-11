Read full article on original website
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Aaron Soule resigns as Randolph AD
Randolph Activities Director/Assistant High School Principal Aaron Soule announced his resignation this past week, effective Wednesday, Aug. 10. Soule is taking a position with the Lakeville school district where he will be in charge of activities for all three Lakeville middle schools. He and his family live in Lakeville and his children attend Lakeville schools.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Funeral services announced for Clyde Turner
The family has announced that a funeral service for Gopher basketball great Clyde Turner has been scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20, at 1 pm. The service will be held at Washburn-McReavy in Edina, MN (5000 W 50th & Hwy 100). A visitation will also take place on Friday, Aug. 19 from 4-8 pm, at the same location.
New purpose for retired race horses
SHAKOPEE, Minn — Canterbury Park is a fun place to be for the whole family when horses are running but they have a lot more to offer even after the races. The racetrack has a special program that helps people suffering with mental illness while giving retired racers a job.
Man killed in ATV crash in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Officials say a 57-year-old man died in an ATV crash in Brooklyn Park Friday evening.Richard Meyer crashed in Monroe Park around 7:45 p.m., according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. He died of multiple blunt force injuries, the examiner's report states.The Brooklyn Park Police Department said he was the only occupant of the ATV.
New Prague Times
Two other teams will advance Wednesday, Two teams have advanced to Class C State Baseball Tourney
Montgomery and St. Patrick have punched their tickets to the Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament after winning their first two games in the Region 3C Playoffs last weekend. Montgomery knocked off Webster, 4-1, Friday, Aug. 5 and edged Union Hill, 4-3, Sunday, Aug. 7 to advance to the Region...
New Prague Times
School Board draws closer to finalizing levy
The New Prague School Board is drawing closer to finalizing a proposed voter levy request. At the school board’s Monday, Aug. 8, work session the consensus of the board was to have the levy in two questions and for it to be over a six year period. At past...
KEYC
One person killed in overnight fire in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA Minn. (KTTC) – One person is dead after an early morning fire in Albert Lea. It happened Saturday at 2:15 a.m., in the 1700 block of Eberhardt Street in Albert Lea. Once Albert Lea Fire and Rescue arrived on scene, a neighbor informed crews that someone may...
Man, 79, killed in ATV rollover near Faribault
A 79-year-old man was killed in an ATV rollover crash in Rice County last weekend. The Rice County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the crash on a property at 11876 140th St. W. in rural Montgomery, northwest of Faribault, just before 6 p.m. Saturday. They arrived to find...
patriotnewsmn.com
Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report
Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending August 8, 2022. Aug. 1st: Draven James Craidon, 18 of Maple Grove was arrested in Buffalo - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance. Angel Julian Hernandez-Moreno, 38 of Rochester was arrested in Monticello - charge of 2nd degree DWI. Lashawn Prince Kareem Miller Wagner, 18 of Plymouth was arrested in Buffalo - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance. Jordan Enrique Przybylinski, 24 of Monticello was arrested in Sherburne Co. - Wright Co. warrant - disorderly conduct. Cole Raymond Roden, 28 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance. Adam Eldon Switala, 32 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello - charge of 1st degree-controlled substance. Joseph Michael Taylor, 32 of Monticello was arrested in Kandiyohi Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance. Brian Gregory Ogaard, 31 of South Haven was arrested in South Haven - charge of 2nd degree burglary.
Fun Things To Do This August in Minnesota
While summer is almost over, it is not quite done yet! I feel as though the summer has gotten away from me, even though I have done so much within the past couple of months. If you are feeling like me and are still looking for some new and fun things to do, here is a list of things you can definitely try and do before time runs out! majority of these events are within the Twin Cities but are still things you can definitely try!
touropia.com
12 Best Cities in Minnesota To Live and Visit
Awash with loads of stunning landscapes, scenery and nature, Minnesota is a wonderful state to live in and explore with it delightfully being known as the ‘Land of 10,000 Lakes’. Located in the Upper Midwest alongside Lake Superior, it has everything from the teeming Twin Cities metropolitan area to much smaller towns and idyllic nature spots for you to discover.
Mother Is Suing Minnesota Walmart For Horrific Parking Lot Accident
A woman named Essie McKenzie from Coon Rapids is suing a Walmart store in Fridley, Minnesota over a horrific accident that took place in that store's parking lot. First responders were called to the scene of the Fridley Walmart on August 6 2019 with reports that a van had caught fire and the fire jumped damaging a few other vehicles as well.
Boy, 7, who drowned in south Minneapolis pool identified
A boy who drowned in a south Minneapolis pool in June has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the seven-year-old as Bryce Washington. His cause of death was officially ruled as a "freshwater (swimming pool) drowning." His death was also ruled an accident by the medical examiner. The...
Driver hits pedestrian crossing Highway 13 in Burnsville
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol said alcohol was involved in a crash that injured a pedestrian in Burnsville Saturday night.Around 9 p.m., a 30-year-old Minneapolis man was walking north across Highway 13 on Nicollet Avenue when he was struck by a pickup truck going west on Highway 13. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.A 47-year-old Burnsville man was driving the truck. The state patrol said he had been drinking before the crash.
bulletin-news.com
Man killed in dirt-biking crash in St. Anthony
Friday saw the death of an 18-year-old guy at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes. According to law enforcement authorities, Keston Lane Newman, a resident of Monteview, died as a result of wounds received in a dirt-biking accident. The crash’s specifics have not yet been made public. His death notification...
2 shot, 1 fatally, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead and another is badly injured after a shooting at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon.Police say they responded to reports of gunfire at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at about 12:50 p.m., where they found one injured man in the middle of the street, and another in a nearby alley. Both victims were in their 20s.Both were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where one of the men died. He is the city's 58th homicide victim of 2022. The other man is fighting life-threatening injuries.Just a week earlier, 29-year-old Mohamed Omar was shot to death near...
18-year-old from Zumbrota dies in Goodhue County crash
An 18-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Goodhue County, Minnesota on Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the collision happened on Hwy. 60 at County 1 Blvd. in Wanamingo Township at about 8:48 a.m., with an 18-year-old from Zumbrota killed in the crash. She has been identified...
The Most ‘Extra’ Home Currently for Sale in Minnesota
I really like using the word 'extra' to describe things. It's like saying something is elaborate or over the top, and that's exactly what's going on in this home for sale in Edina, Minnesota. I just have to say it's in Edina and most people will understand. The amenities are...
fox9.com
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after shooting at George Floyd Square
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon left one man dead and another fighting for his life, police say. Officers responded around 1 p.m. for the shooting Sunday at George Floyd Square. At the scene, officers found two victims near the abandoned gas station at the intersection, who police say both had "life-threatening injuries". The men were rushed to the hospital where police say one of them died.
Minnesota Sheriff Asks Parents to Think Twice About Back to School Pictures
The Carver County, Minnesota Sheriff's Office posted a warning to parents over the weekend. Back to school photos often reveal personal information about your child. School name, grade, age, and identifying features, etc. - these can all be used by predators and scammers. The big trend online in recent years...
